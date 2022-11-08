ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Hill

Five lessons from the midterm exit polls

The dust is beginning to settle from the 2022 midterm elections, with Democrats holding the Senate and control of the House soon to be decided for sure. As the results sink in, questions about what drove those results grow sharper. Some of the answers can be found in the exit polls. Here are five big…
NBC San Diego

Democrats Will Keep Control of the Senate, NBC News Projects

Democrats will keep control of the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections, NBC News projected. The party will hold at least 50 seats after Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada held off challenges. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania also flipped the state's GOP-held seat,...
NBC San Diego

Cortez Masto Defeats Laxalt in Nevada, Handing Democrats Control of the Senate

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the first Latina elected to the Senate, will hold onto her seat in Nevada after enduring a bruising campaign against Republican Adam Laxalt, who fell short of ousting the Democrat despite severe midterm headwinds, NBC News projects. The outcome follows days of protracted mail-in ballot counting,...
NEVADA STATE
NBC San Diego

Biden Administration Stops Taking Applications for Student Loan Forgiveness

Student loan borrowers cannot apply for forgiveness at this time. A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration's plan Thursday evening. The decision "was about as wrong and weird as any federal court ruling I can recall reading," said Laurence Tribe, a Harvard law professor. The Biden administration...
TEXAS STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Carroll County Commissioners’ President Ed Rothstein reflects on 31-year military career

Carroll County Commissioners’ President Ed Rothstein is taking this Veterans Day weekend to reflect on his 31-year military career, while paying homage to those that have served the country in uniform. Rothstein, 59, of Eldersburg, is a retired colonel and the former garrison commander at the Fort George G. Meade U.S. Army Installation in Anne Arundel County. “I want to focus on what Veterans ...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
Akron Beacon Journal

Supreme Court would be wrong to reverse course, impose 'colorblind' college admissions

The conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court appears ready to jettison another five decades of settled law. At least, that was the impression from the recent oral arguments concerning diversity and its use by Harvard and the University of North Carolina in admissions decisions. Such an abandonment of precedent would be a shame, though unlikely to echo as loudly as the court overturning last summer the right of women long established in Roe v. Wade. The...

