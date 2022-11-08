ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

‘No love lost;’ Dan Lanning describes what makes Oregon vs. Washington rivalry special

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AXw9M_0j3CK3qu00

Growing up in the game of football, rivalries are part of it. Whether it’s developing a contentious relationship with the only other good team in Pop Warner Football, or repeatedly getting chippy with the cross-town high school in your teenage years, anyone who has played sports has likely been a part of a rivalry.

As you grow with the sport, the importance of rivalries grows, though. Through his several stops in college football, Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning has been a part of several rivalry games. He’s seen the Duel in the Desert with Arizona State vs. Arizona; he’s seen Memphis vs. Louisville, and Georgia vs. Florida in the ‘World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.’

Now he gets to see what takes place in the Pacific Northwest when Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies meet.

Dan Lanning, welcome to Husky Hate Week.

Related

Neel: The latest chapter of Oregon vs. Washington holds more weight than you might think

It’s a rivalry game that has been played regularly since 1900, with the two campuses a bit more than 280 miles apart, split down the I-5 Corridor. It’s a matchup that’s been dominated in history by Washington, but has seen the Ducks carry all of the water in recent memory, winning 15 of the last 17 games. It’s a rivalry that gave us “The Pick,” and “The Streak,” and a 71-point game that one fanbase is still trying to dine on.

To say there’s some history in there is quite an understatement.

“No love lost. That’s really clear,” Lanning said on Monday night when I asked what he knew of the rivalry. “There is no love lost in this game. And that’s something that’s exciting. It makes games like this fun.”

I’m sure that when Lanning took the job with Oregon, he was aware of who his biggest rivals would be. It’s more than likely that on a few occasions, he was encouraged by others to beat both Washington and Oregon State in his first year if nothing else. Going 2-10 with wins over those two schools would act as a small victory, at the very least.

Related

Dan Lanning addressed rumors about Auburn Tigers coaching vacancy

As we’ve learned in his first year, though, Lanning sought out the opinions and stories of those who came before him and has worked hard to get in touch with former players and coaches, trying to tap into what makes Oregon such a special place to be. I’m sure you aren’t surprised to learn that the Washington rivalry came up a time or two in those conversations.

“You know, I’m getting to talk to some former alumni that have played here. Coach Bellotti, Dan Fouts, guys that I’ve been able to kind of link up with and just communicate with on what this game has been like over time,” Lanning said. “It’s been exciting for me because this game means something to people. And you know, not just our players. Our players are gonna go out there and execute every single game but it means something to people outside of that arena. I’m excited to see our fans come up and make an impact, but also our players get out there and take care of business.”

This rivalry means something, certainly, and this particular meeting in the grand scheme of things might mean a little bit more.

I wrote a column on Monday about just that. How, with Lanning and new Washington coach Kalen DeBoer at the helm, a new chapter in this rivalry is going to be written starting on Saturday. We’ve seen past chapters feature a lot of vitriol and hate thrown about, with one coach undercutting the other’s academic standards, while the other retaliated with absolute savagery.

“Those (expletive) guys right there, they represent everything that’s wrong with football,” Mario Cristobal said after the Ducks’ win in 2021. “So when you kick their ass, you let them know it.”

Related

Oregon vs. Washington will get prime-time treatment after kickoff release

Lanning was asked on Monday if he was going to embrace that past hate as part of this rivalry and carry some of it with him into Saturday. As you would expect, he gave the answer that is unlikely to show up on a poster board in Seattle. That being said, I couldn’t help but feel the competitive fire burning beneath his words.

“I can’t really speak to anything that’s necessarily happened in the past,” Lanning said. “I think that there’s a thing called pride in performance in the way that we prepare and the way we execute the game. But generally, for us, we want our pads to talk. And that’s the plan. We hit the grass, our pads are going to do the talking.”

Oregon fans are going to hope that the talking is loud and violent, and at some points potentially vicious. It’s the nature of the rivalry, and when there’s bad blood between two schools, you can throw common courtesies out the window. Don’t expect handshakes. Don’t expect players to help each other up. Expect competitive hatred, anger, and fire.

None of those things are unique to Oregon vs. Washington. They’re things that Lanning has experienced a number of times in his career. He’s about to experience his first game against the Huskies, though, and he’s learning quickly the magnitude of what’s at stake.

“This game means a lot to us. This is a game we want to win and I know how important it is to all Duck fans.”

List

10 notable quotes from Dan Lanning as Oregon kicks off Washington week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cVW9X_0j3CK3qu00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oregon's Upset Loss

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are officially out of the running to reach the College Football Playoff. To make matters worse, their most-hated rival knocked them out of the mix. The Washington Huskies have upset the Ducks of Oregon 37-34 at Autzen Stadium this Saturday night. UW quarterback Michael...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Rewinding Oregon Ducks’ 37-34 loss to Washington

We were live from Autzen Stadium for tonight’s game between No. 6 Oregon and No. 25 Washington. The Huskies rallied to tie and then take the lead and held on for a 37-34 win over the Ducks. Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) was favored by 12.5 points, according to VegasInsider.com.
EUGENE, OR
HuskyMaven

Oregon Began UW Coaching Purge — Here's How These Guys Landed

Three hundred and seventy-one days between games, the University of Washington football team will play Oregon once more in Eugene on Saturday afternoon with a new coaching staff, starting quarterback, offense and attitude. Change was necessary because the Huskies last year put on their all-purple uniforms hoping to pull off...
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

New Softball Head Coach; Beaver Basketball; College Football

Siuslaw Athletic Director Chris Johnson has announced the arrival of a new Head softball coach for the upcoming season. Brian Riggs has been promoted to head coach after serving as an assistant last season. Riggs has also been assisting youth baseball in Florence over the last 4 years. Beaver Basketball.
CORVALLIS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

IN-N-OUT BURGER IN ROSEBURG OPENS THURSDAY

Nearly twenty months after filing a development application with the City of Roseburg, In-N-Out Burger has announced that its Roseburg location will open on Thursday. The company began initial discussions with city staff regarding the property in October of 2020. The outlet is on Northwest Aviation Drive, just south of...
ROSEBURG, OR
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Locations with The Most Personal Injuries in Eugene, OR

We want you first to look at what constitutes a personal injury. Injuries happen when there is an accident, and accidents do not occur unless there is an element of negligence by you or someone else. Most people firmly believe these negligent accidents should not happen and are preventable. There...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

High school football capsules (Nov. 11)

Just two area high school teams remain in the OSAA football playoffs as the postseason heads to the quarterfinal round. Here’s a look at both of Friday’s matchups. The RedHawks are back in the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2017 after last week’s 35-7 home win against Mountain View. With a fifth winning season in the last nine years under coaches David Younger and Jeff Louber, it’s a stretch that hasn’t been matched at the school since the late 1990s and early 2000s.
BEND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

$1 MILLION POWERBALL TICKET SOLD IN OREGON

Another $1 million dollar Powerball ticket was purchased in Oregon, as the record Powerball jackpot run ended Tuesday, with a single ticket in California worth $2.04 billion. A release from the Oregon Lottery said the $1 million ticket was purchased in Salem. A $1 million ticket was also sold in Portland on November 2nd.
OREGON STATE
Emerald Media

Fired up on Black Market BBQ

Editor's note: This article appeared in the Harvest edition of Green Eugene, the Emerald Media Group's cannabis magazine. Please note that Green Eugene spotlights content about substances that are illegal under federal law and under state law as well in certain places. We do not promote, advocate for, or condone illicit drug use. All content produced by Green Eugene is for educational and entertainment purposes only.
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
228K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy