Jackson, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

4 men will stand trial on murder charges in death of Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy

DETROIT – A judge has determined that there is enough evidence to send four men to trial in the death of an off-duty Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy. Devante Jones, 23, of Detroit, was shot and killed on Sept. 20, 2021, in a parking lot in the area of East Forest Avenue and the Chrysler Service Drive in Detroit, according to prosecutors.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Recent Michigan Supreme Court decision paves way for convicted murderer to be freed 34 years later

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Leroy Cain Harris has spent almost the entirety of his adult life in prison for a premeditated murder he committed six months after his 18th birthday. In 1988, he and another man, Vincent Butler, fatally shot Louis Jefferson for Butler’s aunt, Susan Demmons, who offered the pair $100 for the job after Jefferson allegedly sold Demmons some “low-quality narcotics.”
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Inmate gets 28 years for murder at Michigan prison

MILAN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A federal inmate will spend another 28 years behind bars after he killed a fellow inmate at a Michigan prison. A jury convicted Jason Dale Kechego, 41, of second-degree murder. His new sentence will run consecutively to a 10-year sentence he is currently serving for...
MILAN, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson woman ordered to pay $77K to senior living condos in embezzlement case

JACKSON, MI -- A Jackson woman has been ordered to pay more than $70,000 to the senior-centric condominium in an embezzlement case. Regina Brewer, 53, was given a suspended jail sentence of 365 days and 36 months of probation by Jackson County Circuit Judge Susan Jordan Wednesday. She was also ordered to pay $77,934 to Fayette Arms Condominiums in Jackson, were she formerly served as treasurer.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Charlotte Police searching for suspect after reported armed robbery

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a gas station on Friday. Officials said they got a call about an armed robbery around 8:55 p.m. at the Sidco Gas Station on Lawrence Avenue in Charlotte. The Charlotte Police Department believes the man left with an unknown amount of money from the gas station.
CHARLOTTE, MI
WILX-TV

DeWitt Township police seeks driver in indecent exposure investigation

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in DeWitt Township are looking for the driver of a GMC Acadia in connection with an indecent exposure complaint. According to authorities, the incident happened Nov. 4 near the intersection of Twinbrook Drive and Old US-27. Police describe the drive as a white man...
DEWITT, MI
WILX-TV

One dead after motorcycle crash in Stockbridge Township

STOCKBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 60-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash on M-52 Friday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Dexter Trail and M-52, north of Stockbridge. The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said a pickup truck was driving west on Dexter Trail and hit the motorcycle that was heading north on Stockbridge Road.
STOCKBRIDGE, MI
WILX-TV

Man charged with attempted murder in shooting at Charlotte club

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A 76-year-old man was charged with assault with intent to murder in connection with a shooting in Charlotte on Friday. According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 7:15 p.m. at The Fraternal Order of Eagles on Lansing Street, between Gale and Robinson streets. Police said a man entered the bar and fired one round at another person. No one was struck by the bullet.
CHARLOTTE, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing police seek 2 in vandalism investigation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in East Lansing are looking for two individuals in a vandalism investigation. According to authorities, the two individuals featured in the photos above are wanted for question in connection with a malicious destruction of property incident. Further details were not released at the time.
EAST LANSING, MI
