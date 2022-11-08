Read full article on original website
Middlebury Campus
New women’s clothing store, Middleton, opens in Middlebury
A new women’s clothing store has recently opened in downtown Middlebury. Middleton, located at 66 Main Street, is co-owned by Elissa Kestner, owner and manager of Monelle Vermont — two boutique stores in Burlington and Shelburne — and Lisa Phelps, owner of Middlebury salon and spa Parlour.
Stowe’s New Piecemeal Pies Adds Dinner and Readies for Winter
Since Piecemeal Pies opened in White River Junction in 2016, it has built a stellar reputation for its singular Vermont take on the British meat pie. The restaurant's squat, golden-domed pies boast classic, sturdy hot-water crusts while being executed with more creativity and far less stodge than is typical of English pub grub.
Indoor Fun and Games Go Beyond Bowling at Colchester’s Refurbished Spare Time
Even on a weeknight, Spare Time Entertainment serves up an onslaught of sensory stimuli: the thud of bowling balls on the faux-wooden lanes. The clatter of knocked-down tenpins. Pop songs piped in over the loudspeakers, while music videos play on giant screens spanning the lanes. In the adjacent Game Zone...
WCAX
Lake Champlain Chocolates completes move of manufacturing operations to Williston
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lake Champlain Chocolates has completed a move of all of its manufacturing to its Williston location. The gradual move from the South End facility allows them to have 60,000 square feet of space and other improved efficiencies including having all their chocolate operations under one roof and eliminating the need for trucking between two facilities.
WCVB
Shelburne, Vermont has all the ingredients for an ideal fall getaway
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We're traveling the main streets and back roads of Shelburne, Vermont. Shelburne Farms is a 1,400-acre working farm laid out along the shores of Lake Champlain. Now a non-profit, Shelburne Farms' mission is to “inspire and cultivate learning for a sustainable future.” Walking trails are open to the public, and donations are accepted.
The Local Opens at Camp Meade in Middlesex
A new wine and beer shop opened in Middlesex on Thursday, November 3, bringing a bit of buzz to Camp Meade's community and business hub at 961 Route 2. The Local occupies the space most recently used as additional café seating for neighboring Red Hen Baking. It stocks Vermont beer staples and wines at various price points, highlighting producers who use sustainable practices. An attached tasting room serving small plates and wine and beer by the glass will open soon.
WCAX
Vermont family finds missing cat trapped in an unusual spot
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Some folks see pets as family members, and an Essex woman is happy to have her missing family member back home safe after a misadventure that left the cat in a sticky situation. The kitty was missing for three weeks, but the family didn’t let hope go down the drain.
mynbc5.com
J Skis to open retail location in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A new retail ski shop is coming to Burlington just in time for the winter season. J Skis will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 12 at its new location at 247 Main St. in Burlington. The business is owned by husband and...
vtcynic.com
Noah Kahan ushers in the “Stick Season” at Higher Ground
The season of the sticks lurks in the shadows of each falling leaf. Luckily, someone wrote a New England guide of what to expect. Noah Kahan released his album “Stick Season” Oct. 14 and two weekends later performed four consecutive sold-out shows at Higher Ground in South Burlington with opener Adam Melchor.
WCVB
Raise a glass of brandy at Vermont's Shelburne Orchards
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Shelburne Orchards is a seasonal pick-your-own fruit farm with a secret weapon: Dead Bird Brandy. Bread and Butter Farm is a many-splendored thing: beef and vegetable farm, school, and home of the Blank Page Cafe, where you can get your fix of butter coffee.
WCVB
Vermont Teddy Bear Company draws visitors to Shelburne
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Vermont Teddy Bear Company is one of the top tourist attractions in the entire state of Vermont. More than 200,000 cuddly teddy bears are made every year. Looking for the true flavor of Vermont — and just about anything else? The Shelburne Country Store is your place. 160 years in business.
Vermont’s archery season deer harvest is on pace with record, and game processors are struggling to keep up
Wild game processors point to changes in hunting regulations for the spike, but state officials are skeptical. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s archery season deer harvest is on pace with record, and game processors are struggling to keep up.
WCAX
Williamstown fire blamed on unattended smoking materials
WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williamstown Fire Department is investigating a fire at a multifamily home. Fire Chief William Graham says the Tuesday fire appears accidental, sparked by smoking materials left unattended on the porch. The chief says nobody was hurt but it was a close call for the second-floor...
WCAX
Lunar eclipse sets over Lake Champlain
A canceled concert in Burlington has officially been rescheduled in a new location. Moderators assigned to NH polling places to ensure integrity of vote. Officials say a free and fair election is the foundation of democracy. What’s bringing voters out for this midterm election?. Updated: 1 hour ago. People...
vtcynic.com
“I have to avoid the room at all times now:” No COVID isolation housing poses problems for on-campus students
UVM’s lack of isolation housing for students who test positive for COVID-19 has created logistical troubles and uneasiness for some living on campus as they navigate sharing rooms with others, several student sources say. While Jeanne Mance Hall and Slade Hall served as isolation housing for COVID-19-positive students for...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for Outlaw in Irasburg area
COVENTRY — Police are looking for a man they say is responsible for a two-vehicle crash in Coventry that injured several people. The crash took place on September 17, at the intersection of US Route 5 and Vermont Route 14. Police say Landon Outlaw was traveling north on Route...
Barton Chronicle
Remote rescue crew finds injured hikers
GLOVER — A group of Glover Ambulance first responders recently found themselves belaying down the steep wooded terrain near the south end of Lake Parker this fall, as part of a training exercise to prepare for remote rescues. The training took place on the land of Dennis Gibson of West Glover, a part-time volunteer for the Glover Ambulance. Wearing helmets and harnesses, the rescuers strapped themselves to trees and lowered themselves slowly and gently to the leaf-littered forest floor, under the guidance of Ron Snodgrass, the leader of the Glover Ambulance’s remote rescue team.
mynbc5.com
Burlington man crashes car into home in Colchester
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Colchester Police are investigating a car crash that resulted in a man hitting a home on Main Street on Monday morning. Police said 63-year-old Doug Vachereau of Burlington was driving east on Main Street around 6:43 a.m. when he struck another driver near Our Lady of Grace Church.
WCAX
Burlington plane crashes on Long Island
WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (WCAX) - A twin engine plane traveling from Vermont to Long Island crashed Saturday in a West Babylon cemetery. The Beech B-60 took off from Burlington International Airport just after 12 Noon Saturday, and was attempting a landing at Republic Airport in New York when the pilot reported engine trouble. The plane plunged into a nearby cemetery. The pilot and the female passenger, who were not immediately identified, suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital. The FAA and NTSB are investigating.
mynbc5.com
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Vermont
NEWPORT, Vt. — A Vermonter may not have won therecord $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot this week, but one lucky ticketholder is much richer for having played. The Vermont Lottery reported that a winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold at Hilliker's Store in Newport Center. The prize has not yet been claimed, meaning someone could be in for a very big surprise.
