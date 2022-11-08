Between high-res pictures, massive video games, 4K movies and more, it doesn't take long to fill up the storage drive on your computer, game console or other devices these days. Fortunately, it's also easier than ever to pick up some extra storage space, and it doesn't have to cost you big, either. Samsung makes a variety of external and internal storage devices, and right now you can grab some for less at Amazon. The online retailer is currently offering up to 71% off Samsung USB flash drives, SD cards, external SSDs and more. There's no clear-cut expiration on this sale, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to take advantage of these savings.

7 HOURS AGO