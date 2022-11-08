ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Sheridan Media

UW School of Pharmacy Associate Professor Studies Dangers of E-Cigarettes

Walking around any university campus in the United States will reveal many familiar scenes, such as lots of bicycles and students with backpacks. Another increasingly common sight is students using electronic cigarettes. The dangers associated with e-cigarettes have prompted Guanglong He, an associate professor of medicinal chemistry with the University...
LARAMIE, WY
northfortynews

Surgery Center of Fort Collins Ceases Operations

The Surgery Center of Fort Collins has closed its doors due to adverse business conditions. Outstanding bills are due, and payments are still being accepted by calling 970-494-4800. Medical Records held by the Surgery Center of Fort Collins are available. The Surgery Center retained Cariend, a medical records custodian, to...
FORT COLLINS, CO
KGAB AM 650

Work to Significantly Impact Major Cheyenne Intersection

Cheyenne drivers can expect significant delays near the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Road next week, as Black Hills Energy will be doing underground utility repairs. The work is scheduled to get underway Monday, Nov. 14, and is expected to last four to five days, weather permitting. "All...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyo4news.com

Wyoming and Colorado Law Enforcement will show zero tolerance

WYOMING — This Saturday, November 12, 2022, will mark the 114th meeting in the Border War rivalry. The football game between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State University Rams remains one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Gameday Saturday will be busy with fans traveling from Wyoming and all over Colorado to Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
cowboystatedaily.com

The Move To Re-Route Interstate 80 Has Hit A Roadblock Because Of The $12.6 Billion Price Tag

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Rawlins, particularly around the areas of Walcott Junction and Elk Mountain between Laramie and Rawlins, is beyond treacherous in the winter. Strong winds and snow accumulation force that section of busy interstate into frequent closures during the winter.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Laramie County Clerk posts initial numbers from early voting

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Today (Monday, Nov. 7) concluded the 45-day period of early voting for the General Election. More than 30 percent of registered voted have already cast their ballots--over 70 percent of them voting in-person in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex. 87 percent of voters...
CHEYENNE, WY
myhits106.com

Wyo130 Closed For The Season

Wyoming Highway 130 through the high country of the Snowy Range has officially closed for the season. Due to drifting and blowing snow, Wyoming Department of Transportation crews in Laramie and Saratoga decided upcoming weather forecasts and current road conditions warranted closing the section of WYO 130 for the season.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

A Foot Of Snow, 45 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains starting at 11 a.m. today [Nov. 9]. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday through Thursday for the Sierra Madre Range and The Snowy Range in southeast Wyoming. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible, with high winds up to 45 mph. High winds will likely cause reductions in visibility at times due to blowing snow.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

WATCH: Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the burglary occurred during the evening hours of Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Los Conejos Food Truck at 707 W. Lincolnway. "The food truck was broken into, and over $4,000...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/8/22–11/9/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/10/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Samuel Walter Biss, 43 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Christmas Parade to bring holiday spirit to the city

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Christmas Parade is set to be held on Saturday, Nov. 26 this year. The festivities will begin with a wreath hanging ceremony at 4 p.m., which will be followed by the tree lighting ceremony in the Depot Plaza. At 5:30 p.m., floats will start to go down Carey Avenue before heading down Capitol Avenue.
CHEYENNE, WY

