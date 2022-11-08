ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Powerball Winners Confirmed in Record Drawing

The Powerball numbers have finally been drawn and the Louisiana Lottery has confirmed there was a one million dollar winner and two $50,000 winners sold in the state for Monday's Powerball drawing. Powerball game officials have also confirmed a single ticket sold in California matched the numbers needed to claim the more than $2.0 billion dollar prize.
Former NFL Player has Connection to Record Powerball Jackpot

It took longer than expected but the Powerball multi-state lottery game did get a big winner of its record $2.04 billion dollar jackpot. If you didn't hear, there were several Louisiana-sold Powerball tickets that won some significant coin as well. There were a $1,000,000 winner and two $50,000 winners sold in the state. Plus there were almost 200 tickets sold in Louisiana for Monday's drawing that are worth at least $100.
Many Louisiana Schools to be Closed on Tuesday

Thousands of students who attend classes in Louisiana Public Schools will get a day away from their studies tomorrow. The reason is quite simple, tomorrow is election day and many schools are used as polling places across the state. Can you imagine trying to get an entire precinct or two...
Severe Weather Threat Increased for Louisiana

Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center have upped the odds of a severe weather outbreak across most of Louisiana later today and early Saturday. The SPC now has the northwest corner of the state at an "enhanced risk" of severe storms today. Most of the rest of the state has been placed at a slight risk of strong storms and severe weather.
Here Are Acadiana’s Favorite Places for Bread/Rolls

In South Louisiana a good piece of bread or a perfect roll to sop up the gravy on a plate, well, life may not get any better than that—a little life kiss, right?. A slice of cajun garlic bread, bread with only butter, a melt-in-your-mouth roll all of those variations of bread add to the thrill of eating a delicious meal.
Voters Decide on 8 Constitutional Amendments (Election Results)

Voters across the state of Louisiana let their voices be heard on the 8 Constitutional Amendments on their ballot. Every election cycle that contains any proposed Constitutional Amendments, the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana puts out an excellent guide to them. Amendment proposals are full of legal jargon and PAR does a fantastic job of putting that language in layman's terms. They make it clear not only what the Constitutional Amendment actually says but also what a Yes or No vote actually means for you.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Elected Governor In Arkansas

A former White House staff member has been elected as Governor in the state of Arkansas. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House Press Secretary from 2017 to 2019, has won the race for the Governorship of Arkansas. She will now take up a position that had been held by her farther, Mike Huckabee, from 1996 to 2007.
Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy Handily Wins Re-election

LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - U.S. Senator John Kennedy is projected to win re-election despite facing off against a dozen challengers. Kennedy was the odds-on favorite for an outright win, despite high-profile challenges from activist Gary Chambers and the John Bel Edwards-backed Luke Mixon, who mostly split the Democratic vote, which was just under one-third of the total vote across the state.
Jeff Landry Secures Major Endorsement from State GOP

LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Attorney General Jeff Landry appears to have cut off potential rivals from his own party by securing an endorsement for Governor in the 2023 election from the Louisiana Republican Party. According to Jeremy Alford, publisher of LaPolitics Weekly, the state party voted late on Sunday night...
