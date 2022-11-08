ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banksy unveils Ukraine mural in town bombed by Russia

Banksy, the elusive British street artist, has painted a mural on a bombed-out building outside Ukraine's capital, in what Ukrainians have hailed as a symbol of their country's invincibility. On Friday night, the world-famous graffiti artist posted on Instagram three images of the artwork — a gymnast performing a handstand...
CBS News

Ukraine's troops move cautiously into Kherson as Russia declares its hasty withdrawal complete

Russia's military said on Friday that it had completed its withdrawal from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, the only regional capital that Vladimir Putin's invading army had managed to capture since he launched his full-scale war at the end of February. The military said "not a single piece of military equipment" was left on the western bank of the Dnipro River, which bisects the wider Kherson region, with the city of the same name sitting on its west bank.
CBS News

Buildings collapse in French town, doctor missing

Rescue workers were searching through rubble for a missing doctor after two buildings collapsed in the northern French town of Lille on Saturday. "We are almost certain that this person is in the rubble," said fire service Lieutenant Colonel Stephane Beauventre, in a message broadcast by the CODIS emergency operations centre.
CBS News

Bus falls into canal in Egypt's Nile Delta region, killing 21

A bus fell into a canal in Egypt's Nile River Delta region Saturday killing at least 21 people, the country's Health Ministry said. Dr. Sherif Makeen, a health ministry official, said three children were among the dead. In a statement, the ministry said the accident happened in Dakahlia province, around...
CBS News

Biden to meet with Xi Jinping at G20 summit

President Biden is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday at the G20 summit in Indonesia. It's a rare face-to-face meeting for the two leaders. Nancy Cordes reports.
CBS News

Computer chip ban signals new era as Biden, Xi meet

The Biden administration's move to block exports of advanced computer chips to China is signaling a new phase in relations between the globe's two largest economies — one in which trade matters less than an increasingly heated competition to be the world's leading technological and military power. The aggressive...
CBS News

U.S., Japan, South Korea vow unified response to North Korea threat

Phnom Penh, Cambodia — President Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with Mr. Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is "even more important than it's ever been" when North Korea is stepping up its provocations.
CBS News

Israeli airstrike on Syrian base kills 2 soldiers, wounds 3 others

Beirut — Israeli airstrikes killed two Syrian soldiers and wounded three others when they slammed into an airbase in the province of Homs, a Syrian army statement said. The statement said Israeli warplanes fired missiles after flying over neighboring Lebanon. It added that some of the missiles were shot down before they hit their targets.
CBS News

At least 4 killed in explosion along popular Istanbul pedestrian walkway

Istanbul — An explosion on one of Istanbul's most popular pedestrian thoroughfares killed four people and injured 38 on Sunday, authorities said. The cause of the blast on Istiklal Avenue was not immediately clear. Five prosecutors were assigned to investigate the explosion, state-run Anadolu news agency said. A video...
CBS News

Transcript: Sen. Tom Cotton on "Face the Nation," Nov. 13, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with Sen. Tom Cotton that aired Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: And we go now to Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton, who was a regular on the 2022 campaign trail boosting GOP candidates. He's out with a new book called "Only the Strong," and he joins us this morning from McLean, Virginia. Good morning to you, Senator. And on this Veterans Day weekend, I do want to thank you for your past military service.
CBS News

CBS News

