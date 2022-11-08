Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
Arrest made following Augusta murder
(AUGUSTA, GA) - A 25-year old Lincolnton man died from his injuries following a shooting on Friday night in Augusta. According to investigators, Quidarius Collins was struck at Norris Place Apartments, 1931 Murphy Road, and died at an area hospital. A suspect, Daniel Burke, also 25-years old, was detained at...
WRDW-TV
Man dead following shooting in Augusta; suspect arrested
Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta.The incident happened Friday, November 11, at Norris Place Apartments.Quidarius Collins, 25, of Lincolnton, was found shot. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.Daniel Burke is charged in connection with his murder.
WRDW-TV
Teenager dead in deadly car crash in Bamberg County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a car accident in Bamberg County early Sunday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the single-car accident happened just after 4:30 Sunday morning, on Rivers Bridge Road near Hi Ki Pen Road about six miles west of Ehrhardt. Troopers...
WRDW-TV
2nd suspect wanted in Augusta shooting that killed 1
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for a murder that happened on Oct. 15 on Old Savannah Road. The shooting claimed the life of Tymarkus Dashawn Starkes, 20, of Augusta. Chauncey Thompson IV, 20, is described as 6...
RCSO Deputy shot on Bugalow Road in South Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – In the early morning hours of Thursday, November 10th, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2200 Block of Bungalow Road for a disturbance call. That’s located between Richmond Hill Road and Peach Orchard Road. While on scene, the male subject began shooting at Deputies hitting one. The injuries were not […]
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Rainbow fentanyl is in Augusta, investigators say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It is a worst-case scenario. Drug dealers have found a cheap way to get people high. The problem? It’s not only more affordable, but it’s also even more lethal than heroin, cocaine, and meth. We’re talking about fentanyl. And, if you’ve been hearing about...
52-year-old woman killed in a domestic dispute in Swainsboro, suspect in custody
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WJBF) -The Swainsboro Police Department is investigating a murder. Authorities responded to 226 Washington Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a woman lying face down next to a car. Witnesses told investigators that a domestic dispute led to the shooting that claimed the life of 52-year-old […]
Body found in burned out Augusta business on Walton Way
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta Fire Department (AFD) responded to a building fire Thursday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 4:39 for 1552 Walton Way. The former Auto Money Title Pawn business is located at that address. According to Richmond County Coroner, Mark Bowen, a body was found in the building after […]
Injuries Reported After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Grovetown (Grovetown, GA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash on westbound I-20 near mile marker 188 around 3:15 p.m. The collision involved a big rig truck overturning and spilling fabric softener all over the Interstate.
Grovetown man arrested and charged with Aggravated Child Molestation
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Angelo Gastone Zigarelli, 19, was arrested Monday, November 7th by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Zigarelli has been charged with Aggravated Child Molestation and Terroristic Threats and Acts after an alleged incident in Grovetown. He is charged with Aggravated Child Molestation on multiple occasions against a 14-year-old, according to warrants […]
Coroner identifies Columbia woman killed in Lexington County crash
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released new details regarding a deadly Thursday afternoon accident. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 49-year-old Jennifer O'neal Cassidy of Columbia was attempting to turn onto Bush River Road from Wescott Road around 4 p.m. when her vehicle was struck by a southbound vehicle on the former.
wgac.com
Beech Island man charged by RCSO for murder in B Street homicide
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A South Carolina man has been arrested by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for the B Street homicide. The incident happened on October 15th. According to authorities, Evyn O’Conner, 18, of Beech Island, SC, has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. […]
Police arrest teen suspect in deadly mid-October shooting, crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a teen suspect connected to a deadly shooting and crash in mid-October. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said U.S. Marshals arrested 17-year-old Jahiem Mitchell on Nov. 8 in Martinez, Georgia. Police charged him with murder and he’s currently at the Columbia County Jail. On Oct. 16, the shooting and […]
WJBF.com
Grovetown man sentenced after overdose death of 28-year-old Martinez man
Grovetown man sentenced after overdose death of 28-year-old Martinez man. Grovetown man sentenced after overdose death of 28-year-old …. Grovetown man sentenced after overdose death of 28-year-old Martinez man. Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Friday, November 11, 2022. NAUG Veterans Day Ceremony. Community enjoys Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere …. Your...
WRDW-TV
Burke County Sheriff’s Office gets grant to fight dangerous driving
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has announced that the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is to receive a grant for the federal 2023 year. According to authorities, Burke County is one of 21 law enforcement agencies in Georgia to receive a Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic grant totaling $49,944.35.
WRDW-TV
WRDW-TV
Student charged over threat at Grovetown Middle School
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student was charged by law enforcement after a threat to Grovetown Middle School, the Columbia County School District said Thursday. After the threat was made via social media, the school day was not disrupted. However, the student was charged and will be held accountable under...
