Vermont State

SUNY schools are facing millions of dollars of budget deficits

Officials and organizations across New York are becoming concerned after learning three SUNY system schools are facing budget deficits in the millions of dollars. SUNY Plattsburgh faces the biggest deficit of $7.8 million, while SUNY Canton and Potsdam both face a deficit of $5.5 million. On Thursday morning, the United...
Vermont Department of Health unveils new software expected to improve patient care

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Health is unveiling a new statewide initiative through a partnership with the clinical software company VisualDx. The first-of-its-kind program is expected to mobilize public health across Vermont and will bring the latest information to phones and other mobile devices. It will also provide patients with real-time diagnosis, results, or treatment options.
From Tropics to Snowflakes; Weekend of Change

The tropical warmth and humidity from Nicole will be replaced by cooler and drier air Saturday afternoon. It will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures falling through the 50s this afternoon. A few showers may linger late tonight into tomorrow. Mountain snow showers are possible on Sunday, especially in NY and...
Heavy rain exits early Saturday morning

The rain will be heavy at times tonight into early Saturday morning, largely wrapping up by midday Saturday. Rainfall totals along and north of the track will be on the order of several inches, perhaps more than 2" in the hardest-hit areas. Northern New York is the mostly likely area for the heaviest rainfall.
Nicole's remnants bring rain, warmth and humidity

Friday evening, mainly after 4 PM, Nicole's rain moves in from the south. Despite abundant cloud cover, most of the daylight hours will be dry and mild with highs in the 60s to near 70. The rain will be heavy at times tonight into early Saturday morning, largely wrapping up...
St. Albans veterans day parade celebrates local heroes

SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — On Friday morning in St. Albans, veterans, first responders, and community members marched down Main St. in recognition of Veterans Day. The parade started at Bellows Free Academy to give students the chance to participate. “If there’s anything that is important, it is that...
