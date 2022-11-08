ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Florida's Gulf Coast ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole; hurricane warnings in effect for east coast

fox13news.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fox13news.com

Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
ORLANDO, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay Reads: "The Rising" series: "Blood Moon"

We just experienced a blood moon on election day. Today’s Tampa Bay reads is appropriately titled “Blood Moon,” which is book two of “The Rising” series. It was written by Florida authors Heather Graham and USA Today best-selling author Jon Land.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Sonic booms heard in Florida caused by secret spaceplane returning to Earth

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida residents lit up social media on Saturday after hearing the sound of sonic booms and not knowing what caused them. Turns out, Boeing's X-37B – an autonomous spaceplane that spent over 900 days in space on a U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force mission – had secretly returned to Earth.
ORLANDO, FL
fox13news.com

‘We need to support them’: 24/7 statewide line works to help veterans

TAMPA, Fla. - A local non-profit is hoping Veterans Day also serves as a reminder of the struggle veterans face and the need to support them every day. Florida has the third-largest veteran population in the nation. The Florida Veterans Support Line is a statewide line that provides veterans emotional support and community resources, 24 hours a day.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Hillsborough detectives identify 15-year-old fatally shot at Halloween party

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. - Almost two weeks after a deadly Halloween party shooting killed a 15-year-old girl, Hillsborough County detectives are still searching for a suspect. Friday, they publicly identified the Bloomingdale High teen who died as Laci Mae Gilileo. The shooting occurred the morning after Halloween around 2:15 a.m., when the sheriff's office received a flood of 911 calls.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

