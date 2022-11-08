Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
Forefront Dermatology Expands Practice in Jackson, MIBoardroomPRJackson, MI
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country roadRoger MarshJackson, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Detroit News
Four men killed Wayne County jail officer after argument, prosecutor says
Detroit — An off-duty Wayne County Sheriff's Office corrections officer was shot and killed after an argument with at least four men, all of whom are charged with the deputy's slaying, according to prosecutors. Malikk Williams, Gregory Freeman, Christion White and Kevin White all were bound over Thursday to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 men will stand trial on murder charges in death of Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy
DETROIT – A judge has determined that there is enough evidence to send four men to trial in the death of an off-duty Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy. Devante Jones, 23, of Detroit, was shot and killed on Sept. 20, 2021, in a parking lot in the area of East Forest Avenue and the Chrysler Service Drive in Detroit, according to prosecutors.
Juvenile lifer’s sentence reduced for homicide of Kalamazoo 13-year-old
KALAMAZOO, MI – The prison sentence was reduced for a man who was 15 when he shot and killed a 13-year-old. Victor Garay, now 24, shot and killed 13-year-old Michael Day in May 2014. He was convicted October 2014 of first-degree, premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He was 16 at the time.
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Washtenaw County (Washtenaw County, MI)
The Michigan State Police reported a hit-and-run accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred on westbound I-94, east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township at around 6.45 p.m. The officials reported that a black sedan of unknown make and model had collided with another vehicle and had fled the scene.
Motorist killed in I-94 hit-and-run crash in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Wednesday on I-94 west of Ann Arbor. Rescue crews were called at 6:45 p.m. Nov. 9, to the fatal crash on westbound I-94 east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township, according to Michigan State Police. Investigators...
Recent Michigan Supreme Court decision paves way for convicted murderer to be freed 34 years later
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Leroy Cain Harris has spent almost the entirety of his adult life in prison for a premeditated murder he committed six months after his 18th birthday. In 1988, he and another man, Vincent Butler, fatally shot Louis Jefferson for Butler’s aunt, Susan Demmons, who offered the pair $100 for the job after Jefferson allegedly sold Demmons some “low-quality narcotics.”
WILX-TV
Lansing Township police identify person of interest in dumped body investigation
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police have identified 43-year-old Jeremy Barber as a person of interest in the suspicious death of Randolph Lee Putmon. Both men are from Lansing. Background: Check your cameras: Lansing Township police investigating after body dumped. Police said Putmon’s body was found Monday morning by a...
Jackson County going back to drawing board after jail millage failure
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Voters nixed a millage proposal to raise funds for an improved jail facility, leaving Jackson County officials with decision on if and how the project could move forward. A millage proposal aiming to provide funding for ongoing operational costs at the Jackson County Jail site at...
fox2detroit.com
Inmate gets 28 years for murder at Michigan prison
MILAN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A federal inmate will spend another 28 years behind bars after he killed a fellow inmate at a Michigan prison. A jury convicted Jason Dale Kechego, 41, of second-degree murder. His new sentence will run consecutively to a 10-year sentence he is currently serving for...
Jackson woman ordered to pay $77K to senior living condos in embezzlement case
JACKSON, MI -- A Jackson woman has been ordered to pay more than $70,000 to the senior-centric condominium in an embezzlement case. Regina Brewer, 53, was given a suspended jail sentence of 365 days and 36 months of probation by Jackson County Circuit Judge Susan Jordan Wednesday. She was also ordered to pay $77,934 to Fayette Arms Condominiums in Jackson, were she formerly served as treasurer.
WILX-TV
Charlotte Police searching for suspect after reported armed robbery
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a gas station on Friday. Officials said they got a call about an armed robbery around 8:55 p.m. at the Sidco Gas Station on Lawrence Avenue in Charlotte. The Charlotte Police Department believes the man left with an unknown amount of money from the gas station.
New beer regales time car crashed into brewery, voters take to the polls: Jackson headlines Nov. 5-10
JACKSON, MI – Jackson’s Grand River Brewery has created a new beer inspired by, or poking fun at that time in 2021 when a car crashed into the brewery. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. A new beer now on tap...
WILX-TV
DeWitt Township police seeks driver in indecent exposure investigation
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in DeWitt Township are looking for the driver of a GMC Acadia in connection with an indecent exposure complaint. According to authorities, the incident happened Nov. 4 near the intersection of Twinbrook Drive and Old US-27. Police describe the drive as a white man...
Man dies after vehicle crashes into tree in Kalamazoo County
BRADY TWP, MI -- A collision with a tree alongside a Kalamazoo County roadway left a 61-year-old man dead Friday night, police said. At about 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, troopers from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post responded to a vehicle crash with a tree on Sprinkle Road in Brady Township near Kalamazoo.
WILX-TV
One dead after motorcycle crash in Stockbridge Township
STOCKBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 60-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash on M-52 Friday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Dexter Trail and M-52, north of Stockbridge. The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said a pickup truck was driving west on Dexter Trail and hit the motorcycle that was heading north on Stockbridge Road.
fox32chicago.com
Where are the Skelton brothers? Thanksgiving marks 12-year anniversary of Michigan boys' disappearance
MORENCI, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been nearly 12 years since the Skelton brothers disappeared without a trace, and there still aren't clear answers about what happened to them. Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner were last seen on Thanksgiving in 2010. After that day, no one knows where the boys went.
Charlotte man arrested for firing gun at person in bar
A Charlotte man was arraigned Monday on charges of assault with intent to murder and carrying a concealed weapon.
WILX-TV
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting at Charlotte club
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A 76-year-old man was charged with assault with intent to murder in connection with a shooting in Charlotte on Friday. According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 7:15 p.m. at The Fraternal Order of Eagles on Lansing Street, between Gale and Robinson streets. Police said a man entered the bar and fired one round at another person. No one was struck by the bullet.
Mural to victims of violence offers a place to grieve, remember those who have been lost
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A large meticulously painted black rose adorns the wall outside the Corner Health Center in downtown Ypsilanti. Surrounding the melancholic flora is 50 names of Washtenaw County men and women who would still be alive today had they not fallen victim to another person’s decision to choose violence.
WILX-TV
East Lansing police seek 2 in vandalism investigation
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in East Lansing are looking for two individuals in a vandalism investigation. According to authorities, the two individuals featured in the photos above are wanted for question in connection with a malicious destruction of property incident. Further details were not released at the time.
