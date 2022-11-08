ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Vicious! 11 towns in South NJ that suck the most

This is absolutely vicious. Now, let me start by saying I am a lifelong resident of South Jersey. I grew up in Collings Lakes, moved to Williamstown when I was four, I went to high school in Haddon Township (Paul VI Eagles!), and now live down the shore where I've worked in the Atlantic City area for nearly 25 years.
The Center Square

Poll: New Jersey residents oppose more casinos

(The Center Square) – A majority of New Jersey residents polled say they do not want to see casino gaming expanded into other parts of the Garden State. Survey results released Thursday by the Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll found 51% of the 801 residents polled oppose new casinos in the state, while only 37% support expansion.
NEW JERSEY STATE
riverjournalonline.com

The Rise of Atlantic City Casino Resorts

Atlantic City is synonymous with gambling and the fun and excitement of casino resorts. However, the city has a storied past filled with ups and downs. From the city’s Golden Age during the Prohibition era to its modern rebuilding, Atlantic City has had a tumultuous existence. In this article,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

WINNERS: 3 NJ Powerball Players Take Home $1M

Three lucky New Jersey Lottery tickets matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1 million second-tier Powerball prize drawn on Tuesday, Nov. 8. One California Lottery player won the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The cash value is $997.6 million. The million-dollar tickets were sold at...
Daily Voice

WINNERS: Seven $50K, One $100K Powerball Tickets Sold In NJ

Winners! Eight lucky Powerball tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn from the Monday, Nov. 7 drawing, winning the $50,000 third-tier prize, lottery officials confirmed. One of the tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $100,000. The tickets were sold at the following locations:. Passaic...
New Jersey 101.5

If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ

This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Egg Harbor Township, NJ

In Atlantic County, New Jersey, Egg Harbor is a great destination if you want to cram a wide variety of activities in just one trip. You’ll never get bored because there’s always something fun and new to do wherever you turn. However, don’t be overwhelmed or paralyzed by...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Poll: NJ residents oppose casino expansion, full smoking ban

No matter one's political party, New Jersey voters appear content with the number of casino options in the state, and the rules related to smoking inside those casinos. According to a Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll released on Thursday, New Jersey respondents across party lines oppose the expansion of casinos outside of Atlantic City and oppose an all-out ban on smoking in the gaming halls that are up and running right now.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work

It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City’s South End to Benefit From Major Projects

Millions of dollars in road construction, flood mitigation and beach replenishment projects are some of the major improvements slated for the south end of town, Ocean City officials told local residents Saturday during a community meeting. Mayor Jay Gillian also said during a Fourth Ward meeting organized by Councilman Bob...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

