Georgia State

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stars Fade for Dems O'Rourke, Abrams With Midterm Losses

Stacey Abrams and Beto O'Rourke catapulted to Democratic stardom in 2018 by defying expectations and nearly pulling off upsets in Georgia and Texas. But they flopped four years later in governors' races Tuesday even as other Democrats muscled out remarkably resilient victories in the midterm elections: Abrams lost her rematch with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp by 7 points, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott clobbered O'Rourke by double digits.
The Hill

Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024

Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected.   The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party in a midterm election in history. All of that is very good news for President Biden, who emerges…
The Hill

Five lessons from the midterm exit polls

The dust is beginning to settle from the 2022 midterm elections, with Democrats holding the Senate and control of the House soon to be decided for sure. As the results sink in, questions about what drove those results grow sharper. Some of the answers can be found in the exit polls. Here are five big…
Tampa Bay Times

Still fighting for an America I’ve never seen | Column

I have never seen America. Yes, like Bruce Springsteen, I was born in the U.S.A. But, as I’ve argued before, America is less a place than a set of democratic ideals: equality, self-governance, the rule of law, freedom of speech, freedom of protest, liberty and justice for all. America is a vision that Americans have struggled — and largely failed — to realize for 246 years.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Democrats Will Keep Control of the Senate, NBC News Projects

Democrats will keep control of the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections, NBC News projected. The party will hold at least 50 seats after Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada held off challenges. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania also flipped the state's GOP-held seat,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Trump Lashes Out at DeSantis and Virginia Gov. Youngkin as He Readies 2024 Launch in the Week Ahead

Former President Donald Trump issued fresh broadsides against two Republican governors who emerged as early favorites to challenge him for his party's 2024 presidential nomination. Trump claimed without evidence that, as president, he sent the FBI to intervene in Florida's Ron DeSantis' 2018 race. He also mocked Virginia's Glenn Youngkin's...
Akron Beacon Journal

Supreme Court would be wrong to reverse course, impose 'colorblind' college admissions

The conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court appears ready to jettison another five decades of settled law. At least, that was the impression from the recent oral arguments concerning diversity and its use by Harvard and the University of North Carolina in admissions decisions. Such an abandonment of precedent would be a shame, though unlikely to echo as loudly as the court overturning last summer the right of women long established in Roe v. Wade. The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Biden Administration Stops Taking Applications for Student Loan Forgiveness

Student loan borrowers cannot apply for forgiveness at this time. A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration's plan Thursday evening. The decision "was about as wrong and weird as any federal court ruling I can recall reading," said Laurence Tribe, a Harvard law professor. The Biden administration...
