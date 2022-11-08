ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rush City, MN

Rush City council votes to rescind violation, allow diversity mural to stay

By Tommy Wiita
 5 days ago
Tommy Wiita

A mural that celebrates diversity in Rush City will no longer be subject to violations — for now — as the city council voted to allow it following public input Monday night.

During the special meeting held Monday, council members voted 4-1 to rescind the violation letter sent to salon owners Erin and Jason Oare, citing the deficiency in the city's code previously outlined by Mayor Dan Dahlberg.

The mural, located at Hairdo or Dye Salon at 237 W. 4th St., shows six fists of different skin tones rising above flowers on the side of the business. The artwork was authorized by the Oares, and designed and painted by Pine City artist Peg Skalicky.

A zoning violation dated Oct. 26 was sent to the Oares, ordering the mural be removed by Saturday, Nov. 5. If it wasn't removed, they could've faced a misdemeanor criminal charge that potentially included a fine up to $1,000 or up to 90 days in jail.

The mural garnered massive community support. An event, "Save the Wall," was created for supporters to show up at the mural's location this past weekend prior to it being cancelled due to the city council planning a special meeting.

"We are happy with the council's decision to rescind their notice of violation. Hoping they work to revise codes and ordinances so they are clear in the future," Erin Oare told Bring Me The News on Tuesday, adding that the Oares asked for a signed statement in writing that assures the mural remains intact.

One city council member, Frank Storm, was the lone "no" vote. Bring Me The News reached out to Storm for comment on Tuesday.

The city planning commission will next look into revising the ordinance.

