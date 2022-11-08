Read full article on original website
One of the 4 oldest Post Offices still operating is here in NJ
Looking at "postal" history here in America it started back in 1775. According to the United States Postal Service "In the case of the original 13 states, July 26, 1775, is considered to be the establishment date. On that date, Benjamin Franklin was appointed the first American Postmaster General under the Continental Congress."
Amazing! The deepest cave in New Jersey
Do you suffer from "Speluncaphobia"? That is the fear of caves, usually dark caves. This phobia can lead to nyctophobia (The fear of darkness). So if you do have this fear, my article may make you a bit anxious. I have been in some mines here in New Jersey. We...
NJ Residents: Don’t Forget To File For 2019 ‘Anchor Benefit’
The 2019 Anchor Benefit for homeowners and renters is a property tax relief program that was announced by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on June 15, 2022. We are preparing this, so that you have a one stop reminder that contains everything that you need to know about the program and how to file in order to claim your tax relief.
Here’s when ‘Nike Live’ is coming to Marlton, NJ
If you haven't heard, a new Nike Live store has been in the works to open at The Promenade at Sagemore in Marlton NJ since last December. Recently, progress has been seen for the new athletics store in its new location, with new signage finally being displayed on the store front. The location in the shopping center will occupy the space at the former Sur La Table that had been open for 20 years until it closed in July 2020.
This beer was chosen as the highest rated in New Jersey
There is no shortage of variety of beer in New Jersey. The Garden State is full of microbreweries and each has its own unique look and taste. VinePair did a deep dive into Beer Advocate’s top-rated beers to come up with the highest-rated beer in each state. They established...
You’re from New Jersey if you understand the many meanings of these words
Who knew that a simple two-word, 7-letter phrase could mean so many things? New Jersey knows! It can express, concern, friendliness, annoyance, forgiveness, and even love. One of the tell-tale signs that you're from New Jersey, is if you're fluent in these two words that have so many meanings. Yep,...
What are New Jersey’s estate and inheritance taxes when someone dies?
When a loved one dies, receiving what's rightfully yours can be costly. The rules related to state and inheritance taxes vary from state to state. New Jersey today, compared to just a few years ago, is a bit gentler on the friends and family left behind. Below is a rundown...
3 stores in NJ helping you save money for Thanksgiving
We are less than three weeks out from Thanksgiving, and I am so looking forward to a long weekend with my family. Waking up on the morning of Thanksgiving and having a cup or three of coffee while watching the parades is always a highlight!. If your family is anything...
NJ scofflaw owes Port Authority $60K for years of toll cheating
A man whose last known address is in Manalapan is subject to a summons from the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey for what the agency described as a breach of an agreement to pay just over half of what he is said to owe in unpaid tolls and administrative fees.
United Airlines Launching Air Taxi Service: Manhattan To Newark In 10 Minutes
The first air taxi service has just been announced and it will happen by 2024 flying from Manhattan to Newark Airport. The post United Airlines Launching Air Taxi Service: Manhattan To Newark In 10 Minutes appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
After 105 years, NJ shore family business closing for good
A popular family-owned and operated store at the Jersey Shore that has been serving customers for an incredible 105 years is shutting down for good. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes here in the Garden State (and beyond) over the past couple of years.
The 3 essentials NJ must apparently plan for now before snow arrives, based on yearly trends
Winter is coming whether we like it or not. Here in New Jersey, it's a toss-up when it comes to our desire to see snow. Some of us want it, while others do not. At this point, predictions of snowfall are hitting us from all angles. Some are calling for a more mild winter with less snowfall, while others are calling for a very snowy season.
You’ve seen these signs in NJ for years: Where they go
Most people don't pay any attention to them, since they've been around for a generation or more. They are 8-foot-tall posts with a sign that reads, "WARNING Transcontinental Cable Route Do Not Dig Anywhere in this Area..." They have a peaked small metal covering on top with a large three-digit...
Commercial Filming In Glen Ridge Seeks Talent, Pays $450/Day
A commercial for a package delivery monitoring system is filming in North Jersey, and seeking models and speakers to give testimonials for up to $450 a day. Filming Nov. 21 in Glen Ridge, the production is in search of anyone to give a testimonial between ages 30 and 75, and models between ages 30 and 70.
Do we live long in NJ? How we rank nationally might surprise you
It's no surprise to anyone that New Jersey is a very stressful state. There are multiple factors that contribute to this. Most notably, our very high taxes. In fact, stressing about money is one of the biggest issues most of us have in common here in The Garden State. But even when financial stability isn't a problem, it's still hard not to allow the stress of ever-growing taxes to affect us when it comes to living in New Jersey.
Absolute best fried chicken restaurant in NJ revealed
There is no state in the entire nation that loves food more than we do right here in New Jersey, and we only want the best. If you love a good fried chicken, we are talking your language today. The great thing about living in the Garden State is that...
Vicious! 11 towns in South NJ that suck the most
This is absolutely vicious. Now, let me start by saying I am a lifelong resident of South Jersey. I grew up in Collings Lakes, moved to Williamstown when I was four, I went to high school in Haddon Township (Paul VI Eagles!), and now live down the shore where I've worked in the Atlantic City area for nearly 25 years.
At N.J.’s largest cranberry farm, blissful bogs are big business
There is no more beautiful, brilliant New Jersey color than the blazing crimson of a cranberry bog in the fall. Tens of thousands of berries bob in a 3 1/2 acre bog at Pine Island Cranberry Co., the state’s largest cranberry grower in the nation’s third-largest cranberry growing state.
New Jersey town named among 6 most underrated In America
New Jersey is a collection of unique, amazing towns, and one of those great towns has been named among the most underrated towns in the entire nation. This is not just a big list of great small, underrated towns. This is a very short list of the most underrated small towns in the nation. When you think of just how many great small towns could have made the list, it's incredibly impressive that one from New Jersey did.
Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work
It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
