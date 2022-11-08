Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Key Piece of 2018 Manny Machado Trade to LA Released by Orioles
The former top prospect finds himself at a career crossroads.
How White Sox already have 1st big signing of winter
The White Sox have work to do addressing their roster this winter after a disappointing 2022 season. But Rick Hahn and Co. didn’t have to wait until the Hot Stove ignited to make their first big signing: bench coach Charlie Montoyo. New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol has an...
MLB.com Predicts Free Agent Xander Bogaerts Will Sign With This Team
Most MLB.com reporters believe Xander Bogaerts’ first foray into free agency will have an anticlimactic conclusion. Bogaerts recently opted out of his contract, which pushed the longtime Red Sox shortstop onto the open market for the first time in his big league career. The two-time World Series champion is one of the best players available this offseason, and that should be reflected by Bogaerts’ free-agent market.
Dodgers Pitcher Reacts to the Big Clayton Kershaw News
Dodgers fans aren't the only ones happy for a Clayton Kershaw return
Angels News: Agent Scott Boras Likes the Halos as a Landing Spot for his Clients
He says the impending sale of the team has no affect on his clients' decisions.
Report: Cubs Met With Boras Regarding Top Free Agents on the Market
The Chicago Cubs reportedly met with super agent Scott Boras regarding shortstops Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Correa.
Chicago White Sox reportedly interested in acquiring star catcher
The Chicago White Sox fell far short of expectations this past season, resulting in a managerial change as the first
KC Chiefs: It’s time to see what Ronald Jones brings to the table
When the Kansas City Chiefs signed running back Ronald Jones this past offseason, it was almost a unanimously approved signing by the fanbase. A seasoned veteran with Super Bowl-winning experience that ideally provided depth to a questionable running back room. Then, the team drafted explosive rookie Isiah Pacheco at the...
Yardbarker
Tampa Bay Rays Should Target Abreu, Rizzo After Ji-Man Choi Trade
As has become almost expected of the Tampa Bay Rays, the club traded a fan favorite, Thursday afternoon. The Rays dealt first baseman Ji-Man Choi to the Pittsburgh Pirates for 24-year-old, right-handed pitching prospect Jack Hartman. A lifetime .203 hitter against lefties, Choi had become a platoon player that mostly...
Diamondbacks’ Torey Lovullo would like veteran hitter added to lineup, clubhouse in 2023
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was perusing the list of free agents when he recognized a common thread. Several of them had approached him before games to say hello. “I had a lot of awkward conversations with opposing players that are on that list at the end of the year,” Lovullo said. “(At the...
Dodgers News: Multiple Minor Leaguers Join Free Agent Market
A handful of Dodger minor leaguers elect for free agency
Yardbarker
Red Sox re-sign relievers Oddanier Mosqueda, Michael Gettys to minor-league deals
The Red Sox have re-signed relievers Oddanier Mosqueda and Michael Gettys to minor-league deals for the 2023 season, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo. Mosqueda, 23, spent the entirety of the 2022 campaign with Double-A Portland. The Venezuelan-born left-hander posted a 4.30 FIP — but much more respectable 4.05 FIP and 3.40 xFIP — with 76 strikeouts to 20 walks over 45 appearances (58 2/3 innings) for the Sea Dogs.
Overlooked takeaways from the Chiefs win over Jaguars
Let’s take a look at some important yet overlooked aspects of the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. The Kansas City Chiefs put up a strong effort in a home win over the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Despite making a few early mistakes, the Chiefs largely settled in on both sides of the ball to take care of business against a young but talented Jags team that played scrappy football and showed promise after getting themselves into an early hole.
