Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
princessanneindy.com
Counting incomplete, but big changes on Virginia Beach City Council after election under new local voting system
VIRGINIA BEACH — For the first time, Virginia Beach on Tuesday, Nov. 8, completed voting in a local election process in which City Council and School Board candidates were selected as district representatives only by the voters who live within said district. In the past, under the city’s former...
Newly elected leaders hope to infuse fresh ideas for Newport News City Council
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The November elections spelled a new chapter of leadership in Newport News. Four new faces, including the mayor, will take a seat on Newport News City Council, come January. At 33, Phillip Jones will be one of the city’s youngest mayors in history, along with three newly elected council members.
WAVY News 10
A “change” election for Virginia Beach: shifting dynamics on city council
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)- A handful of retirements and the unseating of two incumbents likely mean an entirely different complexion on the Virginia Beach City Council. The results from Tuesday’s election will likely be certified in the coming weeks. “We feel like this is a ‘change’ election, not only...
princessanneindy.com
If unofficial returns hold up, new dynamic emerges on Virginia Beach School Board
VIRGINIA BEACH — Change came to the Virginia Beach School Board on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with new faces elected to the board and apparent losses by incumbents following a contentious election held under a new local 10-district voting system. Some votes are still being counted, and it is possible...
What's next for Jen Kiggans' vacant state Senate seat?
NORFOLK, Va. — As Virginia Sen. Jen Kiggans gets ready to fill the role of Virginia's 2nd Congressional District in January, she is set to leave behind an empty seat for an entire 2023 year in the state Senate. This calls for a special election to fill the remainder...
Virginia Beach completes first election with new system. How did it go?
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tuesday was the first time voters in Virginia Beach used the 10-1 voting system. That means instead of voting in an "at-large" system for every member on city council and school board, residents could only vote for the candidate representing their district. The new system...
Several candidates poised to shake up Virginia Beach City Council
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Several election races in Hampton Roads are decided, but a few in Virginia Beach are waiting for absentee or provisional ballots to trickle in. As of Wednesday afternoon, current results show a poised winner for each district in the Virginia Beach City Council race and a shakeup for the incumbents.
First election under Virginia Beach’s new voting system brings changes to City Council and School Board
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — While election results are still unofficial until they are certified in the coming weeks, initial numbers point to changes coming to both Virginia Beach City Council and School Board. With all but one precinct reporting, two City Council incumbents and two School Board incumbents appear to be out after Virginia […]
Early election results come in for Virginia Beach's School Board
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Early results show voters in Virginia Beach wanted to revamp the city’s school board. So far, all incumbents except for one are lagging behind in their races. There are 11 candidates -- including four incumbents -- vying for seats. As of late Tuesday evening,...
Results still being counted in Virginia Beach City Council races
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Twenty candidates ran for Virginia Beach City Council, with there being seven spots for the taking. There are just a few precincts left to report votes across the city. Four incumbents ran to reclaim their city council seats, and many found themselves in tight races.
'He hadn't voted' | Virginia Beach man's vote reportedly counted before casting his ballot
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's a tradition each Election Day for Rose Johnson and her husband, Kenny, to go to the polls early together and cast their ballots. "Every year, we go vote at six in the morning," said Rose Johnson. The tradition started as normally planned until Kenny...
Concerns over 'environmental injustice' after Hampton approves rezoning of historic school site
HAMPTON, Va. — As developers now have a clear path to redevelop a historic plot of land in Hampton, other community stakeholders are raising concerns about questions over the environmental impact. On Wednesday, Hampton's City Council approved in a 6-1 vote the rezoning of the former site of the...
Thousands of provisional ballots cast in Virginia Beach | How to find out if your vote counted
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the 2022 election, Virginia passed a law that allowed same-day registration for voters. So, if you registered on Election Day, you had to fill out what's called a provisional ballot. Because of this new law, more Virginians were able to vote through this process....
13newsnow.com
Big changes coming to Newport News' city council
A new beginning for Newport News City Council. Four new faces will take a seat, come January.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Newport News Election Results Contain a Mix of Old and New Faces
Yesterday was Election Day and in Newport News voting was held for Mayor, members of City Council and the School Board, and a representative for the U.S. House of Representatives. Phillip Jones has been elected mayor to replace McKinley Price, who did not run for a fourth term. Each City...
Here are the projected Chesapeake School Board election winners
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As the polls came to a close on Election Day, frontrunners, and therefore new school board members, became apparent in Chesapeake. The hotly contested race saw 16 candidates run for six open seats. None of the candidates was the incumbent in their race, and they all ran at large, meaning anyone could vote for them as opposed to just a specific district.
Gov. Youngkin, Virginia Democratic Party react to election results
"I think the Republican Party showed well, but not as well as folks had hoped," Youngkin told News 3 on Wednesday morning.
WAVY News 10
Former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler joins field for newly drawn 17th District in Va. State Senate
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler is running as a Republican to represent the newly drawn 17th District in the Virginia State Senate. The new district, which includes much of Sen. Louise Lucas’ former District 18, runs from Brunswick County and part of Dinwiddie County in the west to Suffolk, Isle of Wight and a portion of Portsmouth to the east. Sadler’s hometown of Emporia was among the areas being represented by Lucas, who lives in Portsmouth.
Two incumbents heading toward election day losses on Portsmouth City Council
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Three incumbents faced challengers in Portsmouth's city council election, and early results seem to indicate only one will be re-elected. Council members Chris Woodard, Bill Moody and Paul Battle were challenged by Donna Sayegh, LaKeesha "Klu" Atkinson, LaKesha "Onyx" Hicks, Mark Hugel, Nathan Clark, Ronald Diggs, Sharon Anderson and Vernon Tillage.
Hampton City Council votes in favor of rezoning proposal for historic site
Hampton City Council are set to vote Wednesday on a rezoning proposal that would approve a 63-acre development at the site of a former school for the disabled.
Comments / 2