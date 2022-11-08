Drunken Burglar Steals Phone, Cigarettes From Bucks Home, Say Police

Stephen Leasa, 29, of Warrington, is accused of drunkenly burglarizing a Bucks home for cigarettes and a cell phone, say police. Photo Credit: Warrington Twp. Police Dept.

A Bucks County man is charged with felony burglary after police say he drunkenly walked into a stranger's home and stole a pack of cigarettes and a cell phone.

Authorities in Warrington Township were called to Sassafrass Court at around 8:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 for a report of a suspicious man knocking on doors and walking through yards, police said.

While in the neighborhood, officers said they were flagged down by a resident who complained that a man had entered her home, taken her belongings, and walked out.

Stephen Leasa, 29, of Warrington, was discovered in the area, apparently drunk and matching witness descriptions, police said. Investigators said they found stolen property in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Leasa was charged with burglary, public drunkenness, and related offenses, and is being held on $1,000 bail, according to state court records.

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.