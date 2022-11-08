Read full article on original website
Related
Mary Trump warns ‘much worse things’ will happen if Trump indictment decision not made before 2024 announcement
Mary Trump, former president Donald Trump’s niece, has warned that the clock is ticking for the Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland to decide on whether to indict her uncle now that the midterm elections are over. Ms Trump was speaking on The Dean Obeidallah Show on...
Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says the former president 'is not doing very well' on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist on Tuesday. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CBS News that "DeSantis wins tonight." He also said Trump isn't "doing very well" after several candidates he backed failed to win. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick...
Growing number of Republicans say Trump won’t be GOP nominee
(The Hill) — A growing number of prominent Republicans are warning that former President Donald Trump should not run again in 2024 or that he will lose if he does, previewing rifts in the GOP that are likely to come into full view after the midterms. Former Speaker Paul...
‘How is this real life?’: Critics react to Matt Gaetz nicknaming Trump ‘Big Daddy’
A moment of perhaps unintended levity was sprinkled into a speech delivered by Rep Matt Gaetz while he was stumping at Donald Trump’s rally in Florida ahead of this week’s midterms.The event, held to support the Senator Marco Rubio’s re-election campaign, featured flowery commentary from the Florida congressman, where he heaped praise on the former president and classified him as the ultimate “closer” in US politics.“It is closing time in these midterm elections. The fight is on, and there is no closer in American politics like Big Daddy Don,” said the GOP congressman, a conclusion that earned him a...
AOL Corp
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024. She said that running for the White House would equate to DeSantis abandoning his state. "Please support President Trump," she told DeSantis and any would-be presidential candidates. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday...
Donald Trump Makes Perhaps His Wildest Claim Yet About 2020 Election
Yep, the former president's still at it — and he got an enabling boost from the director of the "endlessly debunkable" film "2000 Mules."
Marjorie Taylor Greene re-elected in Georgia as she vows to impeach Biden and target ‘traitors’
Right-wing Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has won a second term representing Georgia’s 14th District in the House of Representatives, defeating Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, according to the Associated Press.Ms Greene, a staunch supporter of former president Donald Trump and promoter of antisemitic conspiracy theories such as QAnon, was widely expected to carry the heavily Republican district, which has been represented by a Republican since former Democratic Representative Nathan Deal switched parties in 1995.She has made repeated calls for Joe Biden to be impeached since she took office, and on Monday took to Twitter to predict that it “will...
'Look At The Mess The Trump Family Lineage Has Created!': Ivanka Trump Gets Roasted For Encouraging People To Go 'Vote' On Election Day
Ivanka Trump got roasted for encouraging people to cast their ballot on Election Day. On Monday, November 7, the blonde beauty posted a snapshot of herself holding an "I Voted" sticker. "Vote !" she simply captioned the photo via Instagram. Article continues below advertisement. However, some of her followers made...
Pence suggests a Lincoln Project ad convinced Trump he could overturn the 2020 election on Jan. 6
Former Vice President Mike Pence suggested that an ad from an anti-Trump PAC convinced the former president that he could have overturned the results of the 2020 presidential election. In an excerpt published Wednesday in the Wall Street Journal from his forthcoming memoir "So Help Me God," Pence recalled his...
Trump's Goal of Impeaching Mitch McConnell Is Doomed
Donald Trump's longstanding feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell escalated to a new level Thursday after the former president called for the impeachment of the Senate's top Republican in an interview. Asked about the possibility of Republicans defaulting on the national debt next Congress—and McConnell's longstanding aversion to budgetary...
“He’s never been weaker”: Republicans “rage at Trump” as he tries to declare victory in midterms
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although some of the Republican candidates that former President Donald Trump campaigned for were victorious in the 2022 midterms — for example, U.S. Senate candidates J.D. Vance in Ohio and Ted Budd in North Carolina — many others weren't. The candidates who were endorsed by Trump but lost ran for the Senate (Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Don Bolduc in New Hampshire), governor (Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania, Tudor Dixon in Michigan, Tim Michels in Wisconsin, Lee Zeldin in New York State) or secretary of state (Kristina Karamo in Michigan).
straightarrownews.com
Trump and Obama bottom 10% of presidents in US history
Though former President Donald Trump has been impeached twice and entangled in multiple scandals, there’s a decent chance he will run again in the 2024 presidential election. He’s been stepping up his support of GOP candidates in the midterms, some say, to build momentum for his own campaign. Before him was Barack Obama, a president some believe helped turn the country towards Trump. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues both Obama and Trump have more similarities than what people might think, and both rank in his bottom 10% of presidents in U.S. history.
AOL Corp
Pence support for election deniers raises question of where GOP stands on 2020 lies
As he lines up a possible bid for the White House in 2024, former Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning with the strangest of political bedfellows, throwing his name and his money behind candidates who supported the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that put the Indiana Republican’s life in danger.
Voices: Republican reactions to the midterms make it clear. The age of Trump is over
President Biden and the Democratic Party just defied political gravity. The results are still coming in, but in major races across the country, an indictment of Trumpism was delivered. What we saw was a debunking of the manufactured “red wave” narrative and a vindication of Democratic politics.Heading into Tuesday’s midterm elections, the prevailing media narrative was that concerns about inflation and crime would supersede any concerns about abortion rights and democracy. Democrats were slammed as out-of-touch on the most important issues facing Americans. Forecasting models projected a 50%+ likelihood that Democrats would lose the Senate, and an overwhelming likelihood...
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
Russian Tank Column Obliterated in 'Suicidal Attack,' Video Shows
In October it was reported that Russia was losing an estimated 10 tanks a day in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes Talked Like He Had a ‘Direct Line’ to Donald Trump, Ex-Member Testifies
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes spoke as if he had a “direct line” to former President Donald Trump in an encrypted chat forum for Florida members of the extremist group, a cooperating witness testified on Monday. The exchange occurred on Christmas Day in a Signal chat titled “OKFL...
NBC News
Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist
Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
