Is Killing Rats in Your Home About to Become Illegal in St. Landry Parish?
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A new "Animal Control Ordinance" in St. Landry Parish could mean that vermin control, like killing rats and mice infesting a home. That is according to the group Sportsmen's Alliance, which is warning its members about the ordinance, which is up for consideration in the parish government's November 16 meeting.
Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Resigns
The embattled secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has resigned. Governor John Bel Edwards has announced he accepted the resignation today of Marketa Garner Walters. As we have followed this case, there have been multiple stories that have arisen about people making complaints about DCFS, but...
Tragedy in St. Landry Parish as an Opelousas Man Died in a Crash
Louisiana State Police officials investigated a fatal crash in St. Landry Parish Wednesday night that claimed the life of an Opelousas man. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that 44-year-old Scott W. Edwards crossed the center line of US Highway 190 near Frank Road. When that...
Smack Talk on the Street Led to Arrest Says St. Landry Sheriff’s Officials
St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says via press release that the Melville Police Department asked for their help when a situation began to unfold on Saturday, October 22, 2022. What Do We Know?. Officials with the St. Landry Sheriff's Office says Devel Lasean Smith and two juveniles drove up...
Louisiana Powerball Winners Confirmed in Record Drawing
The Powerball numbers have finally been drawn and the Louisiana Lottery has confirmed there was a one million dollar winner and two $50,000 winners sold in the state for Monday's Powerball drawing. Powerball game officials have also confirmed a single ticket sold in California matched the numbers needed to claim the more than $2.0 billion dollar prize.
Moon Griffon Asked to Guest Host The Dan Bongino Show as Nicole Makes Landfall
On Wednesday, as Hurricane Nicole began making its way towards Florida, producers with The Dan Bongino Show reached out to Moon Griffon about the possibility that they would need him to host their show on Thursday. On Thursday, as now-Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in the Sunshine State, that possibility...
Former NFL Player has Connection to Record Powerball Jackpot
It took longer than expected but the Powerball multi-state lottery game did get a big winner of its record $2.04 billion dollar jackpot. If you didn't hear, there were several Louisiana-sold Powerball tickets that won some significant coin as well. There were a $1,000,000 winner and two $50,000 winners sold in the state. Plus there were almost 200 tickets sold in Louisiana for Monday's drawing that are worth at least $100.
Many Louisiana Schools to be Closed on Tuesday
Thousands of students who attend classes in Louisiana Public Schools will get a day away from their studies tomorrow. The reason is quite simple, tomorrow is election day and many schools are used as polling places across the state. Can you imagine trying to get an entire precinct or two...
An Open Letter to Writers of Louisiana Constitutional Amendments
You're trying to trick us again, aren't you? Even if you aren't it sure seems that way. Have you read those eight amendments we the people are supposed to vote on in Tuesday's election?. Of course, you have, you wrote them. That's why you wrote them the way you did....
Severe Weather Threat Increased for Louisiana
Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center have upped the odds of a severe weather outbreak across most of Louisiana later today and early Saturday. The SPC now has the northwest corner of the state at an "enhanced risk" of severe storms today. Most of the rest of the state has been placed at a slight risk of strong storms and severe weather.
Here Are Acadiana’s Favorite Places for Bread/Rolls
In South Louisiana a good piece of bread or a perfect roll to sop up the gravy on a plate, well, life may not get any better than that—a little life kiss, right?. A slice of cajun garlic bread, bread with only butter, a melt-in-your-mouth roll all of those variations of bread add to the thrill of eating a delicious meal.
Tropical System Develops in the Caribbean, Could Turn Toward the Gulf
As we get closer to the end of hurricane season, the tropics are still proving to be very active. The National Hurricane Center is eyeing two storms with a high likelihood of developing into full-blown tropical systems, and one of them is making its way toward the Gulf of Mexico.
Tiger Woods Spotted in South Louisiana – Here’s Where and Why
Fans of the sport of golf in South Louisiana will want to know that for the next couple of days a living legend will be walking, although maybe with a limp, in their midst. Tiger Woods, considered by many to be the greatest golfer the world has ever seen has been spotted in South Louisiana.
Voters Decide on 8 Constitutional Amendments (Election Results)
Voters across the state of Louisiana let their voices be heard on the 8 Constitutional Amendments on their ballot. Every election cycle that contains any proposed Constitutional Amendments, the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana puts out an excellent guide to them. Amendment proposals are full of legal jargon and PAR does a fantastic job of putting that language in layman's terms. They make it clear not only what the Constitutional Amendment actually says but also what a Yes or No vote actually means for you.
Clay Higgins Re-elected to U.S. Congress, Louisiana Incumbents Sweep the Night
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Voters across the 3rd Congressional District have overwhelmingly decided to send incumbent Clay Higgins back to Washington, D.C. as challenges from fellow Republican Holden Hoggatt and Democrats fell short in unseating him. Higgins garnered nearly 65% of the vote, which is what Trafalgar polling projected him...
Moon Griffon and Billy Nungesser Air Out Disagreements Over Louisiana’s Primary System Following LAGOP Endorsement of Jeff Landry
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is upset with the Louisiana Republican Party and he took to the airwaves on the Moon Griffon Show to vent his frustrations with them. What he got was a host who was ready to debate him not only on the endorsement but...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Elected Governor In Arkansas
A former White House staff member has been elected as Governor in the state of Arkansas. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House Press Secretary from 2017 to 2019, has won the race for the Governorship of Arkansas. She will now take up a position that had been held by her farther, Mike Huckabee, from 1996 to 2007.
Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy Handily Wins Re-election
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - U.S. Senator John Kennedy is projected to win re-election despite facing off against a dozen challengers. Kennedy was the odds-on favorite for an outright win, despite high-profile challenges from activist Gary Chambers and the John Bel Edwards-backed Luke Mixon, who mostly split the Democratic vote, which was just under one-third of the total vote across the state.
Jeff Landry Secures Major Endorsement from State GOP
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Attorney General Jeff Landry appears to have cut off potential rivals from his own party by securing an endorsement for Governor in the 2023 election from the Louisiana Republican Party. According to Jeremy Alford, publisher of LaPolitics Weekly, the state party voted late on Sunday night...
