Deafheaven to play ‘Sunbather’ in full as they headline ArcTanGent 2023
Experimental rock festival ArcTanGent has confirmed that Deafheaven will be headlining their 2023 event, and will be playing 2013’s ‘Sunbather’ in full. Other headliners are still to be confirmed, but ArcTanGent have announced over fifty acts that will also be appearing at next year’s festival, including Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Loathe and Russian Circles.
Peter Kay on huge tour publicity: “I should only be on the news if I’m dead!”
Peter Kay has discussed the publicity he has received since news of his comeback stand-up tour was revealed, calling it “ridiculous”. The comedian announced a string of UK dates on Sunday (November 6), marking his first stand-up tour since 2010. In December 2017, he cancelled a planned UK tour and stepped back from public appearances due to “unforeseen family circumstances”.
James announce new double album and orchestral 40th anniversary tour
James have announced details of a new album and 40th anniversary tour, both featuring an orchestra and gospel choir – see dates below and buy tickets here. The Manchester legends will release the as-yet-untitled new album next year, which will follow 2021’s ‘All The Colours Of You’ and feature reworkings of the band’s biggest hits as well as rarities and one brand new song.
Belle And Sebastian postpone UK tour due to a “health issue”
Belle & Sebastian have postponed their UK tour. In a statement posted to Twitter, the Scottish indie septet cited a health issue for the delay to the tour, which was scheduled to kick off in Cardiff on Sunday (November 13). The band promised fans that “we’ll be back with further news as soon as we can”.
Sault release four of their five new albums on streaming services
Sault have released four of their five recent surprise albums on streaming services – you can listen to them all below. Earlier this month (November 2), the mysterious UK collective simultaneously released five new albums as a free digital download, all of which are contained in a password-protected folder that disappeared five days’ later. The albums are titled ‘(Untitled) God’, ’11’, ‘Aiir’, ‘Earth’ and ‘Today & Tomorrow’.
Christine and The Queens – ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’ review: high art meets dark, uneasy synth-pop
When Christine and The Queens first burst onto the scene, his trajectory felt akin to a pop fairy-tale. The project originally came to light on a heartbroken trip to London, where a group of drag queens at Soho’s now-closed venue Madame Jojo’s encouraged Chris to put his pain to music. After picking himself up and taking their advice, the artist dropped out of ENS de Lyon and channelled his theatrical background into this new, super-charged alter-ego.
Watch Headie One’s epic ‘Fire In The Booth’ performance in celebration of ‘No Borders’
Following the release of ‘No Borders’, Headie One took part in a special Fire In The Booth freestyle performance, with help from some friends – check it out below. Released on Friday (November 11), Headie One’s ‘No Borders’ mixtape is a collaborative project that sees the rapper teaming up with a series of European talent including German artists Luciano, Pajel, and Kalim, Italy’s Shiva, French musicians Gazo, Koba LaD, and Nej, as well as Frenna and Chivv of the Netherlands.
Listen to Brockhampton’s laid back new single ‘The Ending’
Brockhampton have shared a second preview of their upcoming final album – listen to the laid back new offering, ‘The Ending’, below. The boy band announced their final album, ‘The Family’, last month. The follow-up to last year’s ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’ will arrive next Friday (November 17) via Question Everything/RCA Records, and will be their last, after announcing their breakup at the start of the year.
Mahalia debuts tender new track ‘Bag Of You’
Mahalia has returned with a brand new single, titled ‘Bag Of You’. The song, produced by JD Reid and Max Pope, is the Leicester singer-songwriter’s first release since her EP, ‘Letter To Ur Ex’, which was released earlier this year. “This song is one of...
Confidence Man: “Our live shows? It’s all the fun without any faff”
It’s 9:45 pm on a Thursday evening, and in historic London venue The Roundhouse, two ethereal figures – in get-up that can only be described as beekeepers at a funeral – hold court. Strobes are going off like it’s the wee hours at Fabric, as ‘90s house-infused vocal samples and jangling pianos are blaring through the speakers; the two figures, shrouded in their black headpieces, are egging the rave on.
How to get Quentin Tarantino tickets for his UK dates
Quentin Tarantino is bringing his book tour in promotion of Cinema Speculation to the UK next year – find all the details on how to secure tickets below. The multiple award-winning director analyses some of his favourite films in his new non-fiction book, from Dirty Harry to The Getaway. It’s a collection of essays organised around “key American films from the 1970s”, which inspired him in his youth, and is out now.
Confidence Man almost missed collab with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker due to unread Instagram DM
Confidence Man have revealed how their lastest collaboration with Tame Impala came about. Tame Impala’s frontman Kevin Parker remixed the Brisbane quartet’s track ‘Holiday’ for their recent EP ‘RE-TILT‘, which features remixes of some of their songs from their latest album, ‘TILT’.
Kendrick Lamar plays surprise intimate show in London with Sampha
Kendrick Lamar performed a surprise intimate set at Soho House’s 180 The Strand venue in London this week – check out footage below. The rapper, who is currently on the UK and Ireland leg of his ‘Big Steppers’ tour, stopped by the creative hub on Wednesday (November 9) following a three-night billing at The O2.
BTS’ Jungkook to perform at Qatar World Cup opening ceremony
BTS‘ Jungkook is set to perform at the opening ceremony for the upcoming football World Cup in Qatar. The ceremony will take place next Sunday (November 20) on the day the tournament begins. The 2022 World Cup runs until December 18 in and around the capital city of Doha, and is being held amid ongoing criticism regarding the death of migrant workers in the creation of stadiums and the country’s views on homosexuality, which is illegal in Qatar.
Stanley Tucci wants to “educate” people about British cuisine with new TV show
Stanley Tucci has spoken about creating a new TV show to “educate” people on the pros on British cuisine. The actor has written a variety of cookery books and has made two seasons of Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy, which sees him travelling across Italy “to discover the secrets and delights of the country’s regional cuisines.”
