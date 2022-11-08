Read full article on original website
Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea: Pep Guardiola's side march into Carabao Cup fourth round thanks to goals from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez... as Blues poor run under Graham Potter continues
A good night for Manchester City and indeed for England manager Gareth Southgate. This was one of Jack Grealish’s livelier performances of the season while Kalvin Phillips returned from injury to play his first minutes since September as a substitute. Both players can expect to be on England’s plane to Qatar next week.
Alan Shearer Names The 26 Players He Thinks Should Be In England's World Cup Squad
Shearer believes that Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson should go to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Manchester United 4-2 Aston Villa: Carabao Cup third round – as it happened
The substitute Alejandro Garnacho made two goals as United came from behind to beat Villa in a pulsating second half
Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin to visit specialist over shoulder injury
The striker, who will miss Saturday’s match at Bournemouth with a hamstring problem, dislocated his shoulder against Newcastle last month
BBC
Transfer news: United want Napoli's Osimhen
Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 23, is on Manchester United's radar as they look for options for next season. (Manchester Evening News, external) However, United face competition from Real Madrid with manager Carlo Ancelotti trying to persuade the Spanish champions' president Florentino Perez to sign Osimhen, as well as AC Milan and Portugal attacker Rafael Leao, 23, in January. (Sport via Mail, external)
BBC
EFL Cup: Build-up and team news as Man Utd host Aston Villa
We have live commentary of tonight's match on BBC Radio 5 Live so press the play button at the top of this page for all of the build-up before the action starts. Man Utd v Aston Villa (20:00GMT) It has been a long wait for Martin Dubravka to make his...
Yardbarker
Man City vs Chelsea – Team News
Chelsea face Man City at The Etihad in just under an hour, and the teams are in!. We didn’t get any rotation in the Champions League dead rubber a week ago, but tonight in a meaningful (albeit Carabao Cup) game against Man City, Graham Potter finally changes things. At...
Marcus Rashford Reflects On Man Of The Match Performance For Manchester United v Aston Villa
Marcus Rashford has spoken about his man of the match performance in Manchester United’s win v Aston Villa.
SB Nation
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Manchester City: Rotation, rotation, rotation and Omari Hutchinson!
Chelsea are going through a rough patch at the moment and the opposition isn’t getting any easier. There are only two more games to go before the World cup break and it would be great to leave things on a positive note. The question is how much rotation will come into play.
Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham eliminated from League Cup
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Just how important Nick Pope’s penalty shootout saves prove to be for Newcastle may not be known until February. But this was a very good night to stay in the English League Cup for a team looking to make a statement with a trophy.
BBC
This week's live football commentaries
We'll be bringing you eight Carabao Cup and Premier League commentaries this week on BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra. Leicester City v Newport County (19:45) Liverpool v Derby County (20:00) Manchester City v Chelsea (20:00 - 5 Sports Extra) Thursday, 10 November.
NBC Sports
Liverpool vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Liverpool host Southampton at Anfield on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp hopes his side can edge closer to the top four before the World Cup break. The Reds’ crucial win at Tottenham last time out means a win against Saints could see them as close as four points off fourth place heading into the World Cup break. That would be a great achievement given Liverpool’s struggles so far this season as they have been so inconsistent but Mohamed Salah is starting to get back to his best. However, there is plenty of intrigue off the pitch at Liverpool this week as their owners have confirmed they ‘would consider new shareholders’ amid reports they’re up for sale.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: “Never close” – Fabrizio Romano responds to transfer rumours involving Man United star
Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw was never close to leaving the club in the summer transfer window, despite some speculation to the contrary. The England international has been the subject of some transfer rumours involving Everton and Leicester City, but Fabrizio Romano has responded to these claims in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.
England’s World Cup squad: how Gareth Southgate will arrive at his big decision | David Hytner
Before Thursday’s announcement of the 26 players England intend to take to Qatar, we look at the manager’s thought processes
BBC
Maguire 'one of our best centre-backs'
Gareth Southgate says Harry Maguire is "one of our best centre-backs" after selecting the Manchester United defender in his England squad for the World Cup. Maguire is one of three United players included in the squad, as well as Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford. "We’ve picked our more...
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Chelsea FC
After bowing out of last year’s League Cup in the fourth round, Manchester City are back to reclaim the trophy. Graham Potter and Chelsea FC represent the first obstacle on City’s journey back to Wembley. Our group of writers have their ideas about how the match might play out.
Chelsea Transfer Room Writers' Predictions: Manchester City Vs Chelsea
Chelsea take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup this evening, as some of our writers give their predictions for the match.
Report: Chelsea Had Interest In Kyle Walker-Peter's In The Summer
Chelsea had interest in Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peter's during the summer transfer window.
Yardbarker
Juventus delivers injury updates as key men close in on a return to action
Injuries have been a persistent problem for Juventus this season and the Bianconeri have not fully recovered from the menace. Max Allegri has struggled to field his best men in a starting XI in consecutive matches because one gets injured almost every time they step on the pitch. Juve is...
Reece James ‘devastated’ to miss out on the World Cup
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Reece James says he is “devastated” to miss out on England’s World Cup squad. The Chelsea defender is recovering from a knee injury sustained last month and on Wednesday confirmed he will not be going to Qatar. England head coach Gareth Southgate...
