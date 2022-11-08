Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Omaha police officer under investigation after woman says he kept trashing her car
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha woman says someone was trashing her car for months, then says she realized that person is an Omaha police officer. Now, the department says Officer William Klees is under investigation and on paid leave. Quatisha Valentine said she only spoke to Klees once. Valentine...
WOWT
Crash scene turned out to be Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say officers on patrol happened upon a scene that appeared to be a property damage accident Wednesday night. Instead, it turned to be a shooting scene. They found a 35-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man wounded in a vehicle near Highway 75 and Charles...
klkntv.com
Convicted murderer caught in Lincoln after rear-ending a semi, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says a convicted murderer facing the possibility of life imprisonment is back in custody, after he hit a semi. We’re told Christopher Manzer went to work on Wednesday and then didn’t return to the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.
iheart.com
Omaha Police locate crash scene, find two people shot inside the vehicle
(Omaha, NE) -- Two people are found with gunshot wounds after Omaha Police officers locate a car crash scene. Omaha Police say just after 9:30 Wednesday night, officers on patrol in the area of Highway 75 and Charles Street spotted what appeared to be a property damage accident. Police say once officers went up to the scene, they found a man and a woman inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators say the victims, 35 year old Elizabeth Perry and 59 year old Robert Reynolds, were both taken to Nebraska Medicine with non-life threatening injuries.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify two people injured in shooting, crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police responded to a car crash on the North Freeway that injured two people Wednesday night in Omaha. Upon arrival at 9:36 p.m, police said they found two people with gunshot wounds critically injured. One person was located inside the vehicle and the other outside the vehicle. In a news release Thursday morning, police identified the victims as Elizabeth Perry, 35, and Robert Reynolds, 59.
KETV.com
Omaha police identifies off-duty officer under investigation for incident that occurred Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an incident that occurred Sunday involving an off-duty officer. Authorities said an internal investigation will be conducted, as authorized by Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer. The officer being investigated for the alleged incident is William Klees, Omaha police confirmed to KETV NewsWatch...
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate found unresponsive in his cell, authorities declared him dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- Officials with the Douglas County Department of Corrections said that at 3:30 a.m., they found a 59-year-old inmate unresponsive in his cell. Life-saving care was initiated by Corrections personnel, but Mark Jontz was pronounced dead by the Omaha Fire Department at 3:47 a.m. Officials said Jontz was...
WOWT
Investigation underway after inmate’s death at Douglas County Jail
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The director of the Douglas County Department confirmed the death of an inmate Wednesday night. It’s reported Mark Jontz, 59, was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning. The release states he was admitted last Friday for fines and costs that are over $1,000. “At...
Sioux City Journal
Omaha man who drove past barricades during Halloween block party appears in court
OMAHA — The man who was shot by an Omaha police officer after he drove past barricades during a Halloween block party in the Minne Lusa neighborhood appeared in court Tuesday. Dontavius Levering, 31, was ordered held on $500,000 bail. He is facing charges of attempted assault on an...
iheart.com
Nebraska prisoner at Lincoln facility dies in custody
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Nebraska prison inmate dies while in custody. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 75 year old Terry Inness died on Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Prison leaders say his sentence started March 16, 2011. Inness was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence for two counts of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County.
WOWT
Nebraska corrections report inmate’s death at Reception and Treatment Center
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed an inmate’s death Wednesday evening. It’s reported Terry Inness, 75, died at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln Tuesday. Inness was undergoing treatment for a medical condition according to the release and his cause of death...
Two injured after shooting in downtown Omaha Wednesday morning
Authorities with Omaha Police say a shooting near 18th and Douglas injured two Wednesday morning. Leaving many in the community nervous about living and working downtown.
klin.com
Lincoln Teenager Wounded By Accidental Gunfire
Lincoln Police say an 18 year old man was taken to the hospital Monday night after an accidentally shooting. Police were called to 23rd and B Street around 11:45 p.m. “As officers were responding they were notified that the male was being transported to a local hospital by private vehicle,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka. The victim is in stable condition.
klin.com
Lincoln Police Busy Overnight
Lincoln Police were busy Monday night and Tuesday morning. About 11:45 Monday night officers responded to the 2300 block of B street where an 18-year old Lincoln man had been shot in the abdomen. Before police arrived the man was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital where he...
klkntv.com
Two in custody after separate pursuits in Nebraska, the patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people on Tuesday after brief pursuits in separate areas of the state. Around 3:20 p.m., the patrol was notified of a Pontiac Grand Am driving recklessly on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. A trooper found the vehicle moments...
WOWT
Former Omaha bar owner sentenced to probation for assault
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The former owner of a popular bar in Omaha was sentenced Monday for charges of tampering and assault. Chad McMahon was sentenced Monday in Sarpy County Court by District Judge Nathan B Cox to seven days in jail for tampering, and two years of probation for assault.
kfornow.com
Teens Captured By LPD In Stolen Vehicle Cases
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 8)–Four teens have been referred or arrested regarding at least two auto thefts in two different Lincoln neighborhoods. Lincoln Police say officers were called to the area of 54th and Madison about an auto theft, where a 19-year-old woman was contacted and said her SUV was taken from a parking lot on the Nebraska Wesleyan University campus. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside.
iheart.com
Omaha Homicide Victim's Name Released
Police continue to investigate after a woman dies in a weekend shooting in Omaha, and they have now released the name of the victim. Investigators say it's 20-year old DaeTiauna Kellogg. Officers were called to the area of 49th and Miami Streets early Sunday and found Ms. Kellog suffering from...
North Platte Telegraph
August fight outside North Omaha food mart led to five gunshots into crowd, killing a man
It began as a fight between two women in the parking lot of a North Omaha convenience store, just after midnight on Aug. 12. In a feeble attempt to break up the fight, authorities say, Wuanya Smith pulled one woman back by her hair. But then he pulled out a gun and fired five shots into the crowd that had formed around the fight.
KETV.com
Papillion police report missing 21-year-old woman found safe
PAPILLION, Neb. — Papillion police said 21-year-old Tiffany Harwood has been located and is safe. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Harwood was reported...
