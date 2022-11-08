ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says the former president 'is not doing very well' on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist on Tuesday. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CBS News that "DeSantis wins tonight." He also said Trump isn't "doing very well" after several candidates he backed failed to win. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘How is this real life?’: Critics react to Matt Gaetz nicknaming Trump ‘Big Daddy’

A moment of perhaps unintended levity was sprinkled into a speech delivered by Rep Matt Gaetz while he was stumping at Donald Trump’s rally in Florida ahead of this week’s midterms.The event, held to support the Senator Marco Rubio’s re-election campaign, featured flowery commentary from the Florida congressman, where he heaped praise on the former president and classified him as the ultimate “closer” in US politics.“It is closing time in these midterm elections. The fight is on, and there is no closer in American politics like Big Daddy Don,” said the GOP congressman, a conclusion that earned him a...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene re-elected in Georgia as she vows to impeach Biden and target ‘traitors’

Right-wing Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has won a second term representing Georgia’s 14th District in the House of Representatives, defeating Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, according to the Associated Press.Ms Greene, a staunch supporter of former president Donald Trump and promoter of antisemitic conspiracy theories such as QAnon, was widely expected to carry the heavily Republican district, which has been represented by a Republican since former Democratic Representative Nathan Deal switched parties in 1995.She has made repeated calls for Joe Biden to be impeached since she took office, and on Monday took to Twitter to predict that it “will...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Trump's Goal of Impeaching Mitch McConnell Is Doomed

Donald Trump's longstanding feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell escalated to a new level Thursday after the former president called for the impeachment of the Senate's top Republican in an interview. Asked about the possibility of Republicans defaulting on the national debt next Congress—and McConnell's longstanding aversion to budgetary...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

“He’s never been weaker”: Republicans “rage at Trump” as he tries to declare victory in midterms

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although some of the Republican candidates that former President Donald Trump campaigned for were victorious in the 2022 midterms — for example, U.S. Senate candidates J.D. Vance in Ohio and Ted Budd in North Carolina — many others weren't. The candidates who were endorsed by Trump but lost ran for the Senate (Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Don Bolduc in New Hampshire), governor (Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania, Tudor Dixon in Michigan, Tim Michels in Wisconsin, Lee Zeldin in New York State) or secretary of state (Kristina Karamo in Michigan).
FLORIDA STATE
straightarrownews.com

Trump and Obama bottom 10% of presidents in US history

Though former President Donald Trump has been impeached twice and entangled in multiple scandals, there’s a decent chance he will run again in the 2024 presidential election. He’s been stepping up his support of GOP candidates in the midterms, some say, to build momentum for his own campaign. Before him was Barack Obama, a president some believe helped turn the country towards Trump. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues both Obama and Trump have more similarities than what people might think, and both rank in his bottom 10% of presidents in U.S. history.
The Independent

Voices: Republican reactions to the midterms make it clear. The age of Trump is over

President Biden and the Democratic Party just defied political gravity. The results are still coming in, but in major races across the country, an indictment of Trumpism was delivered. What we saw was a debunking of the manufactured “red wave” narrative and a vindication of Democratic politics.Heading into Tuesday’s midterm elections, the prevailing media narrative was that concerns about inflation and crime would supersede any concerns about abortion rights and democracy. Democrats were slammed as out-of-touch on the most important issues facing Americans. Forecasting models projected a 50%+ likelihood that Democrats would lose the Senate, and an overwhelming likelihood...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

Arizona Governor Election Results 2022

It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist

Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
FLORIDA STATE

