Not that it means anything in real time but coming out of the bye week the Giant team has a 7-6 record. This team should be coming back fresh and should be a little healthier. (What the Hell was McKinney Thinking?) When it comes to Contracts these guys seem to quickly understand that the NFL is a business. So, wouldn't you think that the Young Guys on Vacation with Money Argument would go right out the window and that he/ they would (and he did) take full responsibility for their decision making and conduct! Now the, or one of the most important questions will be, do they hold back game checks for time missed due to a non- football, bone headed injury? He seems to be alright with that, knowing that it was stupid or irresponsible and that he had let his team down. I would say that if that money helps them, if they are allowed to use that cash to pay a replacement, great. But if that is dead money, are they better off paying him and hoping it will be remembered come contract time and bring some good will? Dream on! Once the agent gets involved it quickly turns into "Show Me the Money!" That said, I'm a Big McKinney Fan and hope he ends up being, "Only a Giant!"

