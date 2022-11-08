ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

OBA

Linda Koniar of Foley is Main Street Alabama’s Main Street Hero

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Longtime Foley volunteer Linda Koniar received the Main Street Alabama Hero Award at the Foley Main Street’s winter volunteer appreciation reception at the Copper Kettle Cottage. Main Street Alabama Assistant State Coordinator Tricia Black. The Main Street Hero award recognizes one community...
FOLEY, AL
OBA

Orange Beach considering buying land near school campus

Four lots are west of the middle/high school campus. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach will discuss buying four lots on Sweetwater Drive for $2.2 million for possible future use by the Orange Beach Board of Education. The lots are located directly west of the Orange...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
OBA

Orange Beach unveils redesigned city website

Residents can sign up for notifications and alerts from the city. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach unveiled its redesigned website on Nov. 9 with an entirely new look and added services for residents and visitors alike. The web address remains the same: www.orangebeachal.gov. Powered by...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Site work begins at new Silverhill Elementary School property

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – For the first time since the 75-acre property was purchased in July of 2021, crews are clearing the land making way for the new Silverhill Elementary School. “To see actual trees come down, dirt being moved, to see crews out it’s just been an amazing thing,” said Silverhill Mayor Jared Lyles. […]
SILVERHILL, AL
WKRG News 5

Blakeley State Park expands with new heritage trails

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Truckloads of gravel are going down at the entrance to Historic Blakeley State Park’s newest set of trails. “To my knowledge, there’s no other trail system like this nationally, so it’s a unique area and unique opportunity to explore an overlooked part of history,” said Blakeley State Park Director Mike […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
thepulsepensacola.com

Slim Chickens hosts grand opening at Navarre Parkway location

Slim Chickens in Navarre is now open- giving Santa Rosa County locals another option for hand-breaded chicken served quickly and offering delicious “desserts in jar.” The newest location has been able to hire 91 new local employees, according to Slim Chickens Navarre COO Craig Hacklander. Hacklander says that...
NAVARRE, FL
cohaitungchi.com

Play at the Beach in Gulf Shores

Have you been daydreaming about sugar-white sand and sparkling blue water? Does the thought of perfect weather and endless relaxation appeal to you? It’s time for your next trip to the beaches in Gulf Shores! Pristine, unspoiled, and still relatively undiscovered by the masses, our Gulf Shores, Alabama beaches are some of the most beautiful beaches in the country; once you visit, we think you’ll agree. Are you ready for your next trip to paradise? Read on to learn what sets these gorgeous stretches of shoreline apart from all the rest!
GULF SHORES, AL
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Blueprint Brokers Sale of 279-Unit CCRC in Mobile, Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of Knollwood Healthcare & Gordon Oaks Senior Living, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Mobile. Originally constructed in 1985 and expanded in 1987, 1993 and 1996, the property features 279 units of skilled nursing, independent living,...
MOBILE, AL
floridasportfishing.com

Panhandle Fishing: Top 5 Land-Based Hot Spots for Fishermen on Foot

Florida has been deemed the fishing capital of the world, and its widespread offshore, inshore and freshwater fisheries certainly support that claim. While each of the state’s regions boasts an illustrious history of coastal communities founded on sport fishing, the Panhandle in particular offers an incredible diversity of pursuits. Whether it’s distant offshore opportunities, a near-shore blitz amid the area’s emerald beachfront waters or tailing redfish sh atop the flats of Choctawhatchee Bay, visiting and resident anglers have plenty to keep them busy. However, in addition to the obvious fisheries that keep boat owners occupied, several prolific land-based venues exist throughout the area, giving fishermen on foot year-round action of their own.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach restaurant catches fire overnight

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Fire Department responded to a fire at Combo Latino on Miracle Strip parkway overnight on Nov. 9. The damage was contained to the restaurant and bar area without spreading to other nearby businesses. Photos released Thursday morning show the burnt building and crews on the scene. […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

54-year-old killed crossing HWY 98 in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department shut down parts of HWY 98 near Memorial Parkway Thursday afternoon for a fatal car crash. Police Chief Robert Bage said the accident happened at 2:47 p.m. in the Westbound lanes. According to the press release, a white Dodge Ram Pickup truck pulling […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
OBA

Nutcracker coming to Orange Beach Performing Arts Center

Friday show at 7 p.m., Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach will present the Nutcracker on Dec. 2-3 at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center and presented by the Coastal Ballet Company. The classical Christmas ballet will be performed at 6...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WPMI

675 free Thanksgiving Turkeys to be given away through November

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — 675 Free Turkeys will be given away for this Thanksgiving at the following locations and dates:. Toulminville Crichton Community Development Corporation will give away 400 turkeys on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Dotch Community Center located in Trinity Gardens beginning at 8:00 a.m. Revelation-Maysville...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Foley Veterans Day Parade has biggest turnout in history

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Veterans Day Parade snaked its way through downtown Foley, starting on Verbena Avenue and ending at Max Griffin Park Friday morning. Veterans from all over the state and country came out to be recognized. Leon McGhee, a Vietnam veteran, looks forward to this day each and every year. “It’s […]
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

City of Mobile planning to make changes to animal control ordinances

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you have a four-legged friend, you might want to pay attention. The City of Mobile is exploring options to make changes to their animal control ordinances. Many city leaders gathered on Tuesday to discuss updating and revising animal control laws to protect pets in the...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

OBA

Orange Beach, AL
ABOUT

OBA® News - News, Weather & Information Directory on the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. Keeping residents & visitors up-to-date on the latest happenings in the Orange Beach Area, OBA®. Coverage area: Orange Beach ~ Gulf Shores ~ Fort Morgan ~ Foley ~ Perdido Key ~ NAS Pensacola

 https://www.obawebsite.com

