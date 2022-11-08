ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea: Pep Guardiola's side march into Carabao Cup fourth round thanks to goals from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez... as Blues poor run under Graham Potter continues

A good night for Manchester City and indeed for England manager Gareth Southgate. This was one of Jack Grealish’s livelier performances of the season while Kalvin Phillips returned from injury to play his first minutes since September as a substitute. Both players can expect to be on England’s plane to Qatar next week.
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: United want Napoli's Osimhen

Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 23, is on Manchester United's radar as they look for options for next season. (Manchester Evening News, external) However, United face competition from Real Madrid with manager Carlo Ancelotti trying to persuade the Spanish champions' president Florentino Perez to sign Osimhen, as well as AC Milan and Portugal attacker Rafael Leao, 23, in January. (Sport via Mail, external)
BBC

EFL Cup: Build-up and team news as Man Utd host Aston Villa

We have live commentary of tonight's match on BBC Radio 5 Live so press the play button at the top of this page for all of the build-up before the action starts. Man Utd v Aston Villa (20:00GMT) It has been a long wait for Martin Dubravka to make his...
Yardbarker

Man City vs Chelsea – Team News

Chelsea face Man City at The Etihad in just under an hour, and the teams are in!. We didn’t get any rotation in the Champions League dead rubber a week ago, but tonight in a meaningful (albeit Carabao Cup) game against Man City, Graham Potter finally changes things. At...
BBC

T﻿his week's live football commentaries

We'll be bringing you eight Carabao Cup and Premier League commentaries this week on B﻿BC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra. L﻿eicester City v Newport County (19:45) L﻿iverpool v Derby County (20:00) M﻿anchester City v Chelsea (20:00 - 5 Sports Extra) T﻿hursday, 10 November.
NBC Sports

Liverpool vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Liverpool host Southampton at Anfield on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp hopes his side can edge closer to the top four before the World Cup break. The Reds’ crucial win at Tottenham last time out means a win against Saints could see them as close as four points off fourth place heading into the World Cup break. That would be a great achievement given Liverpool’s struggles so far this season as they have been so inconsistent but Mohamed Salah is starting to get back to his best. However, there is plenty of intrigue off the pitch at Liverpool this week as their owners have confirmed they ‘would consider new shareholders’ amid reports they’re up for sale.
Yardbarker

Exclusive: “Never close” – Fabrizio Romano responds to transfer rumours involving Man United star

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw was never close to leaving the club in the summer transfer window, despite some speculation to the contrary. The England international has been the subject of some transfer rumours involving Everton and Leicester City, but Fabrizio Romano has responded to these claims in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.
BBC

M﻿aguire 'one of our best centre-backs'

G﻿areth Southgate says Harry Maguire is "one of our best centre-backs" after selecting the Manchester United defender in his England squad for the World Cup. M﻿aguire is one of three United players included in the squad, as well as Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford. "We’ve picked our more...
SB Nation

Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Chelsea FC

After bowing out of last year’s League Cup in the fourth round, Manchester City are back to reclaim the trophy. Graham Potter and Chelsea FC represent the first obstacle on City’s journey back to Wembley. Our group of writers have their ideas about how the match might play out.
Yardbarker

Juventus delivers injury updates as key men close in on a return to action

Injuries have been a persistent problem for Juventus this season and the Bianconeri have not fully recovered from the menace. Max Allegri has struggled to field his best men in a starting XI in consecutive matches because one gets injured almost every time they step on the pitch. Juve is...

