Vermont elects first female, out LGBTQ member of Congress
"It's incredibly exciting for Vermonters and for me personally. I'm the child of an immigrant. I'm the child of a working-class mom."
How Democrats secured a historic majority in the Vermont House
Democrats have never held this many seats in the lower chamber, and no single party has controlled this many districts in the chamber since 1966, according to state records. Read the story on VTDigger here: How Democrats secured a historic majority in the Vermont House.
VTDigger
Emerge Vermont alums shatter records on election night
Burlington, VT—Emerge Vermont, the state’s premier organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, delivered big wins up and down the ballot in yesterday’s general election. The organization had 59 alums on the ballot (not including justices of the peace) and 48 alums won—an 81% win rate. Winning alums include:
Advocate
Gay Man Michael Pieciak Elected Vermont Treasurer
Vermont has elected a gay man, Michael Pieciak, as state treasurer. Pieciak, a Democrat, bested Republican H. Brooke Paige in the race to replace Beth Pearce, also a Dem, who did not seek reelection. Pieciak will be the first member of the LGBTQ+ community to hold the office. He has...
WCAX
Vermont lawmakers expected to reconsider ranked-choice voting
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont may have just finished up its general election, but some in Montpelier are thinking ahead to changing the way the state votes in 2024. Vermont lawmakers say they expect to consider a look at ranked-choice voting, also known as instant runoff voting. The system allows voters to rank their choices on the ballot. The bottom candidates are eliminated until one candidate reaches 50%.
WCAX
Vermont officials poised to review renewable energy policy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Net metering advocates want Vermont to consider raising compensation for solar producers, saying the state is greatly undervaluing the energy the home producers contribute to the state’s renewable energy goals. But utilities have also pushed back, saying the current compensation rates are not sustainable over the long haul for non-solar customers that bear the brunt of energy infrastructure costs.
thecentersquare.com
Report gives New Hampshire 'low' ranking for democracy
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire lags behind other New England states in promoting democracy and expanding access to voting, according to a new independent report. The analysis by Movement Advancement Project, a Colorado-based nonprofit think tank, gave New Hampshire an overall "low" grade after receiving 8 out of 33.5 possible points in the ranking – the lowest among other states in the region.
WCAX
Scott won re-election but Seigel made an impact
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In the race for Vermont governor, Phil Scott keeps his job. While this isn’t surprising for an incumbent candidate, his challenger still made a mark. UVM political scientist Alex Garlick says despite Scott’s win, his Democratic competitor Brenda Seigle put up a spirited campaign. He...
thepulseofnh.com
Bolduc Issues A Post-Election Statement
Republican Senate hopeful Don Bolduc calls the results of Tuesday’s election disappointing, but that New Hampshire voters have spoken. In a statement, he said he congratulated Senator Maggie Hassan on her victory. Bolduc said they have political disagreements, but that the stakes are too high to wish elected representatives anything but success.
WMUR.com
Sununu gives mixed answers when asked whether he has presidential plans
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu is facing a lot of questions about whether he'll be running for president in 2024, and he's been giving some mixed answers. During the Granite State Debate last week before voters went to the polls Tuesday, Sununu sounded definitive about his commitment to serving a full term in the corner office and not running for president.
Troy Record
Phil Bayly’s new murder mystery at Vermont Ski Resort released
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — A body is found by two bicycle riders on a hot summer day in Saratoga County. The corpse is dressed to go snow skiing. The dead man’s credit card is traced to a ski resort in Vermont. How did he get so far from the fall line?
WCAX
Vermont homicide rate highest in 3 decades
mynbc5.com
After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration
A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of Granite Staters voted in Tuesday's midterm.
mynbc5.com
Phil Scott wins fourth term as governor, defeats Brenda Siegel
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Voters in deep-blue Vermont elected Republican Gov. Phil Scott to his fourth two-year term as the state’s top executive. Scott, 64, defeated Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates. Since he became governor in 2017, Scott said, he has focused on minimizing the tax burden,...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Senate - See election results
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont voters headed to the polls on Election Day to vote in a number of statewide and local elections, including who they want to represent them in the State House of Representatives. See election results for each county's districts as they are counted. Please note that...
Then Again: A terrified boy’s walk toward home spelled doom for wolves
The account of young Daniel Baldwin’s run through the woods wasn’t published until 64 years after the fact, when Daniel Thompson wrote it for the Argus and Patriot newspaper of Montpelier. Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: A terrified boy’s walk toward home spelled doom for wolves.
WCAX
Sanders: An election of huge consequence
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will be among countless others around the country Tuesday night closely watching the election returns that have the potential to reshape Congress. Speaking outside his polling location in Burlington Tuesday, Sanders said it will be an “election of huge consequence.”. “What’s...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Lieutenant Governor's race: See results
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont residents will head to the polls on Election Day to cast their ballot for the state's next lieutenant governor in a race between David Zuckerman and Sen. Joe Benning. This year, former lieutenant governor David Zuckerman (D-VT) is running to take back his old job...
WCAX
Feds allow Vt. extension of $40M in unspent pandemic cash
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are looking to extend emergency rent and utility relief for low-income Vermonters. Pandemic relief cash has supported numerous housing and social support programs, but many are coming to an end. Now, federal officials are giving Vermont an extension to use $40 million for programs including eviction protections, transitional housing, and the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
