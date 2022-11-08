Read full article on original website
Related
Heads up! "Blinding sun" likely to cause problems on Colorado roads
If you've been living in Colorado for long, you know November marks the season of blinding sunlight during morning commutes, capable of making it impossible to see lanes ahead. Colorado Department of Transportation has issued a warning about likely safety closures due to bright glares drastically reducing visibility on some roads around the state.
What Are These Weird New Ships By Colorado Mountain Passes?
Aliens aren't invading Colorado, but there is some new technology making appearances near some Colorado mountain passes. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, some egg-shaped devices lined up around Eisenhower Tunnel, Berthoud Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass are actually avalanche mitigation devices. Gazex Avalanche Control Systems...
KDVR.com
A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver propositions
FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver …. FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. 6-year-old girl raises money to buy turkeys. A 6-year-old girl and her family are raising money to buy turkeys...
87 MPH winds recorded on Colorado mountain pass; Blowing dust on radar in plains
Ahead of a major temperature swing that could send lows in Colorado plummeting to single-digits (or lower), strong winds rolled through the state on Wednesday. One Twitter post from the National Weather Service in Grand Junction indicates that some of the highest wind speeds took place on top of Colorado's Monarch Pass at 10,923 feet of elevation. The Wednesday night report states that winds hit 87 miles per hour on the pass. It's also worth noting that strong winds of 78 miles per hour were also recorded in Steamboat Springs.
Colorado town to hit 2 degrees tonight, negative temps possible in mountains
According to the National Weather Service, Thursday night is set to be the coldest night of the season thus far in Colorado. Consistent temperatures in the teens are expected in the mountains and on mountain passes, with temperatures dipping into the 20s along the Eastern Plains and the I-25 corridor for extended periods of time.
Here's where dozens of earthquakes have taken place in Colorado in 2022
Have you ever experienced an earthquake in Colorado? If you've been here for long, you probably have, but it's also likely you may not have noticed. Many earthquakes occur in Colorado throughout the year, but most aren't very powerful. However, that's not always the case. According to EarthquakeTrack.com, the largest...
Some Colorado races too close to call
It is safe to say our elections are not over yet.
Travel + Leisure Magazine Lists Five Southwestern Towns as Best in Colorado
We get to experience the allure of Northern Colorado every day — but have you ever traveled down south?. Travel + Leisure recently highlighted five cities in Southwestern Colorado. While the lifestyle magazine notes the region "feels off the beaten path," it says that doesn't make it any less breathtaking.
Early season snowpack situation good for Colorado
In spite of a rare three-peat La Nina, early season indicators are pointing towards above average snowpack in Colorado.
KDVR.com
What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race
Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in the razor-thin 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch. What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race. Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in...
Popular Texas-based fast food chain, Whataburger, announces 4 more Colorado locations
Whataburger, the popular Texas-based chain of burger restaurants, has recently announced that it will be opening four more locations in Colorado as the franchise expands. Like the first two Colorado locations, the four new ones will be located in Colorado Springs. “We are thrilled to continue to bring Whataburger’s signature...
F-16 Fighting Falcons will fly over Colorado for Veterans Day
AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Air National Guard will fly a formation of F-16 Fighting Falcons on Friday to commemorate Veterans Day. The 140th Wing will launch the jets from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The flyovers will arrive in Fruita at 11 a.m....
denverite.com
Colorado’s new HOA law has stopped foreclosure cases in one Green Valley Ranch subdivision
Earlier this year, city officials called an emergency meeting on something they’d not dealt with before: They learned Green Valley Ranch residents were fighting potential foreclosures on their homes in cases brought to court by their homeowners’ associations. For years, Colorado HOAs had the power to pursue liens...
Where Are Colorado Transplants Coming From? These Three States
The word "transplant" has become commonplace in Colorado vernacular. You'll often hear it come out of the mouths of Centennial State natives, complaining about newcomers from California or Texas. Some (like this Kyle Clark viewer) will say that a dislike for transplants is unwarranted, and others will remain staunch in...
Colorado Is NOT A Good State For Fast Food Lovers. Here’s Why
Colorado is a busy state, which means we love our fast food options around town. Apparently, though, Colorado is not a great state for fast-food lovers... Here's why. Maybe you're just busy all of the time and it's easy, or maybe you just love fast food. From the golden arches to the king of the burgers. From the best chicken ever (except on Sundays) to Louisianna fast. Or maybe you like to run "for the border." Colorado has pretty much every single major fast food restaurant somewhere within our box state. So why are;t we a good state for fast food lovers?
KRDO
Colorado Proposition 125 likely headed for an automatic recount
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--If passed, Colorado proposition 125 would allow grocery and other stores to sell wine. The vote is currently very close, meaning the state will likely pay for a mandatory recount. KRDO spoke with some shoppers at an Albertsons on the North side of Pueblo, and some residents believe...
Colorado Elk Stuck In A Trampoline Works On Its Routine
Oh, those silly little elk and the crazy predicaments they get themselves into. Ok, so there isn't really anything little about them but the silly part comes into play nicely on this occasion in Evergreen I'm going, to be honest, I've never seen anything like this in my life but there's a first for everything right?
KDVR.com
Colorado Point of View: Future of Republicans in Colorado
Guest state Sen. Paul Lundeen (R) talks about the GOP's role in 2022 elections. Colorado Point of View: Future of Republicans in …. Guest state Sen. Paul Lundeen (R) talks about the GOP's role in 2022 elections. Denver weather: Warm weekend ahead of workweek temperature …. Enjoy the warm-up this...
thecatalystnews.com
What Another La Niña Year Means for Winter in Colorado
November 11, 2022 | ACTIVE LIFE | By Dylan Carey | Illustration by Rowan Kempen. The La Niña weather pattern is expected to impact the weather in Colorado this winter. This season will mark the third year in a row that La Niña has affected Colorado, a phenomenon that has only happened two other times in the last 72 years. However, a study by Advancing Earth and Space Science projects that La Niña winters will become more common in the western United States. Historically, La Niña winters only occur once every three to five years.
KDVR.com
Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins
The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0