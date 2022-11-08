ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts Celebrates 100 Year Centennial with Iconic Alumni, Erykah Badu and Centenarian Alumni Ruth Price-Sander

This Sunday, officials and alumni celebrated the Centennial of Booker T. Washington High School (BTWHS) during our “Homecoming Weekend”, which was executed October 28 – 30th. Of the three events the culminating experience took place on Sunday at noon 2501 Flora, St. Dallas, TX 75201 for their Centennial. The October 30th event commemorates the opening of the doors to the historic building 100 years ago. The event was well attended by BTW Bulldog Alumni from the 1940s, 50s and 60s, as well as 45 years of Arts Magnet Alumni.
The Year-End Men’s Brunch Closes Its 2022 Men in Community Meetup with an Award Recognition Ceremony and Powerhouse Male Panel

On 10/27/82 hosted by Jade Tinner, Founder – One Unified Resource Foundation, Inc., Creator – The MEN’S Brunch Kitchen + Kocktails and its owner Kevin Kelley hosted the 2022 Men in Community Meetup was hosted by The MEN’S Brunch and powered by Courvoisier and Black Excellence Social Club. Proceeds from the event went to benefit the One Unified Resource Foundation, Inc. The Men in Community Panelists included Attorney Kevin Kelley, on –air personality J- Kruz, master networker Christopher Plumlee, K.G. Graham and Kristopher Harris moderated by Luscious Barbie, Curator of Another Dallas Texas Check.
Preserved by Purpose – Beelieving in Yourself

Chicken spaghetti will always remind me of the late Thelma Wells affectionately known as “Mama T.” I was honored to be a graduate of her Daughters of Zion Leadership mentoring program in the early 2000’s. The year I went through the program she opened up her house and allowed us to have our sessions there. We’d have great discussions, and the sessions always included a meal prepared by her. One day she’d prepared chicken spaghetti which I’d never had. Curious about how she made the delicious meal, I asked her for the recipe.
Thelma L. Wells, Beloved Speaker, Teacher and Author Has Passed

Dallas, TX, October 9, 2022 – Thelma L. Wells, known as “Mama T.” has passed. Mama T. was known worldwide for her warmth and candor as a businesswoman, speaker, teacher and author. She has been featured in numerous local and national publications and appeared on TV shows including The Dr. Phil Show, The Joanie Show, Life Today and the 700 Club. She was a sought-after speaker by corporations, women’s groups and government entities. As a speaker, she spoke to over a million people and shared the stage with speakers such as Zig Ziglar, Max Lucado, Kay Arthur, June Hunt and of course her Women of Faith porch pals: Luci Swindoll, Sheila Walsh, Patsy Clairmont, Marilyn Meberg, Nicole Johnson and Sandy Patti. “My dear Mama T., Thelma Wells exuded the widest width of grace I’ve ever seen” says Sandy Patti. TBN’s Sheila Walsh says “I’m so grateful for her kindness, wisdom and her passion for Jesus. Our loss is heaven’s gain.”
She Reps: Deepa Koshaley

Deepa Harkishore Koshaley is an abstract painter and landscape architect born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India in 1980. In 2005, she re-oriented in America, landing in Dallas, Texas, where she still works and lives. Highly productive and spontaneous, her work delights in bright color and meditations on the happiest and most aspirational aspects of our being. Her creative activity is shaped by a rootedness in Hindu’s symbolism, music, and mythology—as well as an engagement with the West’s mostly-secular conversation with painterly abstraction.
“The Untold Isis Brantley Story” Selected for Screening at Black Film Festival in Atlanta

DALLAS, Texas – Isis Brantley, a native of South Dallas, cultural activist, and iconic black natural hair care matriarch and freedom fighter, produced a short film in 2021 based on the true story of her arrest for braiding hair without a license. She is the only braider in the world jailed on such a charge. Her “passion film” production was set in Atlanta; shooting began in 2019 and was wrapped in January 2021. Black Film Festival Atlanta.
THE FIRST ARTEXPO DALLAS

Local, national, and international exhibitors, collectors and avid art enthusiasts converge at the Dallas Market Hall for three days of world class art and design. During the month of September, the inaugural Artexpo Dallas opened its doors for the first time, in partnership with WestEdge Design Fair, to present three days of world class art and design at the Dallas Market Hall, Sept. 16—18. The very best of local, national, and international galleries, artists and design aficionados showcased the latest trends that are shaping the industry, enjoyed by general art and design enthusiasts, together with an eclectic mix from Dallas’ creative community.
She Reps: Cynthia Trigg

Cynthia A. Trigg is the chief executive officer and founder of Evolution Academy, a public charter high school which also serves as a dropout recovery center for at-risk youth grades 9th through 12th. As CEO, she manages a staff of more than 90 and serves over 800 students. A former...
Park South YMCA Swim Team Enjoys a Year-Round Swim

Nine-year old Ava Thompson Hollins says her mom signed her up for swim classes at Park South YMCA because “ballet just hurt my toes.”. Ava’s mom Amye Thompson Hollins says she actually wanted her daughter to be “more confident around water.”. Ava began swimming at the Park...
Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 67 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas. The Dallas Weekly has been recognized and awarded for its impactful journalistic excellence not only locally, but also statewide, regionally and nationally; more than any other Black owned media enterprise of its kind in the area. The company takes great pride in the fact that we speak to and for our community in a way that insures we are a part of and not apart from those whom we serve. Over the last six decades, the Dallas Weekly has been at the epicenter of all things African American in the fastest growing region of the country. As such, we have evolved, like our region, into a diverse, dynamic, forward thinking strategically minded enterprise that attracts people of all walks of life. Today the Dallas Weekly, the DW, is recognized as a multimedia brand capable of having not just national influence but in many cases a flare for the international as well. Our award winning traditional print publication has been joined by a state of the art multimedia website, and exciting e edition, a growing family of Facebook and Twitter followers as well as a recently launched internet radio station. Our family of supporters continues to grow as does our sphere of influence. More and more readers are reaching out to the DW on social media and we are actively reaching out to them.The new DW is a niche brand operating on a unique multimedia platform and it’s working. We still provide our readers with relevant information that they trust, respect and depend on. We reflect our readers in the stories we cover, post, record and videotape. We humbly accept our role and our heritage and those whom we serve, let us know they appreciate us each and every day. The fact that they spend in excess of $35 billion annually speaks to their size and influence. The DW speaks to and for them. Join us as the DW continues to become a major multimedia force in the state of Texas. It’s all about our content and our culture.

