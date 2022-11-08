Read full article on original website
WBKO
District 20 election race called into question by democrats due to gerrymandering
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to unofficial election results, Republican Kevin Jackson, will take over as House District 20′s newest state representative. “When those final numbers came in you could hear us out at the TV station (WBKO). My wife and family were screaming and hollering, and that was just the icing on the cake,” said Jackson.
BBC
US midterms: Local Kentucky races decided by coin toss
How do you do a selection when an election is tied? In Kentucky, a coin toss will do the trick, according to state law. Not one, but two contests had resort to this method this week - one for a council seat, another for a magistrate. The races were among...
wkyufm.org
Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone
When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
Riot at Kentucky juvenile detention center leaves several people injured
Several young people and staff were wounded when a riot broke out in a maximum-security juvenile detention center in Kentucky, authorities said Saturday. The disturbance began Friday night when a juvenile assaulted a staff member, took the employee’s keys and released other juveniles from their cells at the Adair Regional Detention Center, Kentucky State Police said.
k105.com
Trooper residing in Grayson Co. who formerly was named Trooper of the Year promoted to sergeant
A Kentucky State Police Post 4 trooper residing in Grayson County has been promoted by the agency. Trooper Blake Owens was promoted to sergeant. Owens, along with 30 other troopers promoted since November 1, 2021, was recognized by Kentucky State Police leadership and Gov. Andy Beshear at a ceremony earlier this week.
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
WBKO
WKU hosts Veterans Day ceremony and induction
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -On November 11, Americans celebrate Veterans Day. The day is to celebrate military veterans across the country who have served in the United States Armed Forces. In honor of Veterans Day, Western Kentucky University hosted its very own Veterans Day ceremony. The ceremony started off with...
wcluradio.com
Barren County Clerk’s Office releases unofficial election results
GLASGOW — The Barren County Clerk’s Office has released the preliminary results of the general election held Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. These results are unofficial. Of the 32,737 registered voters in Barren County, 14,395 voted during the general election. Federal Races. United States Senator. Rand PAUL (R) –...
WBKO
View from the Hill: Three teachers inducted into Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame, located at WKU’s Gary Ransdell Hall
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three teachers who left an indelible mark during their careers in education will forever be enshrined in the Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame. One has been retired for more than 25 years, one has no immediate plans to retire and one was inducted posthumously after being nominated by her children, who were also her students.
Following General Election results in Muhlenberg County
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – You can find the latest election results for the November 8 General Election in Muhlenberg County on this page. You can find more statewide results on our Kentucky results page.
WBKO
LifeWorks recieves $100,000 from Cheetah Clean CEO for transition academy
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - LifeWorks at Western Kentucky University received a $100,000 gift from the Cheetah Clean Auto Wash CEO and Founder Jeff Fields. The gift was used to help support autistic young adults enrolled in the LifeWorks Transition Academy. The gift provides scholarship funds to participants of the two-year transition-to-independent living and employment program.
k105.com
Wildfires burning nearly 2,000 acres in eastern Ky. Leitchfield FD responds to nearly 10 grass/woods fires.
Firefighters in eastern Kentucky continue to battle a growing number of forest fires, including a massive fire in Breathitt County, as dry weather and windy conditions turn Kentucky into a tinder box. A fire has burned more than 1,000 acres in Breathitt County, according to the Watts Caney Fire Department....
WBKO
One dead in fatal collision in Muhlenberg County
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - At approximately 9:20 a.m., the Greenville Police Department responded to a single vehicle collision in the 1400 block of KY 181 South. For an unknown reason, the 2002 Honda Civic, operated by Bessie Milam, 82, of Greenville, left the roadway and struck a tree. Milam was...
WBKO
Med Center Health hosting annual Charity Ball
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is time to break out your finest suits and your most elegant dresses because the annual Med Center Health Charity Ball is taking place tomorrow, Nov. 12, 2022. The Med Center Health Foundation has been hosting its Charity Ball for 18 years now. Every...
WBKO
Operation "Pride" and State Farm partners to give away 150 trees
Veterans Day celebrated at WKU with Ceremony and Induction. Poppy’s Field Trip visits Russellville Christian School. This week Matt Stephens takes us to Russellville Christian School. Hopkinsville man sentenced to life in prison after fatal wreck. Updated: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST. Further investigation determined that Billy...
Watch TVA implode cooling towers at Kentucky coal plant
As the Tennessee Valley Authority continues to clear the Paradise Fossil Plant site, three cooling towers were imploded on November 10.
WBKO
Police investigate accidental shooting at Caneyville elementary school
Further investigation determined that Billy Jo Faughn was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the crash and was traveling at a high rate of speed. Kentucky man claims $2 million in Powerball lottery prize. Updated: 21 hours ago. Rickie Melton from Symsonia, Kentucky, bought the winning ticket...
Kentucky man faces criminal charges after gun discharges inside school, feet away from kids
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — A Grayson County man is facing criminal charges after he accidentally shot himself inside an elementary school while children were practicing basketball only a few feet away. Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins says video from Caneyville Elementary School shows Matthew Nash, 37, running up and down...
Tennessee DA seeks death sentence commutation, AG against
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s conservative attorney general and Nashville’s liberal district attorney are at odds over whether a death row inmate is intellectually disabled and consequently should not be executed. The case involves Byron Black, a 66-year-old inmate convicted in the 1988 shooting deaths of girlfriend Angela Clay, 29, and her two daughters, Latoya, 9, and Lakeisha, 6. Prosecutors said Black was in a jealous rage when he shot the three at their home. At the time, Black was on work release while serving time for shooting and wounding Clay’s estranged husband. Black previously sought to prove he was intellectually disabled in 2004, but that claim was rejected at the state and federal court level. Since then, other cases in both state and federal court have led to more finely tuned criteria for determining intellectual disability. Tennessee enacted a new law last year stating clearly that no defendant with an intellectual disability at the time of their crime can be executed. The law is retroactive, but with a catch. A defendant cannot file a new disability claim “if the issue of whether the defendant has an intellectual disability has been previously adjudicated on the merits.”
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
