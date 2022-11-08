Man Busted Selling Crack Cocaine With Over $28K Cash Charged With Money Laundering: Trenton PD

Bashawn Alley, 33 Photo Credit: Trenton Police Department via Facebook

A 33-year-old man whom Trenton police allegedly saw selling crack cocaine was later found with nearly $29,000 cash before being charged with money laundering and other offenses.

Officers conducting surveillance near the 200 block of Brunswick Avenue in Trenton saw Bashawn Allen performing several hand-to-hand sales of narcotics out of his vehicle on Thursday, Nov. 3, police said.

The surveillance was a response to the numerous complaints involving the illegal and blatant use and sales of narcotics.

A follow-up investigation found that Allen had a distributable amount of crack cocaine, as well as $28,566 in cash, according to police.

Allen was charged with money laundering and various drug distribution offenses.

