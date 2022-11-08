TSA officers find gun inside raw chicken at South Florida airport

Fort Lauderdale, FL - Officers with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reportedly found a firearm hidden inside of a raw chicken on Monday.

According to TSA officials, a passenger tried to hide the firearm inside of the chicken for their flight out of Florida.

On Monday afternoon, the TSA posted a photo of the gun on Instagram after detecting it inside the raw chicken in the security baggage screening room.

The pictures show the gun wrapped and placed inside the chicken.

There's no word on what charges the passenger is facing for the concealed firearm.