How a 2024 announcement would immediately impact Trump and whether it would clear the GOP field
Despite calls from some Republicans urging him to delay, Trump appears ready to announce his campaign for the presidency in 2024 on Nov. 15, a week after the midterm elections
Mark Kelly Wins Arizona Senate Race, Bringing Democrats One Seat Away From Majority, NBC News Projects
Democrat Mark Kelly of Arizona will hold on to his U.S. Senate seat, defeating Blake Masters, who was backed by former President Donald Trump in the key swing state. Kelly raised and spent vastly more than venture capitalist Masters, according to data compiled by the Federal Election Commission. The incumbent...
Stars Fade for Dems O'Rourke, Abrams With Midterm Losses
Stacey Abrams and Beto O'Rourke catapulted to Democratic stardom in 2018 by defying expectations and nearly pulling off upsets in Georgia and Texas. But they flopped four years later in governors' races Tuesday even as other Democrats muscled out remarkably resilient victories in the midterm elections: Abrams lost her rematch with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp by 7 points, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott clobbered O'Rourke by double digits.
Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024
Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected. The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party in a midterm election in history. All of that is very good news for President Biden, who emerges…
Five lessons from the midterm exit polls
The dust is beginning to settle from the 2022 midterm elections, with Democrats holding the Senate and control of the House soon to be decided for sure. As the results sink in, questions about what drove those results grow sharper. Some of the answers can be found in the exit polls. Here are five big…
Trump vs. DeSantis: A simmering rivalry bursts into view
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have been on a collision course from the start. Eyeing the Florida governor as his
Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Wins Reelection Over Republican Adam Laxalt, NBC News Projects
Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto will defeat Republican Adam Laxalt in the Nevada Senate race, NBC News projected. The victory is a boost to Democrats in their bid to hold Senate control, as Nevada represented one of the GOP's best chances to pick up a seat. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto,...
Peter Thiel's Picks Masters, Vance Split Key Senate Races in Arizona, Ohio After Billionaire Spent $32 Million on 2022 Midterms
Billionaire and Republican megadonor Peter Thiel's $32 million investment in the 2022 midterm elections saw mixed results, as two of his former employees split U.S. Senate races that will help to decide control of the chamber. J.D. Vance won his race to defend Ohio's GOP Senate seat, while Blake Masters...
Still fighting for an America I’ve never seen | Column
I have never seen America. Yes, like Bruce Springsteen, I was born in the U.S.A. But, as I’ve argued before, America is less a place than a set of democratic ideals: equality, self-governance, the rule of law, freedom of speech, freedom of protest, liberty and justice for all. America is a vision that Americans have struggled — and largely failed — to realize for 246 years.
Democrats Will Keep Control of the Senate, NBC News Projects
Democrats will keep control of the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections, NBC News projected. The party will hold at least 50 seats after Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada held off challenges. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania also flipped the state's GOP-held seat,...
Trump Lashes Out at DeSantis and Virginia Gov. Youngkin as He Readies 2024 Launch in the Week Ahead
Former President Donald Trump issued fresh broadsides against two Republican governors who emerged as early favorites to challenge him for his party's 2024 presidential nomination. Trump claimed without evidence that, as president, he sent the FBI to intervene in Florida's Ron DeSantis' 2018 race. He also mocked Virginia's Glenn Youngkin's...
8 States and D.C. Will Make Sure Wages Go Up When Inflation Does—See Where Pay Is Rising
The economy may have been top of mind for voters across the country, but in Nebraska, Nevada and the District of Columbia, voters were able to directly impact people's paychecks with measures to increase the areas' minimum wages. In Nebraska, initiative 433 — which nearly 60% of voters approved on...
Judge Sanctions Trump Lawyers Over ‘Frivolous' Collusion Lawsuit Against Clinton, DNC
A federal judge sanctioned attorneys for former President Donald Trump on Thursday as penalty for advancing a "frivolous" lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and many others. "Additional sanctions may be appropriate," the judge noted, after suggesting the lawyers' behavior may require the "attention of the Bar and...
Supreme Court would be wrong to reverse course, impose 'colorblind' college admissions
The conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court appears ready to jettison another five decades of settled law. At least, that was the impression from the recent oral arguments concerning diversity and its use by Harvard and the University of North Carolina in admissions decisions. Such an abandonment of precedent would be a shame, though unlikely to echo as loudly as the court overturning last summer the right of women long established in Roe v. Wade. The...
Column: Is turning right on a red light your California birthright? Absolutely not!
Cities are increasingly outlawing the practice of right turns on red lights as a way of saving pedestrian lives.
Washington Turns Up Heat on Crypto ‘Darling' Sam Bankman-Fried Following FTX Bankruptcy
Bankman-Fried, who was a regular presence on Capitol Hill over the past year as an industry advocate, tweeted Thursday that he was sorry. "I f---ed up, and should have done better," he said. He stepped down as CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange he founded, and FTX filed for Chapter 11...
Biden Administration Stops Taking Applications for Student Loan Forgiveness
Student loan borrowers cannot apply for forgiveness at this time. A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration's plan Thursday evening. The decision "was about as wrong and weird as any federal court ruling I can recall reading," said Laurence Tribe, a Harvard law professor. The Biden administration...
A Federal Judge Blocked President Biden's Plan for Student Loan Forgiveness, So What's Next?
Millions of Americans celebrated when President Joe Biden announced in August up to $20,000 in federal student loan forgiveness — but now the move has faced setbacks in the federal courts, leaving borrowers wondering if they'll ever see relief. A Texas-based judge ruled Thursday that Biden's loan relief plan...
