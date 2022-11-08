Read full article on original website
Best New Christmas Movies to Watch in 2022
A fair few new Christmas movies tumble out of the stocking each year. While most bring the Christmas cheer you're after, they're not all necessarily attention-holding tales. Thankfully, a handful do fill the brief of new Christmas movie worth adding to your crowded watch list. Let's run through the best to come out of 2022.
Why Yellowstone, Paramount's Top Show, Doesn't Stream on Paramount Plus
Yellowstone is, by far, the biggest hit on the Paramount Network -- and one of the top hits on cable television overall. Its fourth season finale earlier this year eclipsed 10 million viewers, topping even the finale for House of the Dragon last month. The saga of the Dutton family will return Sunday with its fifth season premiere in what the network is calling a "two-hour event."
The Best Movies on Apple TV Plus
Apple TV Plus doesn't have a movie library as deep as Netflix or other streaming rivals. Still, it's got A-listers like Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington and Bill Murray on board -- and even collected Oscar wins for the movie CODA and noms for The Tragedy of Macbeth. Here's a look...
'Andor' Release Schedule: When Will Episode 11 Hit Disney Plus?
The galaxy far, far away is ever-expanding on Disney Plus. The streaming service's latest Star Wars show is Andor, an excellent prequel story that takes place five years before the events of Rogue One. Ten of the 12 episodes are available now, and we'll get one episode each Wednesday until...
I Tried Netflix With Ads for 1 Week. Here's What I Learned
Like many of you, I've been a Netflix streaming customer for at least a decade. Over the years, the service tacked on new features, created a few pop culture beasts and stuck to its commitment on no commercials. Netflix has been an ad-free zone since 2007. But everything changed when it announced a cheaper tier with ads six months ago. It came as a shock to many, even in a space where just about every other streaming rival has an ad-supported plan.
