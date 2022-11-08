ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbs, NM

Comments / 0

Related
go955.com

New Mexico city passes ordinance to block abortion clinics from operating

HOBBS, New Mexico (Reuters) – A New Mexico town near the Texas border on Monday unanimously passed an ordinance designed to ban abortions, despite the procedure being legal in the state. The so-called “sanctuary city for the unborn” ordinance blocks abortion clinics from operating and its passage by the Hobbs city commission marks a first for a town in a state controlled by the Democratic Party, according to anti-abortion advocates.
HOBBS, NM
everythinglubbock.com

Sippin’ on the South Plains: Triple D Winery

LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Sippin’ on the South Plains shares more about the Triple D Winery in Brownfield. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk about the high plains wine industry that airs every weekend from now until January 1 on KLBK.
BROWNFIELD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy