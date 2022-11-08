Read full article on original website
Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds’ Update About Hugh Jackman Returning Will Make Logan Fans Happy
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment industry, and fans have countless questions about the future of the franchise. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Shawn Levy’s Deadpool 3, which has been quietly developing for a few years now. And Ryan Reynolds’ update about Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine will make Logan fans very happy. After all, there is some danger to resurrecting the character.
digitalspy.com
Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds recalls "actual hell" of appearing on The Masked Singer
Ryan Reynolds has opened up about appearing on the original South Korean version of The Masked Singer a few years ago. The actor recalled the "actual hell" of making a cameo on the reality show, which originated the franchise, back in 2018 while promoting Deadpool 2. "I've been doing this...
ComicBook
Wonder Woman Lynda Carter Joins Tumblr to Put Deadpool Ryan Reynolds in His Place
Wonder Woman's Lynda Carter has joined Tumblr to put Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds in his place. Recently, the Marvel actor announced that he would be joining the social media platform after the myriad changes at Twitter caused him to start looking around. Because the Merc With A Mouth needs to be reined in, Carter stepped up to the task. On Twitter, her account has been a bonafide success story as she built up a following of fans of all ages who loved her as the DC Comics superhero. Tumblr isn't nearly as dominated by brands and celebrities, so it will be interesting to see how the two fare over there. With the Wonder Woman actress' penchant for reposting art with attributing credit, she'll probably be just fine. Check out how animated their back and forth was down below!
