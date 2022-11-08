Read full article on original website
Vicious! 11 towns in South NJ that suck the most
This is absolutely vicious. Now, let me start by saying I am a lifelong resident of South Jersey. I grew up in Collings Lakes, moved to Williamstown when I was four, I went to high school in Haddon Township (Paul VI Eagles!), and now live down the shore where I've worked in the Atlantic City area for nearly 25 years.
Three $1 million Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey
Three Powerball tickets worth $1 million were sold in New Jersey, lottery officials said Tuesday after announcing a winner in the record $2.04 billion jackpot.
The Irish Pub in Atlantic City, NJ, Makes Welcome Surprise Announcement
People love The Irish Pub in Atlantic City, so when they tease that they have a big announcement to make, folks pay attention. That's what happened on Thursday, as the famed St. James Place establishment and one-time speakeasy took to social media to promote that "The Irish Pub has a huge announcement coming later today! Stay tuned!"
Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth nearly $821K sold at 7-Eleven
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket valued at $820,755 was sold for Tuesday’s drawing at a convenience store in Passaic County. The lucky ticket matching all five numbers was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Rifle Camp Road in Woodland Park, New Jersey Lottery officials said Wednesday. Tuesday’s winning numbers...
Poll: New Jersey residents oppose more casinos
(The Center Square) – A majority of New Jersey residents polled say they do not want to see casino gaming expanded into other parts of the Garden State. Survey results released Thursday by the Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll found 51% of the 801 residents polled oppose new casinos in the state, while only 37% support expansion.
JACKPOT! $1M Winning Powerball Lottery Ticket Sold in Merchantville, NJ
The Monday night Powerball drawing has turned one player in Merchantville, New Jersey into a millionaire!. The news comes just as someone in California reportedly hit the whole Powerball jackpot, worth a record-setting $2.4 billion. If the winner takes the cash option rather than the annuity, they'll bank just over $996 million.
Parx Casino Addresses the Burning Issue of Gamblers Who Wish to Smoke during Play
A Bucks County casino is just one of many in the Philadelphia area that has made a decision on smoking options inside its building. Tracy Tully wrote about the health v. hospitality conundrum in The New York Times. Parx Casino, located in Bensalem, worked to keep operations going during the...
riverjournalonline.com
The Rise of Atlantic City Casino Resorts
Atlantic City is synonymous with gambling and the fun and excitement of casino resorts. However, the city has a storied past filled with ups and downs. From the city’s Golden Age during the Prohibition era to its modern rebuilding, Atlantic City has had a tumultuous existence. In this article,...
NJ Residents: Don’t Forget To File For 2019 ‘Anchor Benefit’
The 2019 Anchor Benefit for homeowners and renters is a property tax relief program that was announced by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on June 15, 2022. We are preparing this, so that you have a one stop reminder that contains everything that you need to know about the program and how to file in order to claim your tax relief.
WINNERS: 3 NJ Powerball Players Take Home $1M
Three lucky New Jersey Lottery tickets matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1 million second-tier Powerball prize drawn on Tuesday, Nov. 8. One California Lottery player won the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The cash value is $997.6 million. The million-dollar tickets were sold at...
WINNERS: Seven $50K, One $100K Powerball Tickets Sold In NJ
Winners! Eight lucky Powerball tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn from the Monday, Nov. 7 drawing, winning the $50,000 third-tier prize, lottery officials confirmed. One of the tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $100,000. The tickets were sold at the following locations:. Passaic...
If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ
This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
Check your tickets! $2.6 million Match 6 lottery ticket sold at beverage shop in Berwyn, Pa.
It's time again for one of your favorite phrases: Check your tickets! A lottery ticket worth $2.6 million was sold in Chester County, Pa.
fox29.com
Winning $2.6 million Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - It may not be worth over $2 billion, but one lucky winner is the proud owner of $2.6 million lottery ticket in Chester County. A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket was sold at Mr. Bottle Beverage at 521 East Lancaster Avenue for the November 8 drawing.
travellens.co
16 Best Things to Do in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
In Atlantic County, New Jersey, Egg Harbor is a great destination if you want to cram a wide variety of activities in just one trip. You’ll never get bored because there’s always something fun and new to do wherever you turn. However, don’t be overwhelmed or paralyzed by...
Poll: NJ residents oppose casino expansion, full smoking ban
No matter one's political party, New Jersey voters appear content with the number of casino options in the state, and the rules related to smoking inside those casinos. According to a Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll released on Thursday, New Jersey respondents across party lines oppose the expansion of casinos outside of Atlantic City and oppose an all-out ban on smoking in the gaming halls that are up and running right now.
Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work
It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City’s South End to Benefit From Major Projects
Millions of dollars in road construction, flood mitigation and beach replenishment projects are some of the major improvements slated for the south end of town, Ocean City officials told local residents Saturday during a community meeting. Mayor Jay Gillian also said during a Fourth Ward meeting organized by Councilman Bob...
This Beer Was Chosen as the Highest Rated in New Jersey
There is no shortage of variety of beer in New Jersey. The Garden State is full of microbreweries and each has its own unique look and taste. VinePair did a deep dive into Beer Advocate’s top-rated beers to come up with the highest-rated beer in each state. They established...
3 From Atlantic City, NJ, Charged With Multiple Counts of Burglary, Theft
The Atlantic City Police Department says an investigation earlier this month into an attempted burglary at a business on the boardwalk resulted in the arrest of two men and subsequent charges for multiple other burglaries across the city. During the early morning hours of November 2nd, ACPD officers responded to...
