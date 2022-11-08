Read full article on original website
Related
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
CNET
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Post-Credits Scene, Explained
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever came to theaters on Friday, bringing us back to the technologically advanced African nation as its people grieve the loss of King T'Challa. It's the 30th Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, the sequel to 2018 megahit Black Panther, and includes the most touching post-credit scene you can imagine.
CNET
Beloved Batman Actor Kevin Conroy Dies Aged 66
Batman actor Kevin Conroy died aged 66 after a "short battle with cancer,' his representatives confirmed in a release Friday. He was best known for voicing DC's iconic superhero in Batman: The Animated Series and the Arkkham video games. After starting his career on stage (he played Hamlet in 1984)...
CNET
'Andor' Release Schedule: When Will Episode 11 Hit Disney Plus?
The galaxy far, far away is ever-expanding on Disney Plus. The streaming service's latest Star Wars show is Andor, an excellent prequel story that takes place five years before the events of Rogue One. Ten of the 12 episodes are available now, and we'll get one episode each Wednesday until...
‘1923’: Paramount+ Drops Teaser For ‘Yellowstone’ Origin Story Starring Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford
Now that Yellowstone is back in action, Paramount+ is whetting the whistle of Dutton fans by dropping a teaser for 1923 — the prequel starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. The latest joint from Taylor Sheridan will have a special debut Sunday, December 18 after a Yellowstone episode on Paramount before moving to Paramount+ on Jan. 1. The second Dutton origin story (behind 1883) introduces patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren) as they live their lives in the early 20th Century when “pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west.” The teaser aired...
‘1923’ Trailer Reveals Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff
Paramount+ has shared a first look at “1923,” the upcoming “Yellowstone” limited series spinoff starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Dutton family leaders Jacob and Cara. “Violence has always haunted this family,” a narrator says in the trailer. “It followed us here. And when it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.” The new series is set to run for two seasons, consisting of eight episodes each. “1923” explores the West of the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, Prohibition and the Great Depression all plagued the frontier that the Duttons call home. In addition to Ford and...
CNET
I Tried Netflix With Ads for 1 Week. Here's What I Learned
Like many of you, I've been a Netflix streaming customer for at least a decade. Over the years, the service tacked on new features, created a few pop culture beasts and stuck to its commitment on no commercials. Netflix has been an ad-free zone since 2007. But everything changed when it announced a cheaper tier with ads six months ago. It came as a shock to many, even in a space where just about every other streaming rival has an ad-supported plan.
CNET
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Review: Cutting Satire in a Hilarious Whodunnit
There's no mystery to why Knives Out deserves a sequel. The sharp 2019 whodunnit killed at the box office, providing a perfect motive for director Rian Johnson and star Daniel Craig to return for the sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. But even with Netflix cash providing the opportunity, can they get away with murder again?
Comments / 0