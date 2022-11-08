Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Northern New York leaders provide update on Battlefield Memorial Gateway Project
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Northern New York leaders provided an update on theBattlefield Memorial Gateway Project on Thursday. The project will be located on Sunset Drive, which will be renamed Battlefield Lane. It is off Route 9 across from Clare and Carl's. The goal of the proposed project is to...
mynbc5.com
SUNY schools are facing millions of dollars of budget deficits
Officials and organizations across New York are becoming concerned after learning three SUNY system schools are facing budget deficits in the millions of dollars. SUNY Plattsburgh faces the biggest deficit of $7.8 million, while SUNY Canton and Potsdam both face a deficit of $5.5 million. On Thursday morning, the United...
mynbc5.com
Veteran from Vermont raises awareness about burn pits following battle with cancer
RUPERT, Vt. — "I think it's like being on a ticking time bomb," said 69-year-old Danny Pinsonault when asked about his brain cancer diagnosis. Pinsonault served in the U.S. military as a master sergeant in Kuwait from 2002 to 2003. A 30-year Army Reserve veteran, he served in active duty in Kuwait during that period.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Department of Health unveils new software expected to improve patient care
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Health is unveiling a new statewide initiative through a partnership with the clinical software company VisualDx. The first-of-its-kind program is expected to mobilize public health across Vermont and will bring the latest information to phones and other mobile devices. It will also provide patients with real-time diagnosis, results, or treatment options.
mynbc5.com
“The money stays more in the state”: why Vermonters should buy local this holiday season
ORWELL, Vt. — Two weeks from now, families across the nation will be gathering with family and friends to not only give thanks, but to eat some turkey. However, not everyone knows where their Thanksgiving bird comes from, and the Vermont Fresh Network encourages folks to buy local this holiday season.
mynbc5.com
From Tropics to Snowflakes; Weekend of Change
The tropical warmth and humidity from Nicole will be replaced by cooler and drier air Saturday afternoon. It will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures falling through the 50s this afternoon. A few showers may linger late tonight into tomorrow. Mountain snow showers are possible on Sunday, especially in NY and...
mynbc5.com
Heavy rain exits early Saturday morning
The rain will be heavy at times tonight into early Saturday morning, largely wrapping up by midday Saturday. Rainfall totals along and north of the track will be on the order of several inches, perhaps more than 2" in the hardest-hit areas. Northern New York is the mostly likely area for the heaviest rainfall.
mynbc5.com
Nicole's remnants bring rain, warmth and humidity
Friday evening, mainly after 4 PM, Nicole's rain moves in from the south. Despite abundant cloud cover, most of the daylight hours will be dry and mild with highs in the 60s to near 70. The rain will be heavy at times tonight into early Saturday morning, largely wrapping up...
mynbc5.com
St. Albans veterans day parade celebrates local heroes
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — On Friday morning in St. Albans, veterans, first responders, and community members marched down Main St. in recognition of Veterans Day. The parade started at Bellows Free Academy to give students the chance to participate. “If there’s anything that is important, it is that...
Comments / 0