Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Media
UW School of Pharmacy Associate Professor Studies Dangers of E-Cigarettes
Walking around any university campus in the United States will reveal many familiar scenes, such as lots of bicycles and students with backpacks. Another increasingly common sight is students using electronic cigarettes. The dangers associated with e-cigarettes have prompted Guanglong He, an associate professor of medicinal chemistry with the University...
Surgery Center of Fort Collins Ceases Operations
The Surgery Center of Fort Collins has closed its doors due to adverse business conditions. Outstanding bills are due, and payments are still being accepted by calling 970-494-4800. Medical Records held by the Surgery Center of Fort Collins are available. The Surgery Center retained Cariend, a medical records custodian, to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s First Black Elected Sheriff Pledges Transparency, Focus On Mental Health Response
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office is moving forward after a rough few years marred by an deputy fatally shooting a Laramie man and an erosion of public trust. Now the office is nearly fully staffed at a time when other...
You Could be the Owner of a Big, Blue Barndominium in Wellington
Check Out This $1.6 Million Barndominium in Montrose. Barndominiums are quite the trend as of late. Here is your chance to own one in Montrose, Colorado. Barndominiums are all the rage lately and now is your chance to own one in Greeley.
Work to Significantly Impact Major Cheyenne Intersection
Cheyenne drivers can expect significant delays near the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Road next week, as Black Hills Energy will be doing underground utility repairs. The work is scheduled to get underway Monday, Nov. 14, and is expected to last four to five days, weather permitting. "All...
wyo4news.com
Wyoming and Colorado Law Enforcement will show zero tolerance
WYOMING — This Saturday, November 12, 2022, will mark the 114th meeting in the Border War rivalry. The football game between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State University Rams remains one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Gameday Saturday will be busy with fans traveling from Wyoming and all over Colorado to Fort Collins.
cowboystatedaily.com
The Move To Re-Route Interstate 80 Has Hit A Roadblock Because Of The $12.6 Billion Price Tag
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Rawlins, particularly around the areas of Walcott Junction and Elk Mountain between Laramie and Rawlins, is beyond treacherous in the winter. Strong winds and snow accumulation force that section of busy interstate into frequent closures during the winter.
Photos: Poudre Fire responds to early morning residential fire in Fort Collins
First responders were called to a residential fire that broke out early Saturday morning.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Laramie County Clerk posts initial numbers from early voting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Today (Monday, Nov. 7) concluded the 45-day period of early voting for the General Election. More than 30 percent of registered voted have already cast their ballots--over 70 percent of them voting in-person in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex. 87 percent of voters...
Laramie County School District#1 Head Welcomes New Board Members
On Thursday, Laramie County School District#1 Superintendant Dr. Margaret Crespo issued a statement congratulating the new school board members who were voted into office in Tuesday's General Election. ''I would like to congratulate those who our community has elected to serve on our Board of Trustees,” Crespo was quoted as...
oilcity.news
Crash forces westbound I-80 closure from Laramie to Rawlins on Thursday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — A crash has occurred at milepost 190.9 on Interstate 80 near Creston Junction, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The crash has forced westbound travel to close to all traffic from Laramie to Rawlins as of 10:35 a.m. Thursday, according to WYDOT. An estimated reopening...
myhits106.com
Wyo130 Closed For The Season
Wyoming Highway 130 through the high country of the Snowy Range has officially closed for the season. Due to drifting and blowing snow, Wyoming Department of Transportation crews in Laramie and Saratoga decided upcoming weather forecasts and current road conditions warranted closing the section of WYO 130 for the season.
Jeff Barnes Issues Statement Following Loss In Sheriff’s Race
The candidate who finished second in the race for Laramie County Sheriff in Tuesday's General Election has posted a statement on his campaign Facebook page. Jeff Barnes, running as an independent, finished roughly 7 percentage points behind Republican Brian Kozak in the race for sheriff. Kozak received13,958 votes to 11,889 for Barnes.
A Foot Of Snow, 45 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains starting at 11 a.m. today [Nov. 9]. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday through Thursday for the Sierra Madre Range and The Snowy Range in southeast Wyoming. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible, with high winds up to 45 mph. High winds will likely cause reductions in visibility at times due to blowing snow.
WATCH: Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Burglary Suspect
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the burglary occurred during the evening hours of Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Los Conejos Food Truck at 707 W. Lincolnway. "The food truck was broken into, and over $4,000...
Fort Collins missing 12-year-old girls found safe
The two girls have been found safe.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/8/22–11/9/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/10/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Samuel Walter Biss, 43 –...
A Popular Italian Restaurant Says Arrivederci to Fort Collins
There is one less option for Italian food in the Choice City after the Italian eatery, Cacciatore at Heller's Kitchen has closed their doors. On September 28, Cacciatore at Heller's Kitchen announced via Facebook that the restaurant would be closing its doors permanently. To all our wonderful guests, at this...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Christmas Parade to bring holiday spirit to the city
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Christmas Parade is set to be held on Saturday, Nov. 26 this year. The festivities will begin with a wreath hanging ceremony at 4 p.m., which will be followed by the tree lighting ceremony in the Depot Plaza. At 5:30 p.m., floats will start to go down Carey Avenue before heading down Capitol Avenue.
Comments / 0