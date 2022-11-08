Read full article on original website
Duran Duran Reveal Andy Taylor’s Cancer Diagnosis During 2022 Rock Hall Ceremony
Duran Duran performed at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday (November 5). After being inducted by actor Robert Downey Jr., lead singer Simon Le Bon read a letter from founding guitarist Andy Taylor, who was not present during the celebration. Le Bon revealed that Taylor’s absence was due to his Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer diagnosis, which he received four years ago.
Eminem gives epic Rock Hall performance with Steven Tyler, Ed Sheeran
LOS ANGELES – For the second year in a row, a rapper delivered the most jaw-dropping performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. In 2021, it was LL Cool J sweating across the stage. In 2022, it was Eminem, whose star power combined with amazing special guests brought the house down at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why Erica Campbell Is Nominated For 'Best Gospel/Inspirational' Award This Year
Many fans may know Erica Campbell from the chart-topping gospel musical duo MaryMary, but ahead of this year’s Soul Train Awards, where the singer, songwriter, and actress is nominated for the “Best Gospel/Inspirational Award,” get to the veteran musician better with these interesting facts. Also, don’t forget to tune into our celebration of soul and r&b, all hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole.
Harry Belafonte, the King of Calypso Before Conquering Hollywood, ‘Jumps in the Line’ for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Recognition
After arriving late to the launch party for actress Sheryl Lee Ralph’s 2001 Jamaican Film and Music Festival, I nervously stepped out of the elevator and into one of those fancy New York parties, hoping to see someone I recognized. And I did: In front of me was Harry Belafonte, flashing his dazzling, movie-star smile. Upon noticing me there on my own, he chivalrously took a step back and extended his arm. I slid mine through his and, with the entire place watching (Yay, me!), the handsome star escorted me down a clear, spiral staircase and into the ballroom. Then...
Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances
The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
BET
Morris Day & The Time To Receive The 'Legend' Award At 'Soul Train Awards' 2022
Today, BET announced iconic 80’s funk band Morris Day & The Time will receive the ‘Legend’ award at “Soul Train Awards” 2022. World-class musician, composer, and actor Morris Day is best known for his role as lead singer of the legendary band and as a hit-making solo artist with songs like “Oak Tree” and the #1 smash on the US R&B hits chart “Fishnets.” The Time is beloved for their top musical hits “Jungle Love,” and “The Bird.” The band’s successful music career spans four decades. Morris Day has appeared in multiple films including cult classic Purple Rain.
sheenmagazine.com
R&B/Soul Recording Artist: Autumn Corin | Sheen Magazine
Autumn Corin is a female R&B recording artist currently signed under rapper DDG’s independent record label, “Zooted Music”. While managing her growing social presence of over 370K fans across all platforms, Corin still finds time to pursue a BPS in Music Business from Berklee College of Music all while splitting time between Los Angeles and Charlotte, NC for her music career. A rising star in the game, Corin has created her own distinctive sound by intertwining the genres of early 90’s and 2000’s R&B with today’s fresh hip-hop, pop, and latin styles, proving to be a force to be reckoned with.
Maluma and Marc Anthony are working on music together! The stars share snaps in the recording studio
Maluma and Marc Anthony are working on a new hit. The New York-born Puerto Rican salsa singer and the Colombian star took to social media to share they are back in the recording studio. The pair, known for their hit song “Felices Los Cuatro,” said in the caption,...
Dolly Parton Teases Collaboration With Steve Perry On Upcoming Rock Album
The former Journey singer expressed his excitement for the session.
Major Music Labels Awarded $47M Over Piracy Suit
A Texas jury has awarded Universal Music Group and several other recording companies more than $46.7 million in their lawsuit against Astound Broadband for failing to stop its users from pirating music. The company formerly known as Grande Communications must pay roughly $33,000 in damages for each of 1,403 works that were infringed upon, the jury found on Thursday. The verdict marks another loss for internet providers being held vicariously liable for copyright infringement for turning a blind eye to users illegally downloading music and movies.More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal Music Group Digital Chief Touts Apple Music Price Hike, Spotify Subscriber...
Anita Baker Announces First Tour in 28 Years
Just a year after gaining full control of her master recordings again, Anita Baker revealed a series of dates in 2023, marking the R&B singer’s first tour in 28 years. The tour, which starts on Feb. 11 in Florida and is scheduled to wrap up in California on Dec. 23, also marks the 40th anniversary of Baker’s debut album, The Songstress.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star
It won’t be long before soul and r&b music take center stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, set to be filled with surprise guests, show-stopping performances, and must-see speech acceptance moments, we’re getting familiar with nominees, including legendary contemporary gospel singer and songwriter Cece Winans.
