BTS‘ Jungkook is set to perform at the opening ceremony for the upcoming football World Cup in Qatar. The ceremony will take place next Sunday (November 20) on the day the tournament begins. The 2022 World Cup runs until December 18 in and around the capital city of Doha, and is being held amid ongoing criticism regarding the death of migrant workers in the creation of stadiums and the country’s views on homosexuality, which is illegal in Qatar.

1 DAY AGO