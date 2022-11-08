Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Bills expect Josh Allen (elbow) to start versus Vikings in Week 10
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) is expected to be available and to start in the team's Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings. After extensive meetings with doctors this week, the belief is that Allen is at little to no risk of further injuring his elbow, so he should be active for the Bills' important Week 10 game against the 7-1 Vikings. The Bills have not yet made any formal announcements, but he should be expected to start.
Jones, Barkley lead Giants past Texans for 7-2 start
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have been finding ways to win all season and they came up with a new one against the Houston Texans.Saquon Barkley left. Saquon Barkley right. Saquon Barkley up the middle.Barkley carried a career-high 35 times for 152 yards and scored a touchdown as the surprising Giants returned from their bye week and beat the Houston Texans 24-16 on Sunday."I think he loves those opportunities," said quarterback Daniel Jones, who threw two touchdown passes to help the Giants improve to 7-2. "He loves the opportunity to take over a game and play as well...
numberfire.com
Bucs' Leonard Fournette (hip) doubtful to return in Week 10
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is doubtful to return to the team's Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Fournette was playing into the fourth quarter of the game, so it's unclear whether his "doubtful" tag is related to the amount of time remaining in the game, or to the severity of his hip injury. We'll have to wait to find out just how serious the injury is, but his absence should open up additional opportunities for Rachaad White as the team's primary ball carrier.
numberfire.com
Rapoport: Buffalo's' Josh Allen (elbow) 'in line to play' in Week 10's matchup versus Vikings
According to Ian Rapoport, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) is "in line to play" in Week 10's contest against the Minnesota Vikings. After Allen displayed an ability to grip a football and Matt Barkley was not activated off the Bills' practice squad, Buffalo's starting quarterback is reportedly on track to play in Week 10 per Rapoport.
numberfire.com
Colts return to Matt Ryan in Week 10; Sam Ehlinger to the bench
The Indianapolis Colts will start Matt Ryan at quarterback for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Colts made the shocking decision two weeks ago to bench Ryan and replace him with Sam Ehlinger, but it now seems that with former head coach Frank Reich gone, Ryan has been reinstalled at quarterback. He'll face off against a Raiders defense that has struggled to prevent their opponents from scoring.
numberfire.com
Matthew Stafford (concussion) ruled out for Rams in Week 10; John Wolford to start
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will not play Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Arizona Cardinals. It's a battle of the backups in Los Angeles on Sunday. Not only has Stafford been ruled out with a concussion, Kyler Murray is also sidelined due to a hamstring injury. As a result, it'll be John Wolford and Colt McCoy getting the nod under center for the two NFC West teams.
numberfire.com
Ryan Tannehill (ankle) officially active for Titans in Week 10
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will play Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Broncos. After missing the last two games for a non-COVID illness and a sprained ankle, the Texas A&M product has officially received the green light to play. It's unclear how much the ankle ailment will limit him, but at the very least, he will return to his role as starting quarterback. Malik Willis will resume backup duties.
numberfire.com
Teddy Bridgewater (knee) will not play in Dolphins' Week 10 game
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) will not play in the team's Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns. According to Ian Rapoport, Bridgewater had a flare up of a chronic knee issue this week, and will not be active for the team's Week 10 contest. That leaves rookie Skylar Thompson as the primary backup to Tua Tagovailoa.
numberfire.com
Colt McCoy starting for Cardinals in Week 10
The Arizona Cardinals will start Colt McCoy at quarterback for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. McCoy will take over at starting quarterback in Week 10 while Kyler Murray deals with a troublesome hamstring injury. The veteran was forced into action for three weeks in 2021, leading the team to a solid 2-1 record.
numberfire.com
Fowler: Rams' John Wolford 'set to start' in Week 10 'barring drastic change'
According to Jeremy Fowler, Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford is currently expected to start in Week 10's game against the Arizona Cardinals. With Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol, Wolford is expected to make his first start under center this season against an Arizona defense allowing 21.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Cameron Brate (neck) questionable in Week 10
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (neck) is listed as questionable for Week 10's game against the Seattle Seahawks. After three full practices, Brate's potential return from his neck injury is currently in question. In a matchup versus a Seahawks' team ranked 32nd in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends, expect Cade Otton to see more snaps if Brate remains inactive.
numberfire.com
Deon Jackson (knee) out for Colts' Week 10 matchup versus Raiders
Indianapolis Colts running back Deon Jackson (knee) is ruled out for Week 10's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jackson will sit in Week 10 after he missed all of this week's practices with a knee injury. Expect Jonathan Taylor to play a lead role in the Colts' backfield versus a Raiders' team allowing 23.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
numberfire.com
Wilks: Carolina's P.J. Walker expected to start in Week 11
According to interim head coach Steve Wilks, Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker is expected to start in Week 11's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Walker is expected to make his sixth start this season after his victory in Week 10. On 106 attempts this season, Walker is currently ranked 26th...
numberfire.com
Hornets starting LaMelo Ball (ankle) for inactive Dennis Smith on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Ball will make his season debut and his first start after missing extended time with a left ankle sprain. In 30.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Ball to score 36.9 FanDuel points. Ball's projection includes...
numberfire.com
San Francisco's Elijah Mitchell (knee) to be activated off injured reserve
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell will activated off injured reserve before Week 10's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mitchell is on track to return after an extended absence with a knee injury. In a backup role against a Chargers' defense allowing 27.7 FanDuel points per game to...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (ankle) questionable on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell's availability is currently in limbo with a right ankle strain. Expect Isaac Okoro to play more minutes versus a Timberwolves' team ranked 11th in FanDuel points allowed per game to shooting guards if Mitchell is ruled out.
numberfire.com
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Mailbag 11/11/22
Is Najee Harris really about to lose his job? Will Tom Brady be a worthwhile starter from here on out? Which player does JJ like a lot more than the market right now? Those questions -- and more -- are answered on this week's mailbag episode. Available on Apple Podcasts,...
numberfire.com
Pistons starting Cory Joseph for inactive Cade Cunningham (shin) on Friday
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is starting in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Joseph will make his second start this season after Cade Cunningham was held out with shin soreness. In 26.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Joseph to score 21.8 FanDuel points. Joseph's projection includes 9.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Alec Burks (conditioning) ruled out for Detroit on Saturday
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. After playing 25 minutes in his season debut on Friday, Burks has been ruled out of action on the second leg of the back-to-back set due to return to competition reconditioning. In 25...
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) remains out Sunday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Smith continues to deal with his strained calf, and at this point, it is unclear if he'll be returning to the court anytime soon. Expect more work once again for Bruce Brown. In...
