Read full article on original website
Related
NHPR
N.H. News Recap: The 2022 Midterm Results in New Hampshire
Voters across the country and here in New Hampshire went to the polls this week to decide who should represent them in Congress and at the State House. We talk about the results of the 2022 midterm elections on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap. You can find...
New Hampshire House, 400 strong, splits almost evenly
The stage is set for either unprecedented bipartisanship or major gridlock in New Hampshire.
VTDigger
Emerge Vermont alums shatter records on election night
Burlington, VT—Emerge Vermont, the state’s premier organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, delivered big wins up and down the ballot in yesterday’s general election. The organization had 59 alums on the ballot (not including justices of the peace) and 48 alums won—an 81% win rate. Winning alums include:
WCAX
Vermont lawmakers expected to reconsider ranked-choice voting
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont may have just finished up its general election, but some in Montpelier are thinking ahead to changing the way the state votes in 2024. Vermont lawmakers say they expect to consider a look at ranked-choice voting, also known as instant runoff voting. The system allows voters to rank their choices on the ballot. The bottom candidates are eliminated until one candidate reaches 50%.
Advocate
Gay Man Michael Pieciak Elected Vermont Treasurer
Vermont has elected a gay man, Michael Pieciak, as state treasurer. Pieciak, a Democrat, bested Republican H. Brooke Paige in the race to replace Beth Pearce, also a Dem, who did not seek reelection. Pieciak will be the first member of the LGBTQ+ community to hold the office. He has...
Phil Scott won reelection by his widest margin yet
In securing his fourth term, the popular incumbent governor outperformed his Democratic opponent Brenda Siegel in every Vermont city and town. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott won reelection by his widest margin yet.
thepulseofnh.com
Bolduc Issues A Post-Election Statement
Republican Senate hopeful Don Bolduc calls the results of Tuesday’s election disappointing, but that New Hampshire voters have spoken. In a statement, he said he congratulated Senator Maggie Hassan on her victory. Bolduc said they have political disagreements, but that the stakes are too high to wish elected representatives anything but success.
mynbc5.com
After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration
A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of Granite Staters voted in Tuesday's midterm.
WCAX
Vermont homicide rate highest in 3 decades
Popular ski shop stoked to be opening Burlington retail shop. Doug Martin is all about precision. Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire voters reject two ballot questions
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire voters rejected the two ballot questions they considered in Tuesday's election. Nearly 63% of Granite Staters voted yes for Question 1, in favor of eliminating the register of probate position, but a two-thirds majority was required to pass the state constitutional amendment. Changes in state law made the language in the constitutional no longer relevant.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Election results 2022: See live results
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont voters made a number of crucial decisions to make on Election Day, as six of their eight statewide offices are up for a vote this year. Among those races, Vermonters will have to decide who they want to be the state's lone congressional representative after current Rep. Peter Welch chose to run for Sen. Patrick Leahy's U.S. Senate seat.
Election Results from Massachusetts and New Hampshire
Check the latest election results from: (Note: New Hampshire polls begin closing at 7 p.m. Massachusetts polls close at 8 p.m.)MA Midterm Elections 2022NH Midterm Elections 2022
WCAX
2022 Election Results: Vermont Data Visualizations
Data visualizations are built from town-by-town results from the Vermont Secretary of State’s office. We have created dozens of displays for a variety of federal and statewide races. Interact with the buttons to load the various graphics into the display. Data is being updated in real time and is considered to be accurate, but is unofficial until the statewide canvass by the Secretary of State’s office to certify the results.
New Hampshire candidate becomes first trans man elected to state legislature
New Hampshire will see its first openly transgender male state lawmaker after Democrat James Roesener won his election on Tuesday. Roesener will be the first openly transgender man to join a state legislature in the country, LGBTQ Victory Fund announced. Roesener prevailed in the state’s 22nd House District, Ward 8....
WMUR.com
In New Hampshire visit, former GOP congressman says party needs to move on from past
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With the midterm election over, Republicans are now headed to states like New Hampshire to start talking about the 2024 presidential primary. Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Michigan) was in New Hampshire on Thursday. The former chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and seven-term congressman said there are reasons that a "red wave" failed to materialize for Republicans in the midterm.
VTDigger
The Biden administration’s actions that help Vermonters
— Government debt fell by $1.4 trillion — the most of any administration. — Rebuilding the economy with the most jobs. — Adding a 15% tax on billion-dollar corporations (and negotiating with other countries to do the same. Now corporations will not off- shore their profits and jobs.) —...
Troy Record
Phil Bayly’s new murder mystery at Vermont Ski Resort released
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — A body is found by two bicycle riders on a hot summer day in Saratoga County. The corpse is dressed to go snow skiing. The dead man’s credit card is traced to a ski resort in Vermont. How did he get so far from the fall line?
mynbc5.com
Phil Scott wins fourth term as governor, defeats Brenda Siegel
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Voters in deep-blue Vermont elected Republican Gov. Phil Scott to his fourth two-year term as the state’s top executive. Scott, 64, defeated Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates. Since he became governor in 2017, Scott said, he has focused on minimizing the tax burden,...
WCAX
Feds allow Vt. extension of $40M in unspent pandemic cash
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are looking to extend emergency rent and utility relief for low-income Vermonters. Pandemic relief cash has supported numerous housing and social support programs, but many are coming to an end. Now, federal officials are giving Vermont an extension to use $40 million for programs including eviction protections, transitional housing, and the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
WCAX
Former Springfield cop stripped of certification
Doug Martin is all about precision. A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 24. Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus.
Comments / 0