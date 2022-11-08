ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, IL

Biz Buzz: Dubuque groomers expand; dental techs aim to grow lab; Galena woman starts gluten-free baking business

By KAYLI REESE kayli.reese@thmedia.com
 3 days ago
biztimes.biz

Be One Wellness brings holistic approach to Dubuque

Travis Olson was never one to embrace massage therapy. But the owner of Be One Wellness found himself turning to the practice when nagging sports injuries, including a fractured lower back, wouldn’t let up. “It was the only thing after doing other stuff that felt really, really good,” said...
DUBUQUE, IA
biztimes.biz

Dubuque Main Street Awards

Dubuque Main Street’s outgoing executive director Dan LoBianco. PHOTO CREDIT: Stephen Gassman. A raffle table at Dubuque Main Street’s annual awards program at the Hotel Julien Dubuque on Tuesday, Oct. 25. PHOTO CREDIT: Stephen Gassman. Dubuque Main Street’s new executive director Danielle Jacobs. PHOTO CREDIT: Stephen Gassman.
DUBUQUE, IA
biztimes.biz

Biz Buzz Monday: Galena woman starts business featuring gluten-free eats

Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Galena, Ill., we will share other developments...
GALENA, IL
biztimes.biz

Dubuque Works — innovative workforce development programs

Unemployment statistics comparison April 2020 (early pandemic) and September 2022 (current) Percentage of unemployment April 2020 Number of unemployed September 2022. Connect students, under and unemployed workers and disengaged populations to career exploration, education and training opportunities that will position them to pursue and attain high-demand jobs in our market.
DUBUQUE, IA
biztimes.biz

State of the City

Cavanagh (left) speaks with Samuel Fleming. PHOTO CREDIT: JESSICA REILLY. Attendees listen to Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh speak during the State of the City luncheon at Hotel Julien Dubuque on Tuesday, Oct. 11. PHOTO CREDIT: JESSICA REILLY. Cavanagh speaks with Kay Takes. PHOTO CREDIT: JESSICA REILLY. Cavanagh provided an overview...
DUBUQUE, IA
biztimes.biz

Meet a Local Leader: Andrew Mozena

Andrew Mozena began his career with Premier Bank in Dubuque at its inception in October 1998. He worked in numerous capacities until he was named president and CEO on March 23, 2020. In those positions, he is responsible for the oversight and direction of Premier Bank, while providing philanthropic support...
DUBUQUE, IA
iheart.com

One Person Dead After Motorcycle Hits Deer in Eastern Iowa

(Monticello, IA) -- A motorcyclist is dead after hitting a deer in Jones County. Investigators say the crash happened around 5:30 on Wednesday evening on Highway 38 near Monticello. The motorcyclist was taken by air ambulance to an area hospital but later died of their injuries. The name of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.
JONES COUNTY, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Asbury Powerball Player Misses Winning Billions By One Number

Someone purchased a Powerball ticket in Asbury, Iowa, with five winning numbers but came within just one number of winning the $1.9 billion jackpot. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that a Powerball ticket purchased at Casey's General Store in Asbury matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball. Unfortunately, they won't be a newly minted billionaire, but reports indicate the Asbury, Iowa ticket will make someone $100,000 richer.
ASBURY, IA
x1071.com

No injuries reported as firefighters battle blaze at Dubuque house

Dubuque Firefighters were on the scene of a blaze in a Dubuque home, though no injuries have been reported at this time. Around 1 pm on Tuesday, firefighters were dispatched to a home on 3rd Street. After receiving a report that a fire had started on the outside of the building. Dubuque Fire Chief said someone was doing work outside of the house at the time of fire but no injuries were reported.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - A motorcyclist died after hitting a deer in Monticello on Wednesday. The Iowa State Patrol said it happened a little after 5:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 38 and 195th Street. ISP said a deer walked onto the highway and was hit by the motorcycle...
MONTICELLO, IA
biztimes.biz

Salute to Women

People attend the Salute to Women Awards at Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque on Wednesday, Oct. 5. PHOTO CREDIT: JESSICA REILLY. Cindy Tang received the award for Woman of Innovation. PHOTO CREDIT: JESSICA REILLY. Laura Chandlee received the award for Woman Who Makes a Difference. PHOTO CREDIT: JESSICA REILLY. Lauren...
DUBUQUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Error discovered in Scott County count; ballots being recounted

Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted that Scott County had discovered an error in the tabulation of absentee ballot numbers. Pate has issued an administrative recount for those absentee ballots. It is not yet known how many ballots could be involved in the recount...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
WQAD

47 wrongly-distributed ballots remade in Scott County, Audtior's Offiice said

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Almost 50 ballots cast at Duck Creek Lodge in Davenport were distributed incorrectly and later remade, according to Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. It was reported that candidates were missing from 47 ballots given at the Duck Creek Lodge polling place Tuesday morning, and the issue was brought to the Auditor's Office as the voting machine began rejecting the ballots.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Missing Dubuque man found dead

President Joe Biden spoke to representatives from around the world at the U.N. Climate Change Conference Friday. Friday is Veterans Day, and people around the country will celebrate past and present U.S. service members. Univ. of Northern Iowa to add nursing program. Updated: 5 hours ago. The University of Northern...
DUBUQUE, IA
97X

Timelapse of The Maximum Lunar Eclipse Over The I-74 Bridge

The City of Bettendorf shared this awesome timelapse of the Maximum Lunar Eclipse over the I-74 Bridge, showing the change in the moon as it sat in the sky above the bridge. What might even be cooler, is the color of the bridge matches the moon in a way that almost looks like the bridge is responsible for the red color of the moon.
BETTENDORF, IA
biztimes.biz

Biz people

HIRED: Cassandra Siegert as account executive for outside sales. HIRED: Emily Haverland as a skilled and long-term care provider. HIRED: Patty Nieto-Caceres to the psychiatry and psychology department. Dubuque Bank & Trust. HIRED: Drew Townsend as the commercial team lead for the Dubuque market. Tri-Tech. HIRED: Kaitlin Feldmann as a...
DUBUQUE, IA

