Read full article on original website
Related
physiciansweekly.com
Performing More Than One Level of Posterior Cervical Decompression and Fusion Does Not Improve Patient-Reported Outcomes
The purpose of this research was to ascertain if the use of instrumentation across the cervicothoracic junction (CTJ) in elective multilevel posterior cervical decompression and fusion (PCF) is related to better patient-reported outcome metrics (PROMs). Although it may take longer to do the operation, fusing the CTJ may reduce the number of revisions. However, it is not known if PROMs are affected by constructions that cross the CTJ. Standard Query Language (SQL) was used to find patients with PROMs who had elective multilevel PCF (≥3 levels) performed at researchers medical centre. Patients were divided into 2 groups, those who did and did not have their CTJ crossed (non crossed). Structures that ended at either C7 or T1 were compared in a subgroup analysis. For continuous data, investigators used t-tests, and for categorical data, they used χ2 tests. In the regression study, the subjects’ initial characteristics were taken into account. The α was set at 0.05. From the 160 patients, the crossed group (92, 57.5%) had significantly more levels fused (5.27 vs. 3.71, P<0.001), longer operative duration (196 vs. 161 min, P=0.003), greater estimated blood loss (242 vs. 160 mL, P=0.021), and a decreased revision rate (1.09% vs. 10.3%, P=0.011). Neither crossing the CTJ (vs. uncrossed) nor constructs spanning C3–T1 (vs. C3–C7) were independent predictors of ∆PROMs (change in preoperative minus postoperative patient-reported outcomes) in multivariate regression analysis. The rate of adjustment was higher for C3-C7 than for C3-T1 constructions (15.6% vs. 1.96%, P=0.030). Patients receiving elective multilevel PCF who crossed the CTJ had lower revision rates but no greater improvement in PROMs at 1 year.
physiciansweekly.com
Multiple psychotherapy interventions effective in borderline personality disorder
1. In this study, statistically significant effects were observed for dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) and mentalization based treatment (MBT). 2. When added as adjunctive treatments, DBT skills and training (DBT-ST) groups demonstrated beneficial effects on BPD severity and psychosocial functioning. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) To date, psychotherapy is recommended...
physiciansweekly.com
No difference between warfarin or dabigatran for cognitive outcomes in geriatric populations
1. Among older adults with atrial fibrillation with no cognitive compromise at baseline, there was no statistical difference between warfarin or dabigatran groups in cognitive outcomes. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Atrial fibrillation has been shown to be associated with an increased risk of cognitive decline and dementia, which is...
physiciansweekly.com
TP53-Mutated Myeloid Neoplasms are Associated with Lenalidomide Therapy
Growing data suggested that under the positive selection pressure of chemo- and radiation treatments, therapy-related myeloid neoplasms (t-MNs) with driver gene mutations develop in the context of clonal hematopoiesis (CH). Understanding the pathophysiology and etiology of t-MNs depended on identifying the exposure interactions that provide particular CH mutations a selection advantage.
physiciansweekly.com
Productivity a Leading Indirect Cost for Patients With Migraine
“We know from real world experience that migraine impacts productivity,” David Hines notes. “People cannot work when they have a migraine.”. However, when examining the average benefit claims for an individual, including inpatient and outpatient costs and pharmacy costs, “migraine does not show up on the radar screen,” Wayne N. Burton, MD, FACOEM, FACP, continues, even though the condition “impacts an estimated 10% to 12% of the employee population compared with a disease like diabetes, which impacts approximately 5% of employees.”
physiciansweekly.com
Initial thoracic endovascular aortic repair not associated with reduced mortality and morbidity compared to medical therapy for acute uncomplicated type B aortic dissection
1. This retrospective cohort study examining thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR) versus medical therapy for uncomplicated type B aortic dissection found similar mortality and hospitalization rates between treatment groups. 2. Approximately 16% of the study population received TEVAR; TEVAR receipt was significantly associated with younger age, the South region, hypertension,...
physiciansweekly.com
Twin pregnancies with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy associated with increased adverse outcomes
1. Twin pregnancies with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP) are associated with an increased risk of adverse perinatal outcomes than singletons. 2. Twin pregnancies with ICP had increased total bile acid levels in maternal serum, which can be transported through the placenta. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Intrahepatic cholestasis of...
physiciansweekly.com
Treatments for Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis and Macrophage Activation Syndrome
In recent years, there has been a change in the approach to treating patients with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) and macrophage activation syndrome (MAS) to limit exposure to genotoxic substances like etoposide while tamping down hyperinflammation by focusing on the activity of particular HLH/MAS-associated cytokines. For a study, researchers sought to analyze current initiatives to use cytokine-targeted therapeutics or lower etoposide dosage to treat HLH/MAS.
physiciansweekly.com
Contemporary pattern of treatment time and in-hospital mortality among US patients with ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction between 2018-2021
1. The adjusted in-hospital mortality rate was lower for patients who received treatment within the range of target times versus those who did not. 2. System-wide targets for time-to-treatment are largely not met, with the greatest time delays caused by patient transfers between hospitals. Level of Evidence Rating: 2 (Good)
physiciansweekly.com
Hip braces may delay hip surgery for children with non-ambulatory cerebral palsy
1. Hip braces can be used as a non-surgical treatment to prevent hip displacement in children with non-ambulatory cerebral palsy. 2. The use of hip braces resulted in a significantly decreased hip displacement over the course of 6 and 12 months. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Musculoskeletal deformities associated with...
physiciansweekly.com
First-line treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitor rather than BRAF and MEK leads to improved survival
1. Starting treatment with nivolumab/ipilimumab rather than dabrafenib/trametinib resulted in an improvement in 2-year overall survival (72% vs 52%) 2. The incidence of adverse events grade 3 or higher was relatively similar across all arms, although the events themselves differed. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: BRAF-mutant melanoma uses...
physiciansweekly.com
Second-line immunosuppression associated with worse outcomes for immune-related adverse events in melanoma
1. Median overall survival was longer in patients receiving steroid-only treatment for adverse events associated with immune response. 2. Patients receiving steroids plus any immunosuppressant for treatment of immune-related adverse events had reduced median progression free survival. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Immune-related adverse events (irAEs) are hypothesized...
physiciansweekly.com
Optimal implementation of sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors in US patients with heart failure estimated to cause a significant reduction in worsening heart failure events over 3 years
1. In this decision analytical model study among 4.8 million adults with heart failure in the United States, optimal implementation of sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors over 3 years was estimated to prevent or postpone 630 000 worsening heart failure events across the left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) spectrum, of which approximately 230 000 to 280 000 preventable events were in patients with an LVEF greater than 40%.
physiciansweekly.com
Gonadotropin releasing hormone analogues use not associated with increased subsequent gender affirming hormone use
1. Gonadotropin-releasing hormone analogue is not associated with subsequent gender affirming hormone use. 2. Gonadotropin-releasing hormone analogue and its benefits on mental health and cosmetics can be used without an increased likelihood of further hormone use. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) 1.8% of high school students in the US identify...
physiciansweekly.com
Unintended pregnancy significantly associated with adverse maternal and infant health outcomes compared to intended pregnancy
1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, among 524 522 participants, when compared with intended pregnancy, unintended pregnancy was associated with higher odds of maternal depression during pregnancy and post-partum, maternal experience of interpersonal violence, preterm birth, and infant low birth weight. 2. Further research should include studies specifically designed...
physiciansweekly.com
Low dose aspirin not associated with congenital abnormalities
1. Low-dose aspirin is not significantly associated with congenital anomalies even when started in the first trimester. 2. Other factors found to be associated with congenital anomalies include history of previous fetal abnormalities and history of previous spontaneous abortions. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Low-dose aspirin (LDA) has been used...
physiciansweekly.com
Chronic Urinary Retention in Men: A Patient Pathway
For a study, researchers sought to examine the available treatments for males with chronic urine retention (CUR) and any potential side effects and problems. In a major Dutch non-academic teaching hospital, male patients with a non-neurogenic, symptomatic, and/or high-risk CUR >150 mL were included in the retrospective cohort research. Incidence rate ratios (IRRs) were estimated using data on therapies, side effects, and repercussions (such as diagnostics, extra treatments, and hospital contact).
physiciansweekly.com
Long-term variability in intraocular pressures associated with glaucoma disease progression
1. Greater fluctuation in intraocular pressure (IOP) over several years is significantly and independently associated with oretinal nerve fibre layer (RNFL) thinning, an indicator of open-angle glaucoma disease progression. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: In patients with open-angle glaucoma, intraocular pressure (IOP) is the sole modifiable risk factor...
physiciansweekly.com
In Vitro Fertilization Genetic Testing for Aneuploidy and Comprehensive Chromosome Screening
For a study, researchers sought to assess the pregnancy outcomes of women who underwent and did not receive comprehensive chromosomal screening-based preimplantation genetic testing for aneuploidy (PGT-A) in women receiving in vitro fertilization (IVF) therapy. They looked for randomized controlled studies focused on PGT-A therapy without regard to language in...
physiciansweekly.com
Screening for Gestational Diabetes in One Step Compared to Two Steps and Pregnancy Outcomes
For a study, researchers sought to compare one-step testing for gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) to two-step testing to determine short-term maternal and newborn outcomes. Before September 2021, a thorough analysis of randomized controlled trials (RCTs) and observational studies contrasting one-step and two-step GDM testing approaches was carried out. The main result was the rate of newborns who were large-for-gestational-age (LGA). Secondary endpoints were predetermined, clinically significant outcomes for GDM. The first two writers examined, chose, and assessed titles, abstracts, and papers. The analysis included 4 RCTs (24,966 individuals) and 13 observational studies (710,677 people).
Comments / 0