Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Climate Advocates Win Key Governors Races as Democrats Defy ‘Red Wave' in Midterm Elections
Climate advocates won key governor's races across the country on Tuesday, even as control of Congress remains up in the air. Environmental groups say the major victory of the midterm elections is among Democrats who made aggressive climate commitments as part of their gubernatorial campaigns. “With the prospect of a...
NBC San Diego
Mark Kelly Wins Arizona Senate Race, Bringing Democrats One Seat Away From Majority, NBC News Projects
Democrat Mark Kelly of Arizona will hold on to his U.S. Senate seat, defeating Blake Masters, who was backed by former President Donald Trump in the key swing state. Kelly raised and spent vastly more than venture capitalist Masters, according to data compiled by the Federal Election Commission. The incumbent...
NBC San Diego
Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Wins Reelection Over Republican Adam Laxalt, NBC News Projects
Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto will defeat Republican Adam Laxalt in the Nevada Senate race, NBC News projected. The victory is a boost to Democrats in their bid to hold Senate control, as Nevada represented one of the GOP's best chances to pick up a seat. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto,...
Five lessons from the midterm exit polls
The dust is beginning to settle from the 2022 midterm elections, with Democrats holding the Senate and control of the House soon to be decided for sure. As the results sink in, questions about what drove those results grow sharper. Some of the answers can be found in the exit polls. Here are five big…
Toomey points to Trump for GOP losses in midterms
Outgoing U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey this week placed blame for the Republican Party’s midterm election failures squarely on the shoulders of f
NBC San Diego
Democrats Will Keep Control of the Senate, NBC News Projects
Democrats will keep control of the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections, NBC News projected. The party will hold at least 50 seats after Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada held off challenges. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania also flipped the state's GOP-held seat,...
Trump vs. DeSantis: A simmering rivalry bursts into view
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have been on a collision course from the start. Eyeing the Florida governor as his
NBC San Diego
8 States and D.C. Will Make Sure Wages Go Up When Inflation Does—See Where Pay Is Rising
The economy may have been top of mind for voters across the country, but in Nebraska, Nevada and the District of Columbia, voters were able to directly impact people's paychecks with measures to increase the areas' minimum wages. In Nebraska, initiative 433 — which nearly 60% of voters approved on...
NBC San Diego
Cortez Masto Defeats Laxalt in Nevada, Handing Democrats Control of the Senate
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the first Latina elected to the Senate, will hold onto her seat in Nevada after enduring a bruising campaign against Republican Adam Laxalt, who fell short of ousting the Democrat despite severe midterm headwinds, NBC News projects. The outcome follows days of protracted mail-in ballot counting,...
NBC San Diego
Biden Administration Stops Taking Applications for Student Loan Forgiveness
Student loan borrowers cannot apply for forgiveness at this time. A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration's plan Thursday evening. The decision "was about as wrong and weird as any federal court ruling I can recall reading," said Laurence Tribe, a Harvard law professor. The Biden administration...
NBC San Diego
A Federal Judge Blocked President Biden's Plan for Student Loan Forgiveness, So What's Next?
Millions of Americans celebrated when President Joe Biden announced in August up to $20,000 in federal student loan forgiveness — but now the move has faced setbacks in the federal courts, leaving borrowers wondering if they'll ever see relief. A Texas-based judge ruled Thursday that Biden's loan relief plan...
Carroll County Commissioners’ President Ed Rothstein reflects on 31-year military career
Carroll County Commissioners’ President Ed Rothstein is taking this Veterans Day weekend to reflect on his 31-year military career, while paying homage to those that have served the country in uniform. Rothstein, 59, of Eldersburg, is a retired colonel and the former garrison commander at the Fort George G. Meade U.S. Army Installation in Anne Arundel County. “I want to focus on what Veterans ...
Supreme Court would be wrong to reverse course, impose 'colorblind' college admissions
The conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court appears ready to jettison another five decades of settled law. At least, that was the impression from the recent oral arguments concerning diversity and its use by Harvard and the University of North Carolina in admissions decisions. Such an abandonment of precedent would be a shame, though unlikely to echo as loudly as the court overturning last summer the right of women long established in Roe v. Wade. The...
NBC San Diego
$2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot Is Now the Largest Prize in History—Here Are the Top 5 So Far
The $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot finally found a winner on Tuesday morning, after technical difficulties delayed the drawing that had been scheduled to take place on Monday. The massive prize marked the fifth time in the past five years that a lottery jackpot has crossed the billion-dollar threshold — and...
Column: Is turning right on a red light your California birthright? Absolutely not!
Cities are increasingly outlawing the practice of right turns on red lights as a way of saving pedestrian lives.
Comments / 0