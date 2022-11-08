Biz Buzz: Dubuque groomers expand; dental techs aim to grow lab; Galena woman starts gluten-free baking business

Dubuque Firefighters were on the scene of a blaze in a Dubuque home, though no injuries have been reported at this time. Around 1 pm on Tuesday, firefighters were dispatched to a home on 3rd Street. After receiving a report that a fire had started on the outside of the building. Dubuque Fire Chief said someone was doing work outside of the house at the time of fire but no injuries were reported.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO