Trump placed in same category as Putin, Xi by NYT columnist: All examples of the ‘rise of global populism’
New York Times columnist David Brooks suggested that former President Donald Trump, Russia President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are all examples of “global populism.”
Massive turnout in defense of Mexico's electoral authority
Tens of thousands of people have packed the capital's main boulevard to protest President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's proposal to overhaul the country's electoral authority in the largest demonstration against one of the president's efforts during his nearly four years in office
