Biz Buzz: Dubuque groomers expand; dental techs aim to grow lab; Galena woman starts gluten-free baking business

Five Businesses, Attractions That Would Make Dubuque Even Better
Having been in the Tri-States for eight months, I've had a lot of time to explore the area and the businesses within it. I love so many food and entertainment options out here, but I do long for a few businesses and attractions that I enjoyed back home near Chicago.
Be One Wellness brings holistic approach to Dubuque
Travis Olson was never one to embrace massage therapy. But the owner of Be One Wellness found himself turning to the practice when nagging sports injuries, including a fractured lower back, wouldn’t let up. “It was the only thing after doing other stuff that felt really, really good,” said...
Dubuque Main Street Awards
Dubuque Main Street’s outgoing executive director Dan LoBianco. PHOTO CREDIT: Stephen Gassman. A raffle table at Dubuque Main Street’s annual awards program at the Hotel Julien Dubuque on Tuesday, Oct. 25. PHOTO CREDIT: Stephen Gassman. Dubuque Main Street’s new executive director Danielle Jacobs. PHOTO CREDIT: Stephen Gassman.
Biz Buzz Monday: Galena woman starts business featuring gluten-free eats
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Galena, Ill., we will share other developments...
Dubuque Works — innovative workforce development programs
Unemployment statistics comparison April 2020 (early pandemic) and September 2022 (current) Percentage of unemployment April 2020 Number of unemployed September 2022. Connect students, under and unemployed workers and disengaged populations to career exploration, education and training opportunities that will position them to pursue and attain high-demand jobs in our market.
State of the City
Cavanagh (left) speaks with Samuel Fleming. PHOTO CREDIT: JESSICA REILLY. Attendees listen to Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh speak during the State of the City luncheon at Hotel Julien Dubuque on Tuesday, Oct. 11. PHOTO CREDIT: JESSICA REILLY. Cavanagh speaks with Kay Takes. PHOTO CREDIT: JESSICA REILLY. Cavanagh provided an overview...
Dyersville, IA Man Arrested for Firing a Gun in Dyersville on Wednesday (Nov 9)
A Dyersville man was arrested on Wednesday after a shots fired event last night in Dyersville, Iowa. Police say they responded to a disturbance at 505 9th Street SE in Dyersville just before 6 pm yesterday. Dubuque County Sheriff's and police units from Dyersville, Cascade, Farley, and Peosta responded to the call.
Meet a Local Leader: Andrew Mozena
Andrew Mozena began his career with Premier Bank in Dubuque at its inception in October 1998. He worked in numerous capacities until he was named president and CEO on March 23, 2020. In those positions, he is responsible for the oversight and direction of Premier Bank, while providing philanthropic support...
One Person Dead After Motorcycle Hits Deer in Eastern Iowa
(Monticello, IA) -- A motorcyclist is dead after hitting a deer in Jones County. Investigators say the crash happened around 5:30 on Wednesday evening on Highway 38 near Monticello. The motorcyclist was taken by air ambulance to an area hospital but later died of their injuries. The name of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.
Asbury Powerball Player Misses Winning Billions By One Number
Someone purchased a Powerball ticket in Asbury, Iowa, with five winning numbers but came within just one number of winning the $1.9 billion jackpot. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that a Powerball ticket purchased at Casey's General Store in Asbury matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball. Unfortunately, they won't be a newly minted billionaire, but reports indicate the Asbury, Iowa ticket will make someone $100,000 richer.
Iowa Secretary of State calls for Scott County recount due to absentee ballot count error
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has called for a recount in Scott County after an error in the counting of absentee ballots was found, according to a post published to his Twitter and Facebook accounts. In the post, Sec. Pate revealed that a mistake...
No injuries reported as firefighters battle blaze at Dubuque house
Dubuque Firefighters were on the scene of a blaze in a Dubuque home, though no injuries have been reported at this time. Around 1 pm on Tuesday, firefighters were dispatched to a home on 3rd Street. After receiving a report that a fire had started on the outside of the building. Dubuque Fire Chief said someone was doing work outside of the house at the time of fire but no injuries were reported.
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - A motorcyclist died after hitting a deer in Monticello on Wednesday. The Iowa State Patrol said it happened a little after 5:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 38 and 195th Street. ISP said a deer walked onto the highway and was hit by the motorcycle...
Salute to Women
People attend the Salute to Women Awards at Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque on Wednesday, Oct. 5. PHOTO CREDIT: JESSICA REILLY. Cindy Tang received the award for Woman of Innovation. PHOTO CREDIT: JESSICA REILLY. Laura Chandlee received the award for Woman Who Makes a Difference. PHOTO CREDIT: JESSICA REILLY. Lauren...
Error discovered in Scott County count; ballots being recounted
Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted that Scott County had discovered an error in the tabulation of absentee ballot numbers. Pate has issued an administrative recount for those absentee ballots. It is not yet known how many ballots could be involved in the recount...
47 wrongly-distributed ballots remade in Scott County, Audtior's Offiice said
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Almost 50 ballots cast at Duck Creek Lodge in Davenport were distributed incorrectly and later remade, according to Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. It was reported that candidates were missing from 47 ballots given at the Duck Creek Lodge polling place Tuesday morning, and the issue was brought to the Auditor's Office as the voting machine began rejecting the ballots.
Recounts completed for Des Moines, Warren counties following 'technical difficulties'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans in Warren, Des Moines and Linn counties have unofficial election results from Tuesday night after Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said the counties experienced "technical problems." Pate called on Des Moines and Warren counties to conduct administrative recounts as soon as possible. A...
Missing Dubuque man found dead
President Joe Biden spoke to representatives from around the world at the U.N. Climate Change Conference Friday. Friday is Veterans Day, and people around the country will celebrate past and present U.S. service members. Univ. of Northern Iowa to add nursing program. Updated: 5 hours ago. The University of Northern...
Timelapse of The Maximum Lunar Eclipse Over The I-74 Bridge
The City of Bettendorf shared this awesome timelapse of the Maximum Lunar Eclipse over the I-74 Bridge, showing the change in the moon as it sat in the sky above the bridge. What might even be cooler, is the color of the bridge matches the moon in a way that almost looks like the bridge is responsible for the red color of the moon.
Biz people
HIRED: Cassandra Siegert as account executive for outside sales. HIRED: Emily Haverland as a skilled and long-term care provider. HIRED: Patty Nieto-Caceres to the psychiatry and psychology department. Dubuque Bank & Trust. HIRED: Drew Townsend as the commercial team lead for the Dubuque market. Tri-Tech. HIRED: Kaitlin Feldmann as a...
