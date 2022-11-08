Read full article on original website
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; New York Jets soar into top 10
After a month of wearing the silver medal, the undefeated Eagles have at long last regained their perch atop the NFL Power Rankings. Philly is back at No. 1, thanks to a prime-time win coupled with the Bills' surprise stumble against the Jets at the Meadowlands. Yes, the Jets, who have once again worked their way back into the top 10. This really has been a strange season, hasn't it?
Big Blue View
Giants news, 11/8: Second-half keys, McKinney injury, Jones suitors, more headlines
Can the Giants finish what they started by making the playoffs? that the Giants probably need to win at least four of them, getting to what was originally seen as an unlikely 10-win season, to get to the playoffs. Just because they won six of their first eight there is no guarantee they will win four or more of those final nine.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 11/9: Xavier McKinney fallout, Aaron Robinson likely out for year, more headlines
"Now, because of something completely avoidable and selfish, he will not be available to the Giants for at least the next four weeks," wrote BBV's Ed Valentine. "Players, of course, are young men with money and they have a right to relax away from the game. Still, it’s OK to expect better from a team leader and cornerstone of the future."
Big Blue View
NFL Week 10 picks, predictions: Will the Giants defeat the Texans?
Can the New York Giants get the second half of their season off to a good start with a victory on Sunday over the Houston Texans? See what the Big Blue View staff thinks of that game and the rest of the NFL Week 10 schedule in this week’s staff picks.
Big Blue View
The Giants and I hope they are ready to go
Not that it means anything in real time but coming out of the bye week the Giant team has a 7-6 record. This team should be coming back fresh and should be a little healthier. (What the Hell was McKinney Thinking?) When it comes to Contracts these guys seem to quickly understand that the NFL is a business. So, wouldn't you think that the Young Guys on Vacation with Money Argument would go right out the window and that he/ they would (and he did) take full responsibility for their decision making and conduct! Now the, or one of the most important questions will be, do they hold back game checks for time missed due to a non- football, bone headed injury? He seems to be alright with that, knowing that it was stupid or irresponsible and that he had let his team down. I would say that if that money helps them, if they are allowed to use that cash to pay a replacement, great. But if that is dead money, are they better off paying him and hoping it will be remembered come contract time and bring some good will? Dream on! Once the agent gets involved it quickly turns into "Show Me the Money!" That said, I'm a Big McKinney Fan and hope he ends up being, "Only a Giant!"
Big Blue View
Calling All Passionate Giants Fans/Writers
The Ringer
Week 10 NFL Power Rankings: A New No. 1 at Midseason
Officially at the halfway mark of the 2022 season, the Philadelphia Eagles stand out as the league’s biggest surprise: They weren’t even the favorite to win their division following the 2022 NFL draft, and seven other teams had better odds to win the NFC. Now, they’re the NFL’s only undefeated team and the odds-on favorite to secure the no. 1 seed in the conference. Other surprise teams at midseason are the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Los Angeles Rams—all for opposite reasons, and you’ll see that reflected in these rankings. The New York Jets, New York Giants, and Seattle Seahawks are easily the biggest movers compared to my preseason power rankings, as all three have jumped out of the bottom six and into the top half of the league after hot starts. The only team ranked in the exact same spot it was at the start of the season is the Houston Texans—all the way at the bottom.
Short-handed on defense, Chargers still waive former first-round pick Jerry Tillery
Even though they are short-handed on the defensive line, the Chargers felt it was prudent to waive defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, a first-round draft pick in 2019.
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Texans, Week 10: 5 things to watch this week
The New York Giants return from their bye week Sunday to host the 1-6-1 Houston Texans. The 6-2 Giants need a victory to get their second half of the season playoff push off to a good start. Here are five things to watch this week. Winning when they should win.
Yardbarker
49ers vs Chargers: Players to Watch in Win Streak Hope
This weekend the San Francisco 49ers are set to face off against the LA Chargers in Sunday Night Football. In this 49ers vs Chargers matchup up, there is a lot to watch for. Both these teams have lost more games than may have been expected going into the season. Here are three San Francisco players to watch in the 49ers vs Chiefs matchup.
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Texans: 5 questions with Battle Red Blog
The New York Giants face the Houston Texans on Sunday, a team Giants fans may not be familiar with. Cory De La Guardia of SB Nation’s Battle Red Blog helps us out in this week’s ‘5 questions.’. Ed: What do you make of the Texans? Are they...
If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Texans on TV
The New York Giants (6-2) are preparing to host the Houston Texans (1-6-1) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 10 matchup. The Giants are returning from a much-needed bye week, while the Texans are riding a three-game losing streak. Those in the blue region of the TV map will get...
