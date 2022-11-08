ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Driver using cell phone causes multi-vehicle crash involving an El Paso Co. Sheriff’s deputy

By KRDO News
 5 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs driver was cited after they caused a multi-vehicle crash involving an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were dispatched to reports of a crash near E. Platte Ave. and N. Academy Blvd. at 5:31 p.m. Monday. At the scene, officers found three vehicles involved in the crash, including a deputy.

Police said a distracted driver was looking down at their cell phone when they slammed into another vehicle. That vehicle was then forced into the back of the Deputy's vehicle.

No injuries were reported in the crash. The driver who caused the crash was cited for careless driving.

