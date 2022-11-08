Read full article on original website
Cottondale man arrested, charged with murder
Deputies arrived to check on Barry Sartain, 61. The other resident, Daniel Raines, 24, allegedly said that Sartain had left several days ago and hadn't returned and he gave deputies consent to search. Deputies then located Sartain's body in an […]
1 killed, 1 injured in Birmingham crash
According to authorities, Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a two-car accident in the 9000 block of Parkway East around 5:30 a.m. One person was killed after their vehicle caught on fire. The other driver was transported […]
One person dead, another injured in fiery car crash in Birmingham
The Birmingham Fire and Rescue and Search and Birmingham police responded to the 9000 block of Parkway East around 5:30 a.m. Investigators say two cars got into an accident which lead to the fire. One person...
Birmingham PD: Man arrested for shooting on Oporto Madrid Boulevard
Police say the suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Mazin Othman of Hoover, Alabama. Birmingham 911 received a Shot Spotter notification that a shot had been fired in the...
Birmingham man taken into custody in relation to Sept. 20 murder
Officials said Lavell Onterria Burton, 19, of Birmingham, was taken into custody. According to police reports, Scott was found shot to death on Sept. 20 in the 1700 block...
2 men shot, including one with life-threatening injuries, in Midfield
The shooting took place in the 1400 block of Woodward Road. According to a Midfield official, the victims were two men in their twenties who were shot. Both victims were taken to a local hospital, and one […]
Chevron employee arrested in connection to shooting investigation
According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Mazin Othman, 40, of Hoover, was arrested in connection to a shooting in the vicinity of 125 Oporto Madrid Boulevard. "Minutes […]
Store employee arrested in shooting at Chevron in Birmingham
The Birmingham Police Department reported Mazin Othman, 40, was arrested and is facing warrants for assault and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. The police department says a...
Three teens killed in fiery car crash in Alabama
The coroner's office said 15-year-old Cayden Blake Britt, 15-year-old Evan Magana, and 16-year-old Dailan Kameron Jennings...
UPDATE: Justifiable death ruling in fatal shooting after man attempts home invasion
According to the BPD, investigators presented the information gathered in the death investigation of Jamel Nathan Thomas, 29, of Birmingham, to the Jefferson County District Attorney's […]
Hoover Police detail double homicide after arresting second suspect
Police arrested An'Ton Lewis on Nov. 9 after he had been on the run for more than a month. He's not the only suspect. Daxton Keith is also in custody for the shooting deaths of two women.
Fatal car crash, fire on Parkway East
BFRS says two cars were involved in the accident in the 9000 block of Parkway East. One of the cars caught on fire. One person has died as a...
UPDATE: 19-year-old arrested in connection to homicide of Irondale teen
According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Lavell Onterria Burton, 19, of Birmingham, was arrested in connection to the murder of Stephen Lawrence […]
Birmingham Police announce arrest in September homicide
According to Birmingham Police, Lavell Onterria Burton is charged in the shooting death of 19-year-old Stephen Lawrence Scott, Jr on September 20. Scott was shot and killed on the 100 block of Robert Jemison Drive around 9:53 p.m. Burton […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man found fatally wounded at Chevron in Birmingham
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Jamel Nathan Thomas, 29, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries in the […]
Birmingham PD seeks public’s assistance in June 2022 homicide investigation
According to the BPD, Michael Arrington was shot and killed in the 1100 Block of 40th Street Ensley. Arrington was sitting in a vehicle […]
Identities of 3 teens killed in crash released
The Blount County is mourning the loss of three teens killed in an early morning crash which left a fourth teen fighting for life. The wreck happened on Highway 91 two miles east of Hanceville, in Cullman County, around 1:30 am Friday. Hanceville Assistant Police Chief...
Two people injured in Midfield shooting
Police Chief Jesse Bell says the shooting occurred outside a business on the 1400 block of Woodward Road. Just before 5 p.m. that day, a car pulled up to the scene and fired shots. Both victims were taken...
3 teens killed in Cullman County crash identified
Three minors were killed in a car wreck in Cullman County Friday morning when the car they were travelling in left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire, police report. Adam Hadder, assistant police chief with the Hanceville Police Department, said the accident happened in the early morning hours […]
21-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Montrial Tremaine Hardy was shot during a reported assault in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North around 1:57 p.m. Hardy was transported to UAB Hospital where he died […]
