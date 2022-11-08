Derrick Henry Picks Nick Chubb As the Best RB in the NFL

The Titans tailback leads the entire NFL in rushing yards.

Derrick Henry has been one of the most dominant running backs to ever gallop on the gridiron but even he thinks there is someone better than him. When asked who he thinks the best player at his position is, he gave a surprising response.

“That’s Nick Chubb,” he told NBC’s Mike Tirico on Sunday .

The exchange happened before the Titans tailback rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns during the Sunday night loss to the Chiefs. Despite being a two-time All-Pro and two-time rushing yards leader, the 28-year-old is also humble to boot. That being said, Chubb is no slouch.

His Cleveland counterpart has been selected to the last three Pro Bowls and is on pace to have his fourth straight season with over 1,000 rushing yards. Through eight games, he already has a career-high 10 rushing touchdowns on the season and is sitting at 841 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, Henry has tallied 870 rushing yards through his eight games and is at nine scores so far. Henry is leading the NFL in yards on the ground with Chubb right behind him at the No. 2 spot. It’s a narrow lead, but King Henry has yet to be dethroned.

