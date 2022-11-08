Read full article on original website
Parkway Village shooting injures four
UPDATE: A fourth victim was identified in this case after they arrived at the hospital via private vehicle. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating another shooting in Parkway Village Sunday morning. Two schools are within a few feet of where police say they have responded to multiple shootings. A couple of weeks ago, a man […]
Man shot over $5 in tattoo work
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man after they said he shot another man over $5 worth of tattoo work. Artavious Robinson, 30, has been charged with attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon in this case. MPD responded to a shooting call on the 700 […]
Shooting near Sheffield High School leaves 3 critically injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are in critical condition after a shooting Saturday night near Sheffield High School in Memphis' Parkway Village neighborhood. Memphis Police said at 9:31 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting call at South Goodlett Street and Sheffield Avenue. Three victims were located and transported...
North Memphis shooting sends man to hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call shortly after midnight in North Memphis and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. When police arrived on the scene at Vollintine and Bellevue, they found a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical […]
Man shot several times in North Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hurt in a shooting in North Memphis early Saturday morning. At approximately 12:15 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Vollintine Avenue and North Bellevue Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with several gunshot wounds, police said.
Man carjacks victim after asking for ride: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after he reportedly carjacked a man after asking him for a ride. Dontavius Barron, 24, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, as well as carjacking and two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police responded to a report […]
Man steals $52K check from pool renovation scam
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for stealing over $50,000 in a pool renovation scam. On Apr. 9, Memphis Police responded to a renovation project scam on Vinton Avenue, off South Cleveland Street. The caller told police that back on Oct. 2021, he spoke with a man at...
Two killed in Raleigh hit-and-run, suspects still at large, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Raleigh. On Jun. 12 at approximately 7:15 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a crash on Raleigh Lagrange Road and Hoover Drive. When officers arrived, they were told a white 2014 Nissan Maxima ran into a 2013 Toyota...
Memphis man asks for ride, shoots at driver and steals his car, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody Thursday after he allegedly shot at a driver who had given him a ride just moments earlier, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Court documents show that Dontavius Barron, 24, is accused of carjacking and attempted second-degree murder during...
Ark. State Police finds missing child
UPDATE: Nicholas Davis has been located and is in good health, according to ASP. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas State Police have issued a missing / endangered child advisory Saturday morning. Authorities are searching for 9-year-old Nicholas Davis. He was last seen in West Memphis, Arkansas around 9 p.m. on Friday, November 11. He was last […]
Southeast Memphis shooting leaves man dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was shot Thursday afternoon in southeast Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers responded to a man-down call in the 5700 block of Julann Drive around 5:20 p.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fatal stabbing suspect found dead at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a man accused of stabbing five people died at 201 Poplar. A week after the death of an inmate at 201 Poplar, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed his identity as 24-year-old Leaudre Isabell. WREG previously saw Isabell in court back in April, days after investigators say […]
Man shot to death in Fox Meadows
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot to death in Fox Meadows Thursday evening. The shooting happened at the Reserve at Mt. Moriah on Julann Drive off Pickering Drive. Police say a man was pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police say no suspect information is available at this time. Since March, […]
Third suspect indicted in Young Dolph’s death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A third suspect has been indicted in connection with the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. 43-year-old Hernandez Govan was indicted by a grand jury Thursday. He was indicted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The indictment lists the victims as Dolph, whose real name […]
Nearly 100 cars broken into in Arlington, Lakeland, Cordova areas within 2 days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 100 car theft and vandalism incidents were reported within two days in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas earlier this month. Shelby County deputies have arrested 19-year-old Keshawn Ayers and two 17-year-old juveniles in connection with the crimes. Deputies say 94 vandalism and theft incidents were reported on the nights of […]
Who is Hernandez Govan? Details revealed about new Young Dolph murder suspect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is learning more about the man authorities believe ordered Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s killing. Images of the now infamous white Mercedes Memphis Police say was the getaway car used in Young Dolph’s murder at Makeda’s Cookies have been viewed by millions. The car was found outside an abandoned home on Bradley […]
Memphis Police catch man driving stolen KIA from rental company
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man arrested earlier this week was caught driving a car believed to have been stolen from a rental car company, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Darrell Onsby, 31, is accused of property theft between $10,000-$60,000, records show. According to court documents, Onsby was...
Man fired shots at people from stolen rifle, smashed Ferrari window, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly firing a stolen rifle at people and smashing the back window of a Ferrari. On Nov. 8, Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block of Snowden Circle, where a black Dodge Ram was identified as the suspect’s vehicle.
Man arrested in shooting at Summer Ave. grocery store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after Memphis police say he shot another man in the back in a Summer Avenue parking lot in September. Memphis Police say Frederick Delbridge is responsible for shooting a man in the back in the parking lot of Summer Grocery on Sept. 29. Court records say the […]
Man wanted for deadly shooting at Memphis grocery store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A search is on for a man who shot another man to death at a grocery store Monday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The shooting happened at the County Line Grocery store on Tchulahoma Road, police said. A surveillance video captures the man pulling...
