Cannabis Is Back On The Ballot In Some West Michigan Towns

As I predicted back in 2018, communities that first said, "NO" to legalized cannabis are having second thoughts. In the 2018 midterm elections, Michigan residents voted to approve recreational marijuana sales in the state. However, the law allowed for local communities to make their own call as to whether dispensaries could operate in their jurisdictions.
Spectacular and Affordable Holiday Light Displays to See Across Michigan

It's that time of year when the Halloween decorations come down and the Christmas decorations go up, at least for some people. If you're someone who enjoys celebrating the Christmas holiday the moment that Halloween ends, you're probably thinking of all the fun celebrations that you can take part in. Baking cookies, building gingerbread houses, decorating your Christmas tree with the family, or even watching those corny yet amazing Hallmark movies. If that sounds like you, don't forget to add holiday light displays to the list!
This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan

Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

