Newburgh, NY

City of Poughkeepsie police investigating Saturday night shooting

POUGHKEEPSIE – One person sustained a gunshot wound to the neck on Saturday evening and another individual was detained by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department. Minutes after 8 p.m. on November 12, 2022, City of Poughkeepsie 911 dispatched officers to 464 Main Street for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park

Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Police investigate weekend shootings in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – Three shooting incidents were reported overnight Saturday into early Sunday in the City and Town of Poughkeepsie. One person sustained a gunshot wound to the neck on Saturday evening and another individual was detained by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department. Minutes after 8 p.m. on November...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
The Scoop on the Scoop: Year Round Ice Cream Available in Orange County, NY

One of the best parts about summer in the Hudson Valley is the large selection of local ice cream shops. It seems that each county has a fan favorite, go-to spot. As the cooler months come in, loyal customers wonder how much longer they have to visit their favorite ice cream shop in the Hudson Valley. Some ice cream spots closed in September, while others stayed open until mid November. There are also some that chose to stay open until the first week of November.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Weapons and menacing arrest in Port Jervis

PORT JERVIS – A 36-year-old Port Jervis man is being held in the Orange County Jail on charges stemming from a menacing incident last summer. Butchie Middleton was arrested on Monday and charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor for menacing. On July 22, Port...
PORT JERVIS, NY
FBI: Man Wanted In New York For Raping Hudson Valley Child Found

A wanted Hudson Valley man accused of sexually abusing a young child was found by the FBI in another state. New York State Police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Jesus Torres from the town of Goshen, New York for predatory sexual assault against a child, rape, criminal sexual act, sex abuse, all in the first-degree and all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge for endangering the welfare of a child.
GOSHEN, NY
Orange County Businesses Offering Free Menu Items in Exchange for Coats

A group of Newburgh businesses and organizations are once again teaming up for a great cause as we head into the colder months and holiday season. Back for 2022, the Newburgh Armory has announced their plans for the annual holiday coat drive, with a little help from neighboring businesses and friends Newburgh Brewing Company and Billy Joe's Ribworks. Last year more than 700 donations poured in during the event, and it's once again time for the Hudson Valley to step up to help keep others warm this winter.
NEWBURGH, NY
Route 17 fatal crash in Orange County

CHESTER – A crash between a tractor-trailer and a car resulted in a fatality, first responders at the scene of the 6:45 a.m. accident on Route 17 reported. The incident occurred on the Goshen-Chester town line in the westbound lanes. Emergency services personnel responded and State Police are conducting...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
What’s Happening With This Dutchess County Eyesore?

Plans to replace an ugly Poughkeepsie eyesore with a new business are in the works, but just when will it happen?. If you've driven around the Hudson Valley recently you've probably noticed an unsettling number of rundown buildings. The abandoned businesses are scattered throughout the region, some of them sitting there for decades with no occupant.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

