Memphis, TN

WREG

Parkway Village shooting injures four

UPDATE: A fourth victim was identified in this case after they arrived at the hospital via private vehicle. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating another shooting in Parkway Village Sunday morning. Two schools are within a few feet of where police say they have responded to multiple shootings. A couple of weeks ago, a man […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot over $5 in tattoo work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man after they said he shot another man over $5 worth of tattoo work. Artavious Robinson, 30, has been charged with attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon in this case. MPD responded to a shooting call on the 700 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

North Memphis shooting sends man to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call shortly after midnight in North Memphis and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. When police arrived on the scene at Vollintine and Bellevue, they found a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot several times in North Memphis, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hurt in a shooting in North Memphis early Saturday morning. At approximately 12:15 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Vollintine Avenue and North Bellevue Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with several gunshot wounds, police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man carjacks victim after asking for ride: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after he reportedly carjacked a man after asking him for a ride. Dontavius Barron, 24, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, as well as carjacking and two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police responded to a report […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ark. State Police finds missing child

UPDATE: Nicholas Davis has been located and is in good health, according to ASP. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas State Police have issued a missing / endangered child advisory Saturday morning. Authorities are searching for 9-year-old Nicholas Davis. He was last seen in West Memphis, Arkansas around 9 p.m. on Friday, November 11. He was last […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WATN Local Memphis

Southeast Memphis shooting leaves man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was shot Thursday afternoon in southeast Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers responded to a man-down call in the 5700 block of Julann Drive around 5:20 p.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fatal stabbing suspect found dead at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a man accused of stabbing five people died at 201 Poplar. A week after the death of an inmate at 201 Poplar, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed his identity as 24-year-old Leaudre Isabell. WREG previously saw Isabell in court back in April, days after investigators say […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot to death in Fox Meadows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot to death in Fox Meadows Thursday evening. The shooting happened at the Reserve at Mt. Moriah on Julann Drive off Pickering Drive. Police say a man was pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police say no suspect information is available at this time. Since March, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Third suspect indicted in Young Dolph’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A third suspect has been indicted in connection with the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. 43-year-old Hernandez Govan was indicted by a grand jury Thursday. He was indicted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The indictment lists the victims as Dolph, whose real name […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Nearly 100 cars broken into in Arlington, Lakeland, Cordova areas within 2 days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 100 car theft and vandalism incidents were reported within two days in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas earlier this month. Shelby County deputies have arrested 19-year-old Keshawn Ayers and two 17-year-old juveniles in connection with the crimes. Deputies say 94 vandalism and theft incidents were reported on the nights of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Who is Hernandez Govan? Details revealed about new Young Dolph murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is learning more about the man authorities believe ordered Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s killing. Images of the now infamous white Mercedes Memphis Police say was the getaway car used in Young Dolph’s murder at Makeda’s Cookies have been viewed by millions. The car was found outside an abandoned home on Bradley […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested in shooting at Summer Ave. grocery store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after Memphis police say he shot another man in the back in a Summer Avenue parking lot in September. Memphis Police say Frederick Delbridge is responsible for shooting a man in the back in the parking lot of Summer Grocery on Sept. 29. Court records say the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
