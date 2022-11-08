Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
One of the decade’s most underrated comedies laughs at financial catastrophe to endure as a cult classic
The Lonely Island have developed a rather unwanted habit on the big screen for crafting widely-adored movies that end up tanking at the box office. The Watch is the odd one out because it was terrible on almost every level, but the comedy trio’s feature-length collaborations on Hot Rod, MacGruber, and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping all bombed horrendously in theaters.
wegotthiscovered.com
Hilary Duff thinks Aaron Carter tell-all book is too soon
There’s an old adage in show business that you have to strike while the iron’s hot. That missive gets murkier when someone dies. Actress Hilary Duff went hard at Ballast Books for doing just that with Aaron Carter – rushing out a memoir quickly after his death.
wegotthiscovered.com
Bryce Dallas Howard looks set to reboot one of Disney’s oldest sci-fi franchises
Bryce Dallas Howard is no stranger to helping relaunch classic franchises, from playing Claire Dearing in the Jurassic World films to starring in Disney’s underrated Pete’s Dragon remake released in 2016. Now it’s looking like Howard, who has likewise directed various Star Wars TV episodes and lent her voice to a fan-favorite character in Tales of the Jedi, is about to team up with the Mouse House once again. This time to star in a reboot of one of the studio’s oldest sci-fi IPs.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’
Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Indiana Jones’ TV series rumored to focus on a character you absolutely do not care about
Eyes were rolled when it was first revealed that Disney and Lucasfilm were seeking pitches for a TV series set in the Indiana Jones universe, even though nobody was shocked by the revelation the two IP-loving outfits were keen to continue wringing more stories out of a lucrative property. It’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift fills in blank spaces on her calendar with 17 new Eras Tour dates
Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Constantine’ director surprisingly names Stephen Colbert as a key figure in the sequel’s existence
When the long-awaited sequel was finally confirmed after almost two decades of wishful thinking, the main driving forces behind DC and Warner Bros.’ Constantine sequel were unsurprisingly star Keanu Reeves, writer and producer Akiva Goldsman, and director Francis Lawrence. However, the latter has now named a certain late night talk show host as another pivotal figure.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ costume designer was asked to draw inspiration from Batman
The MCU doesn’t just give fans action and suspense. It brings visual stimulation that includes settings, neat gadgets, and awesome suits. Where the latter comes from is up to specialists like Autumn Arkapaw who worked hard to accomplish Ryan Coogler’s DCU-inspired vision in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ruth...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s hottest comic book property returns to declare war on the Top 10 in 70 countries
With The Umbrella Academy and Sweet Tooth currently on hiatus, Lucifer and Locke & Key having wrapped up their runs, The Old Guard sequel in the midst of post-production, the Defenders Saga having migrated over to Disney Plus, and the likes of Raising Dion and Jupiter’s Legacy being kicked to the curb, a gap in the market has opened up for Warrior Nun to swoop in and declare itself as Netflix’s hottest comic book property.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best Letitia Wright movies and TV shows, ranked
Letitia Wright burst onto the scene in Hollywood as Shuri in Marvel’s Black Panther. However, long before building gadgets and saving Wakanda, Wright made a name for herself in her home of Britain, starring in many emotional dramas and comedies, and becoming one of the rising talents in the 2010s.
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: Season 3 of ‘Mythic Quest’ will feel like a homecoming for fans
Where is there left to go after every expansion pack has been added on, every side mission explored, and countless cyber trinkets horded – except somewhere new? These and other issues challenge tech boffins Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), as Mythic Quest returns for a third season on Apple.
wegotthiscovered.com
A ‘Solo’ hero is back in the ‘Star Wars’ spotlight and facing down the Emperor himself
Solo: A Star Wars Story turned out to be a narrative dead end. After a chaotic production, the film was released in 2018 to a disinterested public and ended up as a shock box office disappointment. Disney and Lucasfilm promptly ditched their plans for a new Star Wars movie each year and refocused on Disney Plus shows, while the dangling plot threads from the movie were all but abandoned.
wegotthiscovered.com
Alibaba Saluja of ‘Magi’: His strength, age, and love interest, explained
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic, Magi: The Kingdom of Magic, and the Magi manga series. Have you ever read a book or watched a movie in which a main character has no discernible flaws? Despite many of us wanting to be this idealized version of a human who looks and acts perfect and never makes any mistakes, we’re also bored to death by them. Although we enjoy stories about fictional heroes who win at life, we also appreciate the occasional setback that comes their way, because it makes them more relatable to our own experiences. In the end, no one is more lovable than a character you don’t always have to take too seriously, like anime Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic and sequel Magi: The Kingdom of Magic‘s deuteragonist Alibaba Saluja.
wegotthiscovered.com
Could Lindsay Lohan be set for a career renaissance like Brendan Fraser?
Following an extended period out of the limelight, Lindsay Lohan looks set for a jugular return to filmmaking thanks to an “excellent” performance in a new Netflix movie. Lohan’s tumultuous past has engulfed public opinion of her for almost the entirety of the 2010s, but with the 2020s swinging in hot, it looks like the change in decade could be doing a world of good for her. The star of Mean Girls, The Parent Trap, and countless other early 00s hits is making a massive comeback.
wegotthiscovered.com
A pretentious R-rated fantasy flop that was shut down and resurrected ponders existence on Disney Plus
Having broken through to the mainstream and established himself as a fast-rising talent well worth keeping an eye on through his second feature Requiem for a Dream, expectations were high for Darren Aronofsky’s follow-up The Fountain, but things didn’t get off to a great start when the studio pulled the plug due to budget overruns.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unflinching cult horror that inspired a pointless remake earns a new wave of appreciation
There’s something intriguing about a horror movie that steers away from the norm of terrifying moviegoers and instead opts to convey a deeper meaning. Some of these genre features fail to hit the nail on the head, but others deserve to be recognized for their originality — which is precisely the case for 2008’s Martyrs.
wegotthiscovered.com
Action junkies think they’ve finally settled on the stupidest movie from the genre’s dumbest hero
When you think of the modern era’s most noteworthy action heroes, the name of Steven Seagal is always destined to come up. Obviously, the veteran actor hasn’t exactly been renowned for the quality of his output, but he’s become so synonymous with a particular brand of low budget ass-kicking that it would be unfair to leave him out of the discussion, regardless of how bad the majority of his filmography over the last three decades has proven to be.
wegotthiscovered.com
A monstrous head-to-head film that impressed critics and audiences alike is leaving HBO Max
Roaring its way out of HBO Max soon is arguably the best-ever monster film put to screen, with audiences only given a small amount of time before it disappears. Godzilla vs. Kong wowed audiences in 2021 by somehow managing to put both a giant lizard and a ridiculously big monkey into a movie and making it enjoyable. Knowingly stupid and havign some fun with itself, it’s unfortunately going to set sail soon for different streaming shores.
wegotthiscovered.com
Depending on who you ask, third time may or may not have been the charm for a classic sci-fi horror story
If anybody thinks the trend for running well-known stories into the ground is a modern phenomenon, evidence to the contrary doesn’t come much clearer than Jack Finney’s 1955 novel The Body Snatchers. It only took a year following the tale’s publication for the live-action adaptation to arrive, with...
wegotthiscovered.com
An unfairly underrated and utterly insane horror comedy can’t escape the entirely valid criticism of its awful ending
When hardcore horror fans first heard that the co-writer and director of Jason Statham’s demented Crank duology was teaming up with Nicolas Cage for a high concept horror comedy, Mom and Dad instantly shot to the somewhere near the top of their must-see lists. That’s entirely fair, when the...
Comments / 0