Read full article on original website
Related
go955.com
New Mexico city passes ordinance to block abortion clinics from operating
HOBBS, New Mexico (Reuters) – A New Mexico town near the Texas border on Monday unanimously passed an ordinance designed to ban abortions, despite the procedure being legal in the state. The so-called “sanctuary city for the unborn” ordinance blocks abortion clinics from operating and its passage by the Hobbs city commission marks a first for a town in a state controlled by the Democratic Party, according to anti-abortion advocates.
Police identify man hit, killed by vehicle in Hobbs
HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department on Wednesday identified a man who was hit and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of West County and Mahan on November 1. According to police, the pedestrian was identified as Crecencio P. Garcia, 51, of San Antonio. Next of kin was notified, police said. HPD said, […]
everythinglubbock.com
Sippin’ on the South Plains: Triple D Winery
LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Sippin’ on the South Plains shares more about the Triple D Winery in Brownfield. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk about the high plains wine industry that airs every weekend from now until January 1 on KLBK.
HPD needs your help bringing a killer to justice – it starts with finding this man
The Hobbs Police Department on Thursday asked for the public's help identifying someone who "may have information" about the hit-and-run crash that led to the death of 19-year-old Delilah Ybarra on October 28.
Texas DPS looking for semi-truck in deadly hit-and-run crash near Andrews
According to DPS, a red car was hit by a semi-truck who left the scene heading eastbound.
Comments / 0