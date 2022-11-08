Jaguars-Chiefs Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Chiefs are large home favorites against the Jaguars in Week 10.

Trevor Lawrence leads the Jaguars into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to square off with Patrick Mahomes and the AFC West-leading Chiefs in Week 10.

The Chiefs needed overtime to complete their 20-17 come-from-behind win over the Titans on Monday Night Football . Jacksonville snapped a five-game straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) losing streak last week when it rallied from a 17-point deficit to upset the Raiders , 27-20, as 2.5-point home underdogs.

Despite winning three of its four home games, Kansas City has depleted portions of bettors’ bankrolls by failing to cover (0-4 ATS) in each of those contests.

Jacksonville is 1-3 SU and ATS on the road this season, and owns a dismal 1-11 SU (8%) and 3-9 ATS (25%) mark over its last 12 games away from TIAA Bank Field.

Jaguars vs. Chiefs Odds

Moneyline: JACKSONVILLE (+350) | KANSAS CITY (-450)

Spread: JAX +9.5 (-110) | KC -9.5 (-110)

Total: 50.5 – Over (-118) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Jaguars Straight-Up Record: 3-6

Jaguars Against The Spread Record: 3-6

Chiefs Straight-Up Record: 6-2

Chiefs Against The Spread Record: 3-5

Odds and Betting Insights

Mahomes pilots the NFL’s leading passing attack that is averaging 311.8 yards per game. The star signal-caller, who owns a 35-9 record (79.5%) in the regular season and playoffs in his career at Arrowhead, finds a favorable matchup against a 22nd-ranked Jaguars pass defense that allowing 238.3 passing yards per game.

Jacksonville has allowed eight total touchdowns in the last four games to quarterbacks and will be hard pressed to slow down Mahomes, who leads the league in passing touchdowns (21).

An emerging player to watch in this contest is Jaguars’ running back Travis Etienne . The former Clemson standout has been outstanding over the last three games, averaging 126.3 rushing yards per game while adding four touchdowns.

Kansas City is 5-0 SU and 4-1 ATS over its last five meetings with Jacksonville dating back to 2010.

