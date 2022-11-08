White House hunkers down in face of expected midterm election losses



T he White House called an unusually early lid on Election Day, meaning President Joe Biden will not make any more public appearances until Wednesday at the earliest.

There's a lot on the line for Biden as his party stares down the possible loss of majorities in the House and Senate. He tried to sound an optimistic tone Monday night, in what proved to be his last comments before polls close.

BIDEN'S PRESIDENCY AND LEGACY ON THE LINE IN TUESDAY'S MIDTERM ELECTIONS

"I'm feeling optimistic," Biden told reporters after returning from a Maryland campaign rally that was marred by a trio of hecklers . "But I'm always optimistic."

The president also said, "Don't forget to vote," and put on a brave face by saying Democrats could keep control of Congress.

"I think it’s going to be tough, but I think we can [keep control]," Biden said. "I think we’ll win the Senate, and I think the House is tougher."

If Republicans do take majorities in Congress, the president said his new reality would be "more difficult."

Reporters typically stay at the White House in case the president makes a public statement or appearance. The White House calls a lid to signal that no more appearances will happen, usually much later in the day than 11:30 a.m.

Polls are open until late this evening, and results will start coming in tonight. Biden has taken a relatively low-key approach to campaigning in the midterm elections, appearing at policy-focused events and sticking to appearances mostly in blue states .