Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

First election under Virginia Beach’s new voting system brings changes to City Council and School Board

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — While election results are still unofficial until they are certified in the coming weeks, initial numbers point to changes coming to both Virginia Beach City Council and School Board. With all but one precinct reporting, two City Council incumbents and two School Board incumbents appear to be out after Virginia […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Newport News Election Results ﻿Contain a Mix of Old and New Faces

Yesterday was Election Day and in Newport News voting was held for Mayor, members of City Council and the School Board, and a representative for the U.S. House of Representatives. Phillip Jones has been elected mayor to replace McKinley Price, who did not run for a fourth term. Each City...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Here are the projected Chesapeake School Board election winners

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As the polls came to a close on Election Day, frontrunners, and therefore new school board members, became apparent in Chesapeake. The hotly contested race saw 16 candidates run for six open seats. None of the candidates was the incumbent in their race, and they all ran at large, meaning anyone could vote for them as opposed to just a specific district.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler joins field for newly drawn 17th District in Va. State Senate

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler is running as a Republican to represent the newly drawn 17th District in the Virginia State Senate. The new district, which includes much of Sen. Louise Lucas’ former District 18, runs from Brunswick County and part of Dinwiddie County in the west to Suffolk, Isle of Wight and a portion of Portsmouth to the east. Sadler’s hometown of Emporia was among the areas being represented by Lucas, who lives in Portsmouth.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
