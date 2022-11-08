Read full article on original website
American woman jailed for trying to leave Saudi Arabia with her daughter is freed, but travel ban remains
Saudi Arabia has released an American woman it took into custody early this week after she tweeted and otherwise spoke out about her efforts to leave the country with her young Saudi-American daughter, according to a U.S. official and a U.S.-based advocacy group Thursday. Carly Morris was released early Wednesday,...
Banksy unveils Ukraine mural in town bombed by Russia
Banksy, the elusive British street artist, has painted a mural on a bombed-out building outside Ukraine's capital, in what Ukrainians have hailed as a symbol of their country's invincibility. On Friday night, the world-famous graffiti artist posted on Instagram three images of the artwork — a gymnast performing a handstand...
U.S. extends temporary legal status of 337,000 immigrants through 2024 amid court battle
The Biden administration on Thursday said it would extend the deportation protections and work permits of an estimated 337,000 immigrants from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Nepal and Honduras through the summer of 2024, preempting a court decision that could have led to their legal status expiring next year. The Department of...
Ukraine's troops move cautiously into Kherson as Russia declares its hasty withdrawal complete
Russia's military said on Friday that it had completed its withdrawal from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, the only regional capital that Vladimir Putin's invading army had managed to capture since he launched his full-scale war at the end of February. The military said "not a single piece of military equipment" was left on the western bank of the Dnipro River, which bisects the wider Kherson region, with the city of the same name sitting on its west bank.
Buildings collapse in French town, doctor missing
Rescue workers were searching through rubble for a missing doctor after two buildings collapsed in the northern French town of Lille on Saturday. "We are almost certain that this person is in the rubble," said fire service Lieutenant Colonel Stephane Beauventre, in a message broadcast by the CODIS emergency operations centre.
Bus falls into canal in Egypt's Nile Delta region, killing 21
A bus fell into a canal in Egypt's Nile River Delta region Saturday killing at least 21 people, the country's Health Ministry said. Dr. Sherif Makeen, a health ministry official, said three children were among the dead. In a statement, the ministry said the accident happened in Dakahlia province, around...
Biden to meet with Xi Jinping at G20 summit
President Biden is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday at the G20 summit in Indonesia. It's a rare face-to-face meeting for the two leaders. Nancy Cordes reports.
Explosion in Istanbul, Turkey, leaves at least 6 dead
An explosion at a busy shopping area in Istanbul, Turkey, has left at least 6 dead and dozens wounded. Turkey's president is calling the incident a terrorist attack.
Iranian man whose experience inspired Spielberg's "The Terminal" dies in Paris airport
An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport, and whose saga loosely inspired the Steven Spielberg film "The Terminal," died Saturday in the airport that he long called home, officials said. Mehran Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in the airport's Terminal 2F...
Computer chip ban signals new era as Biden, Xi meet
The Biden administration's move to block exports of advanced computer chips to China is signaling a new phase in relations between the globe's two largest economies — one in which trade matters less than an increasingly heated competition to be the world's leading technological and military power. The aggressive...
U.S., Japan, South Korea vow unified response to North Korea threat
Phnom Penh, Cambodia — President Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with Mr. Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is "even more important than it's ever been" when North Korea is stepping up its provocations.
Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson leaves top U.S. officials cautiously optimistic
Top U.S. officials are cautiously optimistic about Russia’s withdrawal from the vital southern Ukrainian port city of Kherson that’s a gateway to Crimea. CBS News correspondent Chris Livesay reports.
Israeli airstrike on Syrian base kills 2 soldiers, wounds 3 others
Beirut — Israeli airstrikes killed two Syrian soldiers and wounded three others when they slammed into an airbase in the province of Homs, a Syrian army statement said. The statement said Israeli warplanes fired missiles after flying over neighboring Lebanon. It added that some of the missiles were shot down before they hit their targets.
Biden attends ASEAN conference, calls for stronger alliance between member countries
President Biden attended the ASEAN conference in Cambodia, emphasizing the need for a stronger U.S. alliance amid China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region. Elizabeth Palmer has the details.
Migrants seeking U.S. asylum face years-long legal battle
Migrants seeking asylum in the United States are facing a legal limbo. CBS News' John Dickerson speaks with immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez, who reports the process can drag on for years.
At least 4 killed in explosion along popular Istanbul pedestrian walkway
Istanbul — An explosion on one of Istanbul's most popular pedestrian thoroughfares killed four people and injured 38 on Sunday, authorities said. The cause of the blast on Istiklal Avenue was not immediately clear. Five prosecutors were assigned to investigate the explosion, state-run Anadolu news agency said. A video...
Transcript: Sen. Tom Cotton on "Face the Nation," Nov. 13, 2022
The following is a transcript of an interview with Sen. Tom Cotton that aired Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: And we go now to Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton, who was a regular on the 2022 campaign trail boosting GOP candidates. He's out with a new book called "Only the Strong," and he joins us this morning from McLean, Virginia. Good morning to you, Senator. And on this Veterans Day weekend, I do want to thank you for your past military service.
Biden accepts resignation of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus
Washington — President Biden on Saturday accepted the resignation of his administration's Senate-confirmed Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, Chris Magnus, who had been asked to step down by Department of Homeland Security leaders frustrated with his leadership. In a brief resignation letter to Mr. Biden, Magnus, who had earned...
