Read full article on original website
Related
A Message To Michigan Drivers As Winter Driving Starts Again
The first real snowfall for much of the lower peninsula is in the forecast for this weekend, meaning winter driving will once again play a significant role in whether or not you get to your destination safely. Michigan Winter Rule #1 is to SLOW DOWN. It doesn't matter if you're...
Mary Free Bed Is Looking To Crown The Next Ms. Wheelchair Michigan
Pageants are an incredible way for people to boost their self esteem and grow their confidence. While from the outside it may look like vanity and beauty deep, these competitions build lifetime relationships and show girls that they can show the world what makes them special and beautiful, inside and out.
Michigan Will See Its First Ever Olive Burger Festival Next Year
Whether your love it or hate it, the olive burger is synonymous with the Mitten. A staple on menus at restaurants across Michigan, the beloved olive burger is finally getting its due with a festival dedicated entirely to the unique food creation. Origins of the Olive Burger. If you're tracing...
Why Isn’t Grand Rapids The Friendliest Town in Michigan?
It is always nice to know that where you live is the friendliest and best around. While many of us believe Grand Rapids is the friendliest town in Michigan, there are several surveys and articles that say otherwise. What is the friendliest place to visit in Michigan?. According to Only...
Cannabis Is Back On The Ballot In Some West Michigan Towns
As I predicted back in 2018, communities that first said, "NO" to legalized cannabis are having second thoughts. In the 2018 midterm elections, Michigan residents voted to approve recreational marijuana sales in the state. However, the law allowed for local communities to make their own call as to whether dispensaries could operate in their jurisdictions.
Michigan Grinch: Complaints Won’t Dim The Lights On This Christmas Display
It might only be November, but many Michiganders are already getting into the holiday spirit by listening to Christmas music and planning out what they're going to put up for decorations. One Michigan house is known for having amazing seasonal yard displays, but recently a couple of grinches have tried...
Chonk Alert: These Michigan Squirrels Have Definitely Not Missed A Meal
Growing up my mom always told me you're not supposed to feed animals human food because it's not good for them. After looking at pictures posted online of some chonky squirrels on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor it definitely appears to be true. The Reddit Ann Arbor...
Time Is Running Out To Update Your Regular Michigan Driver’s License
After extending the deadline due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the DHS is reminding Michigan license holders that their regular licenses must be updated for access to federal facilities. What is the deadline to update my Michigan license to the enhanced license?. The deadline for Michigan drivers or State ID...
Spectacular and Affordable Holiday Light Displays to See Across Michigan
It's that time of year when the Halloween decorations come down and the Christmas decorations go up, at least for some people. If you're someone who enjoys celebrating the Christmas holiday the moment that Halloween ends, you're probably thinking of all the fun celebrations that you can take part in. Baking cookies, building gingerbread houses, decorating your Christmas tree with the family, or even watching those corny yet amazing Hallmark movies. If that sounds like you, don't forget to add holiday light displays to the list!
Major Recall On GM SUVs In Michigan, 12th Recall For Chevrolet Tahoe
General Motors has announced a recall for nearly 340,000 larger SUVs, many of them sold in the company's home state of Michigan. What vehicles are impacted by the GM recall issued in November 2022?. The vehicles involved in the recall are some of the most popular large SUVs on the...
Michigan’s Most Popular Comfort Food Is Perfect For Cuddly Cold Weather
I cannot stop thinking about the fried turkey, yams, mac & cheese, and all of the leftovers and servings I will be having that weekend. If you are struggling to figure out what to make, I may be able to help with that. EConolight found. "over 100 foods that people...
Can You Believe That This Is How Much Wine We Actually Drink In Michigan?
As a wine connoisseur, I understand the need for a (full) glass of wine. You know that old saying... A glass of wine a day keeps the doctor away... Even though Michigan, specifically Grand Rapids, is known for its love and appreciation for beer, wine is still a beloved pastime.
Michigan’s Most Popular Women’s Hairstyle For 2022 Is The Most Basic Thing Ever
Throughout all time, our hair and different hairstyles have explained so much about the time and era we were living in. You can tell a lot about a person's personality and style choices through their hairstyle choices. Plus, it is a common trend that when people go through traumatic experiences,...
Slide Into Winter Fun! Snow Tube at Night at This Michigan Winter Park
There's plenty of fun to be had outside in Michigan during the winter: ice skating, skiing, sledding, the list goes on. But if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, snow tube at night under dazzling lights at this Michigan farm!. Snow Tube at Night at Bowers...
Election Day Freebies: Deals You Can Grab With your ‘I Voted’ Sticker in West Michigan on November 8th
I want to find the only person in West Michigan who isn't aware that the midterm elections are this Tuesday, November 8th. Between billboards, yard signs, and ads galore, you probably already have a strong opinion on who or what you plan to vote for. And while the midterm elections...
Did You Know You Can Cut Down A $5 Christmas Tree From These Michigan Forests?
If you listen closely, you can probably hear the faint jingling of silver bells somewhere nearby. Christmas is on the way, and while a lot of people choose to wait until after Thanksgiving to start decorating you could be rewarded for rushing the season. You have a lot of options...
There’s a Wallaby Wandering Wild in Southeast Michigan
Marsupials seem to be all the rage in the Upper Midwest as of late. Last week we reported a Kangaroo on the loose in Indiana, and its owner saying it poses no threat... but also not to approach it (suspicious...) Now, another pocketed pet from Down Under has broken out,...
Seven Iconic Michigan Items You Could Splurge on if You won the $1.6B Powerball
It's nice to dream. Just think of the things you could buy if you won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. Here are seven 'Pure Michigan' things you could buy with your fortune and still have a little left over. Some folks say it's a curse to win an enormous lottery...
7 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns Other Than Frankenmuth You’ll Find in Michigan
When you think of Christmas in Michigan, many people immediately think of Frankenmuth. Since Frankenmuth has the world's largest Christmas store, it is understandable why that is the first location you think of. However, there are so many Christmas towns that you can visit so you can experience all of...
This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan
Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
100.5 The River
Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0