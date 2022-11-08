'One Tiger Band family:' Members express love for marching band, community that dates back more than 125 years

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU Reveille
This Week In Baton Rouge: Visit with dogs, do yoga with goats, ride bikes and drink beer
Student Government is hosting this event for students who want to learn how to make a great resume. Hungry Howie’s pizza will be provided. The workshop lasts from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It is located at the Student Union in the Capital Chamber room. Tuesday, Nov. 15. Paws...
LSU Reveille
LSU men's hoops' win over Arkansas State shows half court offense could be story of the season
In its second game of the season, LSU once again battled to the end with a team that most would have considered a lesser opponent. However, for a team with a new head coach and an almost entirely retooled roster, the major takeaway will be the incremental improvements the Tigers make in each game.
LSU Reveille
Opinion: Positive changes to LSU are leaving the humanities behind
If there’s anything members of the LSU community can agree on, it’s that our school has a lot of problems. Any number of them – decrepit buildings, insufficient research funding, low employee pay or Title IX scandals, just to name a few – would be reason enough bemoan the sorry state of what is supposed to be Louisiana’s educational (and athletic) pride and joy.
LSU Reveille
LSU football wins SEC West; will play in SEC Championship on Dec. 3
In just the first season under Head Coach Brian Kelly, LSU will head to Atlanta to play for the SEC Championship. Coming into this weekend, LSU needed a win and an Ole Miss loss to officially clinch the SEC West. LSU started the day with a close win over Arkansas, and Alabama defeated Ole Miss to officially clinch the division for LSU.
LSU Reveille
Quick hits: LSU football defeats Arkansas in Fayetteville 13-10
In a cold, sloppy game, LSU had enough to outlast Arkansas, winning 13-10. The Tigers struggled offensively throughout, but were led by an impressive performance from the defense. Freshman Harold Perkins led the way, putting together the best game of his young career with eight tackles and four sacks. The defense as a whole finished the game allowing just 249 yards of total offense.
LSU Reveille
'That can't happen': LSU volleyball struggles on both ends in 0-2 weekend vs. Tennessee
LSU’s weekend series against Tennessee was an important matchup between two teams jockeying for an NCAA Tournament berth, both in danger of being on the bubble on Selection Sunday. Both teams had a reason to fight, but it was Tennessee who showed much more passion and competitiveness, winning both...
LSU Reveille
The Reveille Sports Staff makes its predictions for LSU vs. Arkansas
After an emotional win over Alabama, LSU now goes on the road for a rivalry game against Arkansas. The Razorbacks are 5-4 on the season and are coming off a 21-19 loss against Liberty. For LSU, the Tigers can clinch the SEC West with a win and an Ole Miss loss.
LSU Reveille
Looking for a Saturday outing? Find handmade goods, support local causes at The Market at the Oasis
The Oasis Market on Coursey Boulevard provides a place for small businesses and vendors to sell specialty products. Christy Peers, one of three managers, said the Oasis Market sells a vision. It provides a marketing alternative for small scale businesses and craftspeople. “The Market believes in enhancing the quality of...
