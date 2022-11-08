Read full article on original website
Linda Koniar of Foley is Main Street Alabama’s Main Street Hero
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Longtime Foley volunteer Linda Koniar received the Main Street Alabama Hero Award at the Foley Main Street’s winter volunteer appreciation reception at the Copper Kettle Cottage. Main Street Alabama Assistant State Coordinator Tricia Black. The Main Street Hero award recognizes one community...
Orange Beach considering buying land near school campus
Four lots are west of the middle/high school campus. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach will discuss buying four lots on Sweetwater Drive for $2.2 million for possible future use by the Orange Beach Board of Education. The lots are located directly west of the Orange...
Doc's owner, partner, seek rezoning to build RV park near OWA
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – The Foley city council met in a joint work/regular session on Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. at city hall and had a first reading and introduction of a rezoning request to build an RV park south of Miflin Road near OWA. The land...
Orange Beach unveils redesigned city website
Residents can sign up for notifications and alerts from the city. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach unveiled its redesigned website on Nov. 9 with an entirely new look and added services for residents and visitors alike. The web address remains the same: www.orangebeachal.gov. Powered by...
Many residents at R.V. Taylor Plaza, Thomas James Place are relocating due to plans of demolition
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two apartment complexes that are decades old will soon be torn down. The federal government says it is too costly to renovate R.V. Taylor Plaza and Thomas James Place. Opting instead to tear down most of the complexes’ units, displacing hundreds of low-income families. However, The Mobile Housing Authority has found […]
Site work begins at new Silverhill Elementary School property
SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – For the first time since the 75-acre property was purchased in July of 2021, crews are clearing the land making way for the new Silverhill Elementary School. “To see actual trees come down, dirt being moved, to see crews out it’s just been an amazing thing,” said Silverhill Mayor Jared Lyles. […]
Baldwin County’s beach towns on pace for record tourism year, tourism office says
Last week, when Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism (GSOBT) released its mid-year tourism numbers for the beach towns of Baldwin County, the report was a welcome one. As of the end of August, Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Fort Morgan are on pace to have a record year in tourism revenue.
Gulf Coast Arts Alliance Christmas open house in Gulf Shores
Fill your Christmas lists with hand-crafted, local art. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance will have its Christmas open house on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the GCAA gallery at 225 E. 24th St. in Gulf Shores. This event is...
Blakeley State Park expands with new heritage trails
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Truckloads of gravel are going down at the entrance to Historic Blakeley State Park’s newest set of trails. “To my knowledge, there’s no other trail system like this nationally, so it’s a unique area and unique opportunity to explore an overlooked part of history,” said Blakeley State Park Director Mike […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Slim Chickens hosts grand opening at Navarre Parkway location
Slim Chickens in Navarre is now open- giving Santa Rosa County locals another option for hand-breaded chicken served quickly and offering delicious “desserts in jar.” The newest location has been able to hire 91 new local employees, according to Slim Chickens Navarre COO Craig Hacklander. Hacklander says that...
cohaitungchi.com
Play at the Beach in Gulf Shores
Have you been daydreaming about sugar-white sand and sparkling blue water? Does the thought of perfect weather and endless relaxation appeal to you? It’s time for your next trip to the beaches in Gulf Shores! Pristine, unspoiled, and still relatively undiscovered by the masses, our Gulf Shores, Alabama beaches are some of the most beautiful beaches in the country; once you visit, we think you’ll agree. Are you ready for your next trip to paradise? Read on to learn what sets these gorgeous stretches of shoreline apart from all the rest!
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Brokers Sale of 279-Unit CCRC in Mobile, Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of Knollwood Healthcare & Gordon Oaks Senior Living, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Mobile. Originally constructed in 1985 and expanded in 1987, 1993 and 1996, the property features 279 units of skilled nursing, independent living,...
floridasportfishing.com
Panhandle Fishing: Top 5 Land-Based Hot Spots for Fishermen on Foot
Florida has been deemed the fishing capital of the world, and its widespread offshore, inshore and freshwater fisheries certainly support that claim. While each of the state’s regions boasts an illustrious history of coastal communities founded on sport fishing, the Panhandle in particular offers an incredible diversity of pursuits. Whether it’s distant offshore opportunities, a near-shore blitz amid the area’s emerald beachfront waters or tailing redfish sh atop the flats of Choctawhatchee Bay, visiting and resident anglers have plenty to keep them busy. However, in addition to the obvious fisheries that keep boat owners occupied, several prolific land-based venues exist throughout the area, giving fishermen on foot year-round action of their own.
Fort Walton Beach restaurant catches fire overnight
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Fire Department responded to a fire at Combo Latino on Miracle Strip parkway overnight on Nov. 9. The damage was contained to the restaurant and bar area without spreading to other nearby businesses. Photos released Thursday morning show the burnt building and crews on the scene. […]
54-year-old killed crossing HWY 98 in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department shut down parts of HWY 98 near Memorial Parkway Thursday afternoon for a fatal car crash. Police Chief Robert Bage said the accident happened at 2:47 p.m. in the Westbound lanes. According to the press release, a white Dodge Ram Pickup truck pulling […]
Nutcracker coming to Orange Beach Performing Arts Center
Friday show at 7 p.m., Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach will present the Nutcracker on Dec. 2-3 at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center and presented by the Coastal Ballet Company. The classical Christmas ballet will be performed at 6...
WPMI
675 free Thanksgiving Turkeys to be given away through November
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — 675 Free Turkeys will be given away for this Thanksgiving at the following locations and dates:. Toulminville Crichton Community Development Corporation will give away 400 turkeys on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Dotch Community Center located in Trinity Gardens beginning at 8:00 a.m. Revelation-Maysville...
Alabama’s beaches see record tax revenues through August 2022
Lodging taxes $79 million higher than through August of 2021. Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Partial-year tourism numbers through August of 2022 reveal a robust season in South Baldwin County with lodging tax collections up $79 million over the same period in 2021. The...
Foley Veterans Day Parade has biggest turnout in history
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Veterans Day Parade snaked its way through downtown Foley, starting on Verbena Avenue and ending at Max Griffin Park Friday morning. Veterans from all over the state and country came out to be recognized. Leon McGhee, a Vietnam veteran, looks forward to this day each and every year. “It’s […]
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Mobile planning to make changes to animal control ordinances
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you have a four-legged friend, you might want to pay attention. The City of Mobile is exploring options to make changes to their animal control ordinances. Many city leaders gathered on Tuesday to discuss updating and revising animal control laws to protect pets in the...
