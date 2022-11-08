ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, KY

WBKO

District 20 election race called into question by democrats due to gerrymandering

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to unofficial election results, Republican Kevin Jackson, will take over as House District 20′s newest state representative. “When those final numbers came in you could hear us out at the TV station (WBKO). My wife and family were screaming and hollering, and that was just the icing on the cake,” said Jackson.
BBC

US midterms: Local Kentucky races decided by coin toss

How do you do a selection when an election is tied? In Kentucky, a coin toss will do the trick, according to state law. Not one, but two contests had resort to this method this week - one for a council seat, another for a magistrate. The races were among...
wkyufm.org

Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone

When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
WBKO

WKU hosts Veterans Day ceremony and induction

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -On November 11, Americans celebrate Veterans Day. The day is to celebrate military veterans across the country who have served in the United States Armed Forces. In honor of Veterans Day, Western Kentucky University hosted its very own Veterans Day ceremony. The ceremony started off with...
wcluradio.com

Barren County Clerk’s Office releases unofficial election results

GLASGOW — The Barren County Clerk’s Office has released the preliminary results of the general election held Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. These results are unofficial. Of the 32,737 registered voters in Barren County, 14,395 voted during the general election. Federal Races. United States Senator. Rand PAUL (R) –...
WBKO

View from the Hill: Three teachers inducted into Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame, located at WKU’s Gary Ransdell Hall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three teachers who left an indelible mark during their careers in education will forever be enshrined in the Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame. One has been retired for more than 25 years, one has no immediate plans to retire and one was inducted posthumously after being nominated by her children, who were also her students.
WBKO

LifeWorks recieves $100,000 from Cheetah Clean CEO for transition academy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - LifeWorks at Western Kentucky University received a $100,000 gift from the Cheetah Clean Auto Wash CEO and Founder Jeff Fields. The gift was used to help support autistic young adults enrolled in the LifeWorks Transition Academy. The gift provides scholarship funds to participants of the two-year transition-to-independent living and employment program.
WBKO

One dead in fatal collision in Muhlenberg County

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - At approximately 9:20 a.m., the Greenville Police Department responded to a single vehicle collision in the 1400 block of KY 181 South. For an unknown reason, the 2002 Honda Civic, operated by Bessie Milam, 82, of Greenville, left the roadway and struck a tree. Milam was...
WBKO

Med Center Health hosting annual Charity Ball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is time to break out your finest suits and your most elegant dresses because the annual Med Center Health Charity Ball is taking place tomorrow, Nov. 12, 2022. The Med Center Health Foundation has been hosting its Charity Ball for 18 years now. Every...
WBKO

Operation "Pride" and State Farm partners to give away 150 trees

Veterans Day celebrated at WKU with Ceremony and Induction. Poppy’s Field Trip visits Russellville Christian School. This week Matt Stephens takes us to Russellville Christian School. Hopkinsville man sentenced to life in prison after fatal wreck. Updated: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST. Further investigation determined that Billy...
WBKO

Police investigate accidental shooting at Caneyville elementary school

Further investigation determined that Billy Jo Faughn was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the crash and was traveling at a high rate of speed. Kentucky man claims $2 million in Powerball lottery prize. Updated: 21 hours ago. Rickie Melton from Symsonia, Kentucky, bought the winning ticket...
The Associated Press

Tennessee DA seeks death sentence commutation, AG against

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s conservative attorney general and Nashville’s liberal district attorney are at odds over whether a death row inmate is intellectually disabled and consequently should not be executed. The case involves Byron Black, a 66-year-old inmate convicted in the 1988 shooting deaths of girlfriend Angela Clay, 29, and her two daughters, Latoya, 9, and Lakeisha, 6. Prosecutors said Black was in a jealous rage when he shot the three at their home. At the time, Black was on work release while serving time for shooting and wounding Clay’s estranged husband. Black previously sought to prove he was intellectually disabled in 2004, but that claim was rejected at the state and federal court level. Since then, other cases in both state and federal court have led to more finely tuned criteria for determining intellectual disability. Tennessee enacted a new law last year stating clearly that no defendant with an intellectual disability at the time of their crime can be executed. The law is retroactive, but with a catch. A defendant cannot file a new disability claim “if the issue of whether the defendant has an intellectual disability has been previously adjudicated on the merits.”
